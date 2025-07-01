  1. Realting.com
Residential complex BEACHFRONT LIVING BY SELECT GROUP / Six Sense Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,92M
BTC
34.7597923
ETH
1 821.9093270
USDT
2 889 200.7771060
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
26
ID: 26768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    122

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Six Senses Residences by Select Group – Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

The UAE’s First-Ever Six Senses Branded Residential Experience.

4 to 5 Bedroom Penthouses, Sky Villas & Signature Villas | Ultra-Luxury Branded Residences | Q2 2028Completion

Project Overview:

Six Senses Residences on Palm Jumeirah redefines wellness-driven luxury living in the UAE. Developed by Select Group in collaboration with the world-renowned Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, this is a rare opportunity to own a branded residence that fuses contemporary architecture, natural design, and holistic living principles.

Located on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the resort and residences offer an elevated island lifestyle, paired with the legendary Six Senses hospitality, access to world-class wellness amenities, and unparalleled views of the open sea, skyline, and The Palm.

Prices Starting From

  • 🟥 4 Bedroom Sky Villas ~ 308 m² from 2.500.000€

  • 🟦 5 Bedroom Signature Villas ~ 1.310 m² from 30.000.000€


Completion: Q2 2028
Strong capital appreciation & exclusive ownership appeal.

Residence Features:

  • Designer interiors blending natural tones & sustainable materials.

  • Expansive terraces with private pools (for villas & sky villas).

  • Double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

  • Smart home automation, energy-efficient systems.

  • Private entrances, high privacy layouts.

  • Fully fitted kitchens with top-tier appliances (Gaggenau or equivalent).

Six Senses Lifestyle & Amenities:

  • Six Senses Spa: over 60,000 sq.ft of wellness & biohacking facilities.

  • Indoor & outdoor pools with relaxation decks.

  • Gym, yoga studio, cryotherapy, longevity clinic & IV lounge.

  • Organic fine-dining restaurants & juice bars.

  • Private cinema, cigar lounge & library.

  • Concierge, valet, housekeeping, chef-on-call

  •  Private beach access & full resort privileges.

Location – West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah

  • 5 min to Atlantis & Nakheel Mall

  • 15 min to Dubai Marina & JBR

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 30 min to Dubai International Airport

  • Water taxi access to Dubai Harbour & Bluewaters

Who This Is For:

  • Global citizens seeking ultra-private beachfront living.

  • NW/UHNW investors targeting Dubai’s branded residence segment.

  • End-users who prioritize wellness, design, and exclusivity.

  • 📈 Buyers who want capital appreciation & legacy property

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Agency
