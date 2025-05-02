Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartments in the luxurious Eywa complex in the business center of Dubai - Business Bay! Furnished kitchen! Panoramic view of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper! We will provide an investor catalog!
Due date: 2nd quarter 2026
Amenities: library, crystal garden, clubhouse with restaurant, SPA cent…
The residence features a lounge area and a library, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a garden, a club and a bar, a fitness room, a barbecue area, a spa, a yoga area.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Mall -…
Prestigious apartments in One River Point on the banks of the Dubai Canal! Panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal! Profitability - from 5.8%! The apartments are suitable for living, investing and renting!
Amenities: Immersive Lounge, Club House, …
Apartments in the incredible BAYZ 101 by Danube complex in Business Bay! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Rental yield - from 7.7% in $! Income from resale will be from 33%! Gorgeous panoramic view of Burj Khalifa! Installment plan 0%!
The apartments are fully furnished!
…
We offer luxury full-service apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features an around-the-clock restaurant, a health club and spa, a landscaped garden, an outdoor jacuzzi, a children's club.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking dist…
CANAL HEIGHTS is a two-tower luxury residential complex from DAMAC's leading developer with the Swiss jewelry brand de Grisogono
Busines bay
Interest-free installment for the entire construction period is provided from the developer 80/20
Starting price / area
- Studio from 340000 $ /…
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
The Sterling's unique apartment in downtown Dubai in Business Bay with 1 bedroom.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!
We will …
1
The residence features an infinity pool, a gym, a shopping mall, restaurants, a parking, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, sports grounds.
Completion - September, 2027.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes
Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features a large lounge area and green areas, gyms, swimming pools, a basketball court, a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.
Completion - October, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is locat…
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments f…
The residence features a 5-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai.
Downtown - 4 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
Brj Al Arab - 16 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarant…
1
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment b…
3
Trillionaire Residences
Location - Business Bay, Dubai
End of construction - III 2024
Trillionaire Residences — is a premium complex of 25 floors, offers residences with 1-2 bedrooms, studios and shopping facilities. This residential complex will be located right on the waterfront o…
The hyper form is characterized by subtle contours and fluid lines. From every angle, the facade offers a new perspective, creating a visual mystique – an exquisite sculptural work forming a spirited sense of flow and movement.
RIVIERA MANSION COLLECTION
Cannes - 2 Bedroom – from 2…
HELP FOR HELP IN DUBAE!FULL EARLY OF MADE!!!
DAMAC Majestine is located next to shops, entertainment and leisure facilities. Inside you will find the comfort of already furnished furniture in the collection of residential premises designed with exceptional attention to detail.
PRODUCTS AND A…
Apartments in the new project One by Binghatti in the Business Bay area! Perfect for living, resale and renting out! High income - from 10% in $! Prestigious area! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen!
Completion date - Q4 2026
Amenities: gym, dedicated BBQ areas, 24-hou…
1
Trillionaire Residences at Business Bay is the epitome of a luxurious and stylish residential development meticulously created by Binghatti Developers. It is a futuristic and incredible building with an exquisite glass façade. Residents will enjoy mesmerising views of the waterfront, the Dub…
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
The Paragon Apartment with a profitable location and Dubai's main economic center with 1 bedroom.
Want to buy apartments with a convenient location and the main …
2
Apartments in the Canal Crown complex in the heart of Business Bay! Stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the iconic Burj Khalifa! Investment-attractive apartments (ROI - 5.8% in $)! For life and investment! Equipped kitchen!
Due date - 2 quarters. 2027
Infrastructure: gym, restaurants, sw…
The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.
Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-contro…
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a parking, concierge service, shops.
Completion - October, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen appliances (fridge, gas hob, gas oven, range hood, washing machine and dishwasher)
Lo…
Society House at Downtown Dubai By Devmark – IGO. Invest Group Overseas presents Society House, a pinnacle of architectural excellence in Downtown Dubai. This 52-storey high-rise marvel boasts opulent studios and apartments with 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms. Its exclusive façade reflects the aspirati…
Elegance Tower, a striking 26-storey residential landmark co-designed by the renowned fashion icon Zuhair Murad, stands proudly in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai. This architectural masterpiece offers residences featuring one or two bedrooms, each meticulously crafted to exude urban sop…
Discover Rove at Marasi Drive, Business Bay. Experience the dynamic essence of Rove at our new location on Marasi Drive, Business Bay. Enjoy an exceptional urban living experience that goes beyond the ordinary.
Key Highlights:
Amenities Galore: Rove Home offers over 50 amenities spread…
One by Binghatti is a new residential project by the famous company Binghatti Developers. The facade of the building is framed with crystal glass. This complex offers a choice of modern residences, designed with due regard to modern urban life.
We offer studios and apartments with 1-4 bedroo…
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarant…
2
We offer luxury furnished full-service apartments.
The residential complex includes one- and two-bedroom apartments and features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a restaurant, a spa, a parking, around-the-clock concierge service.
The residence is one of the last buildings, designe…
Apartments in a unique residential complex J One on the banks of the Dubai Canal! With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa! Installment plan without interest after receiving the keys! Furnished kitchen and household appliances! Perfect for living and investment!
