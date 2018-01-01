  1. Realting.com
  Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€324,586
About the complex

Luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the lagoons and city centre. Some apartments have an office. Resort lifestyle with direct access to the beach.

A remarkable residential development located in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai. The elegant flats and skilfully crafted architecture are a testament to innovative design and exquisite architecture. The residence is located just 2 kilometres from Dubai Creek and 3 kilometres from the Design District.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: sensory garden; zen garden; wave pool; water sports; open-air theatre; lawn with seating; beach-edge pond.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Sobha Hartland II is one of Sobha's most anticipated projects, a self-contained community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay neighbourhoods.

Less than 12 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Dubai, UAE

Apartment building Studio | Oakley Square | JVC
Apartment building Studio | Oakley Square | JVC
Dubai, UAE
from
€162,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Key Highlights; Exclusive design apartments Inspiring views of the Skylines & community A plethora of amenities integrated into the community Brining the essence of a better life for everyone Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 511 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Open Kitchen Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid’s play area Parks & Leisure Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Shopping area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Lap Pool Baja shelf Cabanas Lush spaces Padel tennis Cinema room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Apartment building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Ivy Gardens | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Land Residence Complex, known as Ivy Gardens by Samana Developments Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,500 Sqft Private swimming pool Dressing Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Area Gym Swimming pool 24/7 Security Fitness centre Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Multipurpose Lounge Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Play grounds Dining & Retail outlet Yoga & Meditation area Sports Facilities Location Nearby; Zayed University – 15 mins IMG World of Adventure – 15 mins Falconcity Of Wonders – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Port De La Mer
Residential complex Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
from
€674,521
Area 73 m²
1 property 1
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Premium apartments in the new Port de La Mer complex on the peninsula in the Jumeirah area. For all residents there are amenities: a private beach, restaurants and cafes, swimming pools, spa rooms, gyms, an outdoor park with playgrounds for children, parking. In walking distance: - Beach Port De La Mer — 5 minutes. - Dubai Mall – 5 minutes. - Dubai Center ( Downtown Dubai ) — 10 minutes. - Laguna Water Park – 10 minutes. - Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away. Payment Plan: 20% - down payment 80% - within 2 months from the date of booking It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best UAE facilities for your budget and wishes!
