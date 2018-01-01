  1. Realting.com
Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The project includes villas with 3-5 bedrooms on the upper floors with swimming pools. Panoramic views of the city, Dubai Marina.

Residential complex is 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

The project also includes more than 40 amenities and infrastructure for a comfortable stay.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment each month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.

  • 10 min walk to metro station
  • 20 minutes by car to Dubai Mall
  • 11 minutes by car to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes by car to Al Maktoum International Airport
