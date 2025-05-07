  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Nadd Al Sheba 2

Off Plan Property in Nadd Al Sheba 2

apartments
9
houses
2
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$486,099
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 85
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$469,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Skyscape Aura in the Bukadra area! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Many amenities for relaxation and entertainment! Stunning panoramic views! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! …
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Apartments in the new residential project Skyvue Solair in the Bukadra area! Furnished kitchen! Ideal for living, resale or renting out! Beautiful view! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE! Amenities: exquisite restaurants, tranquil gardens…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$430,839
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 52
Area 59–88 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; annual return on investment of up to 20%; - financial gu…
DDA Real Estate
Villa Nad Al Sheba 5 Meraas
Villa Nad Al Sheba 5 Meraas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,14M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Selection of bespoke residences ranging from 3 bedroom townhouses to 4 to 7 bedroom villas. Each draws inspiration from comfort and nature, offering a peaceful life among winding paths and meticulously landscaped lawns. Starting from AED 4.18 million, these elegant homes feature sleek, mode…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$466,314
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 53
Luxurious apartments with functional layouts in the new project Skyscape Avenue in Bukadra! Panoramic views of the cityscape! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! First-class amenities! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment pla…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$425,059
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 70
Apartment with a stunning panoramic view overlooking the lagoon! The apartments are furnished and all kitchens are equipped with branded Siemens appliances! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out! The comfortable 310 Riverside Crescent comple…
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Claydon House Hellington
Apartment building Claydon House Hellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,33M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Claydon House embodies a timeless art form of opulence, serenity and holistic living through its impressive architectural vision, meticulously crafted residences, and high-end amenities. Enter a realm of refined living at Claydon House, an exquisitely appointed residence nestled between a wi…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$244,603
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
DDA Real Estate
Villa Hartland II Villas
Villa Hartland II Villas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,22M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA …
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building One by Nine Dalands
Apartment building One by Nine Dalands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$285,265
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Studio apartments, 1 bedroom apartments with or without private pool, 2 bedroom apartments with or without private pool. Payment plan: 60/40
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
