Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$198,623
;
8
ID: 25951
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2453297
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Weybridge Gardens 5 is a modern residential complex by Leos International, located in Dubailand Residence Complex. The location is notable for its convenient transport accessibility: public transport stops, large shopping malls, world-class schools and higher educational establishments area nearby - it's everything that is necessary for comfortable family life.

The project includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail. Spacious balconies and terraces, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, a fitness room, kids' areas and even a private boxing academy - Weybridge Gardens 5 offers a full package of amenities for active and relaxed life.

The complex is not just accommodation, it's a new lifestyle in one of the most rapidly developing areas of Dubai. Coziness, nature and infrastructure in harmony with urban rhythm - your ideal home and investment in future!

Amenities:

  • lounge area with a swimming pool
  • modern fitness room
  • spacious balconies and terraces
  • kids' playgrounds
  • landscaped gardens
  • cinema
  • boxing academy

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan:

50/50 on handover

Option:

60/40 - 2-year post-payment

65/35 - 3-year post-payment

Features of the flats

Kitchen will be equipped. Units won't be fully furnished.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al Habtoor Polo Resort - 10 minutes
  • Global Village - 14 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 22 minutes
  • DIFC - 22 minutes
  • Dubai Frame - 22 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 32 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 33 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$198,623
