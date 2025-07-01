Residential complex New project Lilian Residences with a swimming pool and gardens close to the international airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Lilian Residences is a new project, located in the heart of the dynamically developing area of Dubai South. The low-rise complex combines refined simplicity, sophisticated design and carefully thought-out architecture, creating the space, where every detail is full of sense and is intended for comfort. There is a remarkable atmosphere of light, coziness and tranquility here.

On the roof of the building, a stylish infinity pool with panoramic views of the city and surroundings, as well as cozy lounge areas, where you can meet the dawn with a cup of coffee or spend your evening, admiring the sunset, are waiting for you. The green roof-top garden will become a place for unhurried walks and meetings with friends. Outdoors adventurers will be able to go in for sports in the fully equipped outdoor fitness room, and the thought-out zoning ensures the balance between privacy and the atmosphere of face-to-face contact. For families with children, there is a modern playground.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

kids' playground

gardens

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 30/70

Features of the flats

Built-in kitchen appliances are includes in the price

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South is a place, where residential quarters, business centers and logistic zones are combined into the single infrastructure, based on the principles of sustainable development, innovations and long-term growth. Now, the area is becoming one of the most sought-after locations for investment and modern living, and Lilian Residences is a rare opportunity to purchase real estate in the heart of this future megapolis on beneficial terms.

It's just two minutes away from the park, 15 minutes from new Al Maktoum International Airport and just 16 minutes from Expo City.