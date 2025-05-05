Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE

Weybridge Gardens 5 is a modern residential complex by Leos International, located in Dubailand Residence Complex. The location is notable for its convenient transport accessibility: public transport stops, large shopping malls, world-class schools and higher educational establishments area nearby - it's everything that is necessary for comfortable family life.
The project includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail. Spacious balconies and terraces, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, a fitness room, kids' areas and even a private boxing academy - Weybridge Gardens 5 offers a full package of amenities for active and relaxed life.
The complex is not just accommodation, it's a new lifestyle in one of the most rapidly developing areas of Dubai. Coziness, nature and infrastructure in harmony with urban rhythm - your ideal home and investment in future!
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.
Payment plan:
50/50 on handover
Option:
60/40 - 2-year post-payment
65/35 - 3-year post-paymentFeatures of the flats
Kitchen will be equipped. Units won't be fully furnished.Location and nearby infrastructure