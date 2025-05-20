Residential complex Aark Terraces

Project Name - Aark Terraces

Developer - Aark Developers LLC

Total units - 131 Apartments

Parking - 1 Parking per unit

Anticipated completion Date - December 2027

Ownership - Freehold property for all nationalities

Estimated Service Charges - 12-16 AED per sq. ft.

Furnishing - Semi furnished

Building Configuration - Basement + Ground Floor + 11 Floors

Property Type - Luxury urban residences with private jacuzzi



Discover Aark Terraces, the latest residential masterpiece by Aark Developers, located in the heart of Dubailand — one of Dubai’s most vibrant and rapidly growing communities. Offering a refined collection of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, Aark Terraces is designed for modern living with elegant interiors and private Jacuzzis in select units. With a total of 131 thoughtfully crafted residences, this project blends comfort, luxury, and the promise of a dynamic lifestyle in one of the city’s most sought-after destinations.

Dubai Land Residence Complex enjoys a prime location with seamless connectivity to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Ain Road (E66), and Emirates Road (E611). Its strategic position offers residents quick and convenient access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and a host of iconic landmarks across the city — making it an ideal address for both comfort and connectivity.

Unwind in style at Aark Terraces, where serene waters meet elegant open-air lounges. Whether you’re basking under the sun, enjoying a quiet moment in a private cabana, or sharing laughter by the firepit, every detail is designed for effortless relaxation. Experience coastal living redefined.

Discover the perfect balance of luxury and nature. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of lush greenery, elegant cabanas, and a stunning infinity pool.

From imaginative playhouses to interactive climbing walls and engaging social areas, this is where families come together, and children’s curiosity knows no bounds.

Aark Terraces welcomes you with a masterpiece of luxury where marble, gold accents, and bespoke design create an ambiance of refined sophistication.

A space where every detail reflects excellence—sophisticated interiors, bespoke finishes, and an ambiance that exudes contemporary refinement. This is more than a home, it’s a statement.