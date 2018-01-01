  1. Realting.com
  Golf Views — apartments in a new residential complex by Emaar overlooking the golf course in Emaar South, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
€499,578
About the complex

Apartments in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • park
  • golf course
  • parking
  • restaurant
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • panoramic windows
  • fitted kitchen
  • high ceilings
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Flexible payment system:

  • 10% — when buying a property
  • 10% — every 4 months
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE

