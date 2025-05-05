  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Laya Courtyard

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$191,021
;
16
ID: 26085
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Elevator

About the complex

Laya Courtyard redefines modern living with sleek architecture, smart home automation, and a commitment to sustainability. Designed for those who value quality and connection, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to elevate daily living, complemented by lifestyle amenities that inspire creativity and foster a vibrant community.

Lay a Courtyard is located in Dubai Studio City, positioned in front of a park within a vibrant neighborhood celebrated for its innovative spirit and dynamic energy. Residents enjoy trendy restaurants, recreational spaces, and easy access to nearby retail destinations such as Dubai Hills Mall and First Avenue Mall. With excellent connectivity to Dubai international airports, it's the ideal setting for creative professionals seeking an urban lifestyle.

At Laya Courtyard, every amenity is thoughtfully designed to enhance your lifestyle. Whether you're relaxing, staying active, or connecting with others, you'll have all the space you need to make every day exceptional.

Laya Developers is known for crafting homes that enhance the way families live and grow. With a focus on high-end apartments and hotel-inspired amenities, their developments are designed to offer more than just living space they create vibrant communities. Renowned for combining luxury living with accessibility, Laya Developers delivers exceptional value by selecting prime residential locations across Dubai.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

