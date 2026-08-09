The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered a center of international business and tourism, with Dubai standing out as a global hub. In 2025, the emirate continues to attract investors looking to buy property in Dubai from developers.
Features of Purchasing New Housing in Dubai
Buying property in Dubai is regulated by strict legislation ensuring the transparency of transactions. The Dubai Land Department (DLD) oversees all transactions, requiring developers to register projects and use escrow accounts to protect buyers' funds.
Benefits of new buildings in Dubai from the developer:
- Investment benefit. Prices for housing under construction are 15–30% lower than for completed properties. For example, in 2024, prices for new buildings increased by 8.8%.
- Flexible payment plans. Developers offer installment plans of 2–7 years with a down payment of 10–20%.
- High rental yield. The average profitability is 6–10% per annum, which is higher than in London (2–4%) or New York (3–5%).
- Legal transparency. Freehold ownership is available to foreigners in over 45 zones, including Dubai Marina and Downtown.
- Modern infrastructure. Residential complexes in Dubai are equipped with smart systems, energy-efficient technologies, and premium amenities (swimming pools, fitness centers, concierge services).
New Build Property Prices in Dubai
In 2025, the new-build market in Dubai offers a wide selection, from studios to villas and penthouses. The average price per square meter for apartments in new buildings in Dubai is AED 11,840 ($3,225), with annual growth of 5-6%. Buying off-plan property in Dubai can be 20-25% cheaper than completed properties.
Prices by key areas:
|District
|Average price per m² (AED/$)
|Characteristics
|
Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall)
|25,000–30,000 \ 6807–8168
|Apartments with views of the Burj Khalifa, near the Dubai Mall
|Dubai Marina (DMCC Metro)
|18,000–22,000 \ 4900–5990
|Coastal residential complexes with a marina
|Business Bay (Business Bay Metro)
|15,000–20,000 \ 4084–5445
|
A business district for young professionals and shopping houses under construction in Dubai
|Jumeirah Village Circle (no metro, access via Sheikh Zayed Road)
|8000–12,000 \ 2178–3267
|
A family-friendly neighborhood with townhouses and apartments
|Dubai Hills Estate (Dubai Hills Metro)
|12,000–18,000 \ 3267–4901
|Eco-district with a golf course and park
Popular Areas for Buying Properties in Residential Complexes in Dubai
Downtown Dubai is the most popular area of Dubai for foreign investors. It's the heart of the city, home to the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall. Rental yields here average up to 8%.
Other popular areas of Dubai:
- Dubai Marina. A waterfront district with over 200 skyscrapers, a yacht marina, and sea-view apartments. Average yields are 7–9%.
- Business Bay. A business hub with a canal and projects such as Peninsula by Select Group. Major developers in the UAE are mainly building commercial real estate here.
- Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). A family-friendly neighborhood with affordable residential complexes.
- Dubai Hills Estate. A green suburb with a golf course and Emaar projects such as Park Heights.
Guides on Buying New Builds in Dubai
Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Property from a Developer in Dubai
Is it possible to buy new houses under construction in Dubai and own it forever?
Foreigners can purchase new housing in Dubai in freehold zones (e.g. Dubai Marina, Downtown) with full ownership rights without any time limit.
Who are the major developers in UAE?
The leaders of the Dubai real estate market are: Emaar Properties, Damac Properties, Sobha Realty and Nakheel.
What is the average price of new property in Dubai?
Average price for apartments in new buildings in Dubai per m² — 11,840 AED ($3,225). Studios start from 600,000 AED, two-bedroom apartments from 1.2 million AED, villas from 2 million AED.
Is it possible to buy property in Dubai remotely?
The local property purchasing process is completely digital. Documents are signed through DLD's Dubai REST app, and new development catalogs in Dubai include virtual tours and video consultations with developers.
Is it possible to buy an apartment in a new building in Dubai in installments?
Off-plan properties in Dubai are often available with interest-free installments over 2–7 years.
What are the most popular new developments in Dubai?
In 2025, the leading projects are Emaar Beachfront (private beaches), Sobha Seahaven (view of Palm Jumeirah) and Damac Lagoons (themed villas with lagoons).