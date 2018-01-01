  1. Realting.com
  German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€3,88M
About the complex

Modern and elegant villas with 4-5 bedrooms with panoramic views, in the style of German Bauhaus architecture.

Near the villas there are infinity pools, Jacuzzis, white sandy beaches, exotic gardens with trees and plants, blue lagoon with sea water.

Payment plan: 50% prepayment, 50% after project delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE

Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | North43 | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | North43 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€204,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group. Payment Plan; On Booking – 10% After 1 month – 10% 1st Installment ( within 60 days ) – 10% 2nd Installment ( within 150 days ) – 10% 3rd Installment ( within 180 days ) – 10% 4th Installment ( within 210 days ) – 10% Final Installment ( On Handover ) – 40% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished BUA; 718 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area 24/7 Security Concierge Housekeeping Music room Games lounge Study & Conference room Wifi connection in all public areas Leisure & family area Sports court Kid’s play area Walking trails Barbeque area Community View Lush green parks Mosque Shopping & Supermarket area Parking areas  For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284   Address
Apartment building 1BR | Peninsula Five | Business Bay
Apartment building 1BR | Peninsula Five | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€472,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group Nearby Neighbourhood; Business Bay – 0.1Km City Walk – 2.1Km DIFC – 3.3Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bedroom Unfurnished BUA; 875 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Shopping & Supermarket area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Garden & Park Hospital Green surrounding For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,11M
Area 306–310 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB & CO RESIDENCES FROM BINGHATTI DEVELOPERS AND BRENDA JACOB & COBurj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences – a new ultra-threatening premium real estate project, which, without a doubt, will become the architectural and design masterpiece of Dubai. After completion of construction, this unique complex, including more than 100 floors, will receive the title of the highest residential building in the world, breaking the New York`s Central Park Tower record with a height of 472.4 m. The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences complex, located in the prestigious Business Bay business district, presents a collection of exclusive residences for true luxury connoisseurs. These include the impeccable 2-bedroom apartment The Sapphire Suite Collection, the 3-bedroom residence The Emerald Suite Collection, and 5 penthouses in three design solutions – Billionaire, Fleurs De Jardin and Astronomia. It is stated that the Billionaire penthouse should become one of the most prestigious residential facilities in the world. Residents of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences will be able to use the wide range of ultra-luxury amenities – from a huge living room with a private area for events to the pool with panoramic views of the horizon of modern Dubai, luxurious spa and gym. Also at the disposal of residents will be an exclusive concierge service with the ability to order the services of a personal driver, cook or bodyguard. LOCATION: The exclusive Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences project will be built in the developed prestigious Dubai Business Bay area, in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road highway. The elegant building will be surrounded by luxury hotels, modern residential communities and world-class business centers. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport are a 15 – 20-minute drive from the skyscraper. The successful location of the tower in the central part of Dubai provides community residents with access to a variety of entertainment and attractions. Family people who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis can visit the wildlife sanctuary Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to enjoy the picturesque landscapes of mangroves and watch dozens of bird species, including the famous pink flamingos, in their natural habitat. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WORK PLUSS WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
