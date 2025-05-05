  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New prestigious Kempinski Marina Residences with a swimming pool and a kids' club close to a highway, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 19785
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373164
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Located in the heart of Dubai's vibrant waterfront, Kempinski Marina Residences features beautifully designed homes made to complement the lifestyle of ambitious residents. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as luxurious duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms are available for purchase. All apartments are elegantly decorated and equipped with first-class finishes and appliances. Each residence offers spacious living spaces and breathtaking views of the marina and Dubai skyline. At Kempinski Marina Residences, residents can enjoy a wide range of world-class amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pools, landscaped gardens and concierge services. Plus, with direct waterfront access and plenty of nearby dining and entertainment options, every day feels like a holiday.

Given its prime location and amenities, this modern complex will enhance your quality of life. Every aspect is designed to offer a whole new dimension of luxury.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Kitchen appliances (Miele built-in fridge and black oven, Siemens (or similar brand) dishwasher, Miele stove, and Siemens washing machine)
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Cinema
  • Treadmill
  • Game room
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga studio
  • Children's playroom
  • Security, concierge and parking services - around the clock
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Basketball court
Advantages

Installment plan:

  • 10% – after signing the reservation agreement
  • 10% – after 30 days
  • 5% – after 12 months
  • 10% – after 18 months
  • 5% – at the 50% construction stage
  • 10% – at the 60% construction stage
  • 5% – at the 70% construction stage
  • 10% – before project delivery
  • 5% – every 4 months for 30 months (35%)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located about 25 minutes drive away from Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai International Airport.

  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

