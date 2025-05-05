Residential complex New prestigious Kempinski Marina Residences with a swimming pool and a kids' club close to a highway, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Located in the heart of Dubai's vibrant waterfront, Kempinski Marina Residences features beautifully designed homes made to complement the lifestyle of ambitious residents. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as luxurious duplexes with 2-5 bedrooms are available for purchase. All apartments are elegantly decorated and equipped with first-class finishes and appliances. Each residence offers spacious living spaces and breathtaking views of the marina and Dubai skyline. At Kempinski Marina Residences, residents can enjoy a wide range of world-class amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pools, landscaped gardens and concierge services. Plus, with direct waterfront access and plenty of nearby dining and entertainment options, every day feels like a holiday.
Given its prime location and amenities, this modern complex will enhance your quality of life. Every aspect is designed to offer a whole new dimension of luxury.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.Facilities and equipment in the house
Installment plan:
The property is located about 25 minutes drive away from Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai International Airport.