Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Riverside by DAMAC Properties features uniquely designed townhouses inspired by the luxury of famous metropolises. Enjoy carefree living at the luxury Riverside Residences by DAMAC Properties, located in Dubai Investments Park. This project features 1,900 4-5 bedroom townhouses, each embodying the unique beauty of Rome, Paris, London, New York and Amsterdam. Various residence layouts offer areas from 213 m2 up to 317 m2 and include 2-3 floors, balconies, storage rooms and laundry rooms. The five-bedroom townhouses are complemented by a terrace and staff quarters. Each residence has a garage.

Completion - 2027-2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Riverside also provides stunning leisure facilities, divided into two themed areas - Water Vein and Green Vein. The complex is located near: