The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors.

There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount.

Payment plan: 30/70

3% - reservation

7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days

5% - within 60 days of booking

5% - within 120 days of booking

5% - within 210 days from booking date

5% - within 300 days of booking

70% - upon delivery

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places: