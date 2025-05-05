  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$213,885
14/04/2025
$212,564
13/04/2025
$212,689
12/04/2025
$213,484
11/04/2025
$218,307
10/04/2025
$219,197
09/04/2025
$220,299
08/04/2025
$220,162
06/04/2025
$220,290
05/04/2025
$218,284
04/04/2025
$221,202
03/04/2025
$223,655
02/04/2025
$223,184
01/04/2025
$222,679
30/03/2025
$225,948
29/03/2025
$227,638
28/03/2025
$228,469
27/03/2025
$227,669
26/03/2025
$227,527
25/03/2025
$226,749
24/03/2025
$225,982
;
20
ID: 25104
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2426707
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Timez is a unique residential complex in Dubai Silicon Oasis, combining innovative technologies, stylish architecture and first-class amenities. The project is a high-rise tower with fully furnished apartments, designed taking into account modern trends in design and comfort. Thanks to a well-thought-out concept and a favorable location, the complex is ideal for both living and investment.

The apartments are distinguished by functional layouts, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows opening up impressive views of the city. Residents will be able to take advantage of exclusive infrastructure, including an infinity pool, a fitness center, barbecue areas, an outdoor cinema and children's playgrounds. Attention to detail and high construction standards make this complex a true embodiment of modern comfort.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pool and jacuzzi
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Fitness center and yoga areas
  • BBQ areas
  • Children's playgrounds and swimming pools
  • Parks and green areas
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Silicon Oasis is a vibrant community offering excellent transport links, prestigious educational institutions, shopping, dining and green spaces. It is just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 20 minutes from the international airport.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
