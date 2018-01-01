German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €2,11M

306–310 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB & CO RESIDENCES FROM BINGHATTI DEVELOPERS AND BRENDA JACOB & COBurj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences – a new ultra-threatening premium real estate project, which, without a doubt, will become the architectural and design masterpiece of Dubai. After completion of construction, this unique complex, including more than 100 floors, will receive the title of the highest residential building in the world, breaking the New York`s Central Park Tower record with a height of 472.4 m. The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences complex, located in the prestigious Business Bay business district, presents a collection of exclusive residences for true luxury connoisseurs. These include the impeccable 2-bedroom apartment The Sapphire Suite Collection, the 3-bedroom residence The Emerald Suite Collection, and 5 penthouses in three design solutions – Billionaire, Fleurs De Jardin and Astronomia. It is stated that the Billionaire penthouse should become one of the most prestigious residential facilities in the world. Residents of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences will be able to use the wide range of ultra-luxury amenities – from a huge living room with a private area for events to the pool with panoramic views of the horizon of modern Dubai, luxurious spa and gym. Also at the disposal of residents will be an exclusive concierge service with the ability to order the services of a personal driver, cook or bodyguard. LOCATION: The exclusive Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences project will be built in the developed prestigious Dubai Business Bay area, in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road highway. The elegant building will be surrounded by luxury hotels, modern residential communities and world-class business centers. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport are a 15 – 20-minute drive from the skyscraper. The successful location of the tower in the central part of Dubai provides community residents with access to a variety of entertainment and attractions. Family people who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis can visit the wildlife sanctuary Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to enjoy the picturesque landscapes of mangroves and watch dozens of bird species, including the famous pink flamingos, in their natural habitat. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WORK PLUSS WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!