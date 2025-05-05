Residential complex High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE

Timez is a unique residential complex in Dubai Silicon Oasis, combining innovative technologies, stylish architecture and first-class amenities. The project is a high-rise tower with fully furnished apartments, designed taking into account modern trends in design and comfort. Thanks to a well-thought-out concept and a favorable location, the complex is ideal for both living and investment.
The apartments are distinguished by functional layouts, high-quality finishes and panoramic windows opening up impressive views of the city. Residents will be able to take advantage of exclusive infrastructure, including an infinity pool, a fitness center, barbecue areas, an outdoor cinema and children's playgrounds. Attention to detail and high construction standards make this complex a true embodiment of modern comfort.Facilities and equipment in the house
Dubai Silicon Oasis is a vibrant community offering excellent transport links, prestigious educational institutions, shopping, dining and green spaces. It is just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 20 minutes from the international airport.