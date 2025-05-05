Residential complex High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE

Timez is a unique residential complex in Dubai Silicon Oasis, combining innovative technologies, stylish architecture and first-class amenities. The project is a high-rise tower with fully furnished apartments, designed taking into account modern trends in design and comfort. Thanks to a well-thought-out concept and a favorable location, the complex is ideal for both living and investment.

The apartments are distinguished by functional layouts, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows opening up impressive views of the city. Residents will be able to take advantage of exclusive infrastructure, including an infinity pool, a fitness center, barbecue areas, an outdoor cinema and children's playgrounds. Attention to detail and high construction standards make this complex a true embodiment of modern comfort.

Infinity pool and jacuzzi

Outdoor cinema

Fitness center and yoga areas

BBQ areas

Children's playgrounds and swimming pools

Parks and green areas

Dubai Silicon Oasis is a vibrant community offering excellent transport links, prestigious educational institutions, shopping, dining and green spaces. It is just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 20 minutes from the international airport.