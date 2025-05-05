Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Media Media
Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Riverside by DAMAC Properties features uniquely designed townhouses inspired by the luxury of famous metropolises. Enjoy carefree living at the luxury Riverside Residences by DAMAC Properties, located in Dubai Investments Park. This project features 1,900 4-5 bedroom townhouses, each embodying the unique beauty of Rome, Paris, London, New York and Amsterdam. Various residence layouts offer areas from 213 m2 up to 317 m2 and include 2-3 floors, balconies, storage rooms and laundry rooms. The five-bedroom townhouses are complemented by a terrace and staff quarters. Each residence has a garage.

Completion - 2027-2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riverside also provides stunning leisure facilities, divided into two themed areas - Water Vein and Green Vein. The complex is located near:

  • Expo 2020 - 16 minutes
  • Metro station - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 12 minutes
  • Damac Mall - 9 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

