  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Aark Terraces

Residential complex Aark Terraces

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$258,648
;
34
ID: 26239
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

  • Project Name - Aark Terraces
  • Developer - Aark Developers LLC
  • Total units - 131 Apartments
  • Parking - 1 Parking per unit
  • Anticipated completion Date - December 2027
  • Ownership - Freehold property for all nationalities
  • Estimated Service Charges - 12-16 AED per sq. ft.
  • Furnishing - Semi furnished
  • Building Configuration - Basement + Ground Floor + 11 Floors
  • Property Type - Luxury urban residences with private jacuzzi 


Discover Aark Terraces, the latest residential masterpiece by Aark Developers, located in the heart of Dubailand — one of Dubai’s most vibrant and rapidly growing communities. Offering a refined collection of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, Aark Terraces is designed for modern living with elegant interiors and private Jacuzzis in select units. With a total of 131 thoughtfully crafted residences, this project blends comfort, luxury, and the promise of a dynamic lifestyle in one of the city’s most sought-after destinations.

Dubai Land Residence Complex enjoys a prime location with seamless connectivity to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Ain Road (E66), and Emirates Road (E611). Its strategic position offers residents quick and convenient access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and a host of iconic landmarks across the city — making it an ideal address for both comfort and connectivity.

Unwind in style at Aark Terraces, where serene waters meet elegant open-air lounges. Whether you’re basking under the sun, enjoying a quiet moment in a private cabana, or sharing laughter by the firepit, every detail is designed for effortless relaxation. Experience coastal living redefined.

Discover the perfect balance of luxury and nature. Immerse yourself in the tranquility of lush greenery, elegant cabanas, and a stunning infinity pool.

From imaginative playhouses to interactive climbing walls and engaging social areas, this is where families come together, and children’s curiosity knows no bounds.

Aark Terraces welcomes you with a masterpiece of luxury where marble, gold accents, and bespoke design create an ambiance of refined sophistication.

A space where every detail reflects excellence—sophisticated interiors, bespoke finishes, and an ambiance that exudes contemporary refinement. This is more than a home, it’s a statement.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