Facilities: swimming pool, gy…
We offer furnished apartments with different layouts.
The residence features a swimming pool with a kids' zone, a gym, steam rooms and a sauna, a children's playground, beautiful landscaped gardens, around-the-clock concierge service.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is in th…
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
Jumeirah Living – the third multifunctional tower, which is part of the Marina Gate complex. The building is located in the Dubai Marina area. Development and…
1
Foster + Partners, founded in 1967 by Sir Norman Foster, is a renowned British architecture firm based in London, England.
They are celebrated for their iconic global projects, which include buildings such as the Gherkin in London, the renovation of the Reichstag in Berlin and Hong Kong Int…
The hotel and residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area in Dubai. It is a project of three towers with apartments and a fourth tower that houses the Paramount Hotels Resorts Hollywood-style hotel.
The multi-level area connecting the four 270-meter towers will offer a variety o…
Introducing One by Binghatti, the epitome of urban luxury: a stunning high-rise residential tower that redefines city living. Soaring above the skyline, this architectural marvel boasts a sleek, modern design with crystal glass facade and striking brass accents. Nestled along a picturesque w…
Apartments in the luxury complex Canal Heights 2 in the Business Bay area! Apartments for living and investment (ROI - 6.3% in $)! Interest-free installments! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! Fully furnished kitchen!
Due date - 3 quarters. 2027
Advantages: fully equipped gym, t…
The residential complex on the banks of the Dubai Canal. Designed by a Saudi Arabian developer and the Italian design company Missoni. It is the world's second building with interiors by this designer, the first one is in Miami.
The building will be decorated with elements of fashion and art…
We would like to present the residential project BAYZ 102 - the exclusive skyscraper with 102 storeys, combining elegance and modernity. Each of you can choose the ideal flat among luxury studios, apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, and the penthouse.
The project includes fully furnished apartment…
The project is an apartment complex of a 15-storey tower. It is located near the Burj district, close to the main attractions of the city and a short drive from the key highways.
This stylish tower is not only an ideal place to live (tastefully designed neutral furniture, equipped kitchens a…
Couture by Cavalli is the ultimate expression of luxury living with a designer touch. This exclusive collection of residences along the Dubai Canal offers a contemporary and lavish lifestyle for the exceptional few. The tower, designed by Roberto Cavalli, showcases Italian elegance and refin…
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Canal Front Residences – the latest elite community in the Dubai Al Safa area, located on the Dubai Water Canal, at the very edge of the water.
The complex is being built in a dynamically devel…
1
Apartments in one of the tallest buildings in the neighbourhood, minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
Flats with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal.
With more than 40 on-site amenities and facilities, this is an ideal choice for short or long term…
Casa Canal by Fendi is a luxurious beachfront property that combines the excellence of the premium developer and the elegance of the Italian fashion house & Fendi Casa;. The property offers breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and Skyline, as well as direct access to the Dubai Water Canal.…
Luxury apartment in the new Trillionaire complex in the Business Bay area! High investment income (ROI - 5.8% in $)! Let's provide an investor catalog! Possible obtaining a residence permit!
Delivery time - 3 sq. 2024.
Amenities: swimming pool for adults and children, gym with trainer serv…
1
1
This luxurious project graces the vibrant Jumeirah district, ideally positioned along the picturesque Dubai Water Canal. Sky Mansion 6 Bed Duplex, few exclusive units remain.
Enjoy a leisurely stroll to the beautiful nearby beaches and discover an array of luxurious hotels, exquisite dining…
Canal Heights premium project in Business Bay! Excellent option for rental (ROI - 6.3% in $)! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 3 quarters. 2027 Amenities: fully equipped gym, tennis court, retail outlets and supermarket, children's playgrou…
The project features magnificent views of the Burj neighborhood, as well as palm trees, islands and the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The residential complex includes ground-floor retail and a hotel, as well as many branded amenities for guests and residents.
A wide selection of luxury apartmen…
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.
We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial …
3
Apartments in the prestigious residential complex Bayz 102 in the heart of Business Bay! Top location! Premium amenities! Fully furnished apartments! Metro station nearby! Quick access to key locations of Dubai! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the…
1
1
The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments.
Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions.
Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park,…
Eden House The Park is a place, where nature and urban lifestyle come together and create the unique atmosphere for living and recreation. This residential complex is located along picturesque Dubai Canal and sets a new standard of comfortable and refined lifestyle. Every detail is carefully…
Unique apartments in the new J One project on the banks of the Dubai Canal! Yield from 10%! Gorgeous panoramic view! Great location! Rental income from $3600 per month! The complex is completed!
Facilities: swimming pool, gym, children's playground, children's pool, green spaces, barbecue a…
The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.
The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.
The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic v…
We offer apartments with private swimming pools.
Some penthouses have private gyms and games rooms.
The residence features a private beach, a gym, a garage, security, a swimming pool, concierge service, a spa area.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai …
MISCELLANEOUS WATER.
An exquisitely bright architectural complex towering over the Dubai Canal.
Canal Heights embodies the beauty and perfection of one of the most amazing creations of nature ... blue pearls.
The complex is located in the lively business district of Business Bay, su…