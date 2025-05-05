Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Weybridge Gardens 5 is a modern residential complex by Leos International, located in Dubailand Residence Complex. The location is notable for its convenient transport accessibility: public transport stops, large shopping malls, world-class schools and higher educational establishments area nearby - it's everything that is necessary for comfortable family life.

The project includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail. Spacious balconies and terraces, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, a fitness room, kids' areas and even a private boxing academy - Weybridge Gardens 5 offers a full package of amenities for active and relaxed life.

The complex is not just accommodation, it's a new lifestyle in one of the most rapidly developing areas of Dubai. Coziness, nature and infrastructure in harmony with urban rhythm - your ideal home and investment in future!

Amenities:

lounge area with a swimming pool

modern fitness room

spacious balconies and terraces

kids' playgrounds

landscaped gardens

cinema

boxing academy

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan:

50/50 on handover

Option:

60/40 - 2-year post-payment

65/35 - 3-year post-payment

Features of the flats

Kitchen will be equipped. Units won't be fully furnished.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort - 10 minutes

Global Village - 14 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes

Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes

Dubai Mall - 22 minutes

DIFC - 22 minutes

Dubai Frame - 22 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 25 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 30 minutes

Dubai Marina - 32 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 33 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure