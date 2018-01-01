Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the lagoons and city centre. Some apartments have an office. Resort lifestyle with direct access to the beach.

A remarkable residential development located in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai. The elegant flats and skilfully crafted architecture are a testament to innovative design and exquisite architecture. The residence is located just 2 kilometres from Dubai Creek and 3 kilometres from the Design District.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: sensory garden; zen garden; wave pool; water sports; open-air theatre; lawn with seating; beach-edge pond.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Sobha Hartland II is one of Sobha's most anticipated projects, a self-contained community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay neighbourhoods.

Less than 12 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport.