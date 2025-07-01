Residential complex BEACHFRONT LIVING BY SELECT GROUP / Six Sense Residences

Six Senses Residences by Select Group – Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The UAE’s First-Ever Six Senses Branded Residential Experience.

4 to 5 Bedroom Penthouses, Sky Villas & Signature Villas | Ultra-Luxury Branded Residences | Q2 2028Completion

Project Overview:

Six Senses Residences on Palm Jumeirah redefines wellness-driven luxury living in the UAE. Developed by Select Group in collaboration with the world-renowned Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, this is a rare opportunity to own a branded residence that fuses contemporary architecture, natural design, and holistic living principles.

Located on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the resort and residences offer an elevated island lifestyle, paired with the legendary Six Senses hospitality, access to world-class wellness amenities, and unparalleled views of the open sea, skyline, and The Palm.

Prices Starting From

🟥 4 Bedroom Sky Villas ~ 308 m² from 2.500.000€

🟦 5 Bedroom Signature Villas ~ 1.310 m² from 30.000.000€



Completion: Q2 2028

Strong capital appreciation & exclusive ownership appeal.

Residence Features:

Designer interiors blending natural tones & sustainable materials.

Expansive terraces with private pools (for villas & sky villas).

Double-height ceilings , floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Smart home automation, energy-efficient systems.

Private entrances, high privacy layouts.

Fully fitted kitchens with top-tier appliances (Gaggenau or equivalent).

Six Senses Lifestyle & Amenities:

Six Senses Spa: over 60,000 sq.ft of wellness & biohacking facilities.

Indoor & outdoor pools with relaxation decks.

Gym, yoga studio, cryotherapy, longevity clinic & IV lounge.

Organic fine-dining restaurants & juice bars.

Private cinema, cigar lounge & library.

Concierge, valet, housekeeping, chef-on-call

Private beach access & full resort privileges.

Location – West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

5 min to Atlantis & Nakheel Mall

15 min to Dubai Marina & JBR

20 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

30 min to Dubai International Airport

Water taxi access to Dubai Harbour & Bluewaters

Who This Is For: