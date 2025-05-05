Residential complex New prestigious Kempinski Marina Residences with a swimming pool and a kids' club close to a highway, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Located in the heart of Dubai's vibrant waterfront, Kempinski Marina Residences features beautifully designed homes made to complement the lifestyle of ambitious residents. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as luxurious duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms are available for purchase. All apartments are elegantly decorated and equipped with first-class finishes and appliances. Each residence offers spacious living spaces and breathtaking views of the marina and Dubai skyline. At Kempinski Marina Residences, residents can enjoy a wide range of world-class amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pools, landscaped gardens and concierge services. Plus, with direct waterfront access and plenty of nearby dining and entertainment options, every day feels like a holiday.

Given its prime location and amenities, this modern complex will enhance your quality of life. Every aspect is designed to offer a whole new dimension of luxury.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Kitchen cabinetry

Kitchen appliances (Miele built-in fridge and black oven, Siemens (or similar brand) dishwasher, Miele stove, and Siemens washing machine)

Air conditioning

"Smart Home" system

Cinema

Treadmill

Game room

Tennis court

Yoga studio

Children's playroom

Security, concierge and parking services - around the clock

Children's swimming pool

Basketball court

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installment plan:

10% – after signing the reservation agreement

10% – after 30 days

5% – after 12 months

10% – after 18 months

5% – at the 50% construction stage

10% – at the 60% construction stage

5% – at the 70% construction stage

10% – before project delivery

5% – every 4 months for 30 months (35%)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located about 25 minutes drive away from Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai International Airport.