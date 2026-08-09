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Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Show all Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Area 57–78 m²
13 real estate properties 13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between the picturesque Jumeirah Beach and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), this project is right on the doorstep of the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, the financial hub of DIFC and the World Trad…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.2 – 78.2
399,172 – 464,391
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
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Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$117,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 22
New Launch Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel Total units: 191 B+G+5P+17+R ✅Studios  ✅1BED+laundry or study ✅2BED+laundry+Study ✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden  ✅3BED Duplex+la…
Developer
AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
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Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Show all Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$24,95M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
This penthouse is a fabulous ultra-luxury property on the 9th floor with a sea view. It has four duplex bedrooms, a private swimming pool and four parking spaces. It is part of the "Orla Infinity" residential complex, a project by the Ultra Premium Developer "Omniyat" and the "Dorchester Col…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
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TekceTekce
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Montura with swimming pools, a mini golf and stables, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,91M
Welcome to Montura - the exclusive residential project in the heart of Grand Polo & Resort, where splendour of equestrian heritage enterlaces modern lifestyle. The project creates the unique environment, where nature, aesthetics and comfort make a harmonious whole. There is a feel of noblene…
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Apartment building VILLA DEL GAVI
Apartment building VILLA DEL GAVI
Apartment building VILLA DEL GAVI
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Villa del Gavi offers a wide range of homes to suit every lifestyle, from chic apartments to ultra-luxury waterfront villas. All units are thoughtfully designed to optimize space, light, and views. Private villas with direct beach access Customizable floorplans with gardens and pools…
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Umed properties
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Umed properties
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$525,275
The project is an elegant and modern residential complex. It consists of 68 spacious and cozy studios and apartments. The style is a modern interpretation of the classic London block with large windows and spacious balconies. The interior of the apartments has a neutral color palette. Conven…
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Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new Mural Residence with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new Mural Residence with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new Mural Residence with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new Mural Residence with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,98M
The Mural is a residential project in Dubai Maritime City - more than just a place for life. It's a masterpiece of architectural art, where every detail is thought out with special attention, and every element reflects the idea of harmony between style, nature and comfort. The project is ins…
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Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$365,703
The project is a contemporary four-star hotel located in the fast-growing Jumeirah Village area. The 579-room hotel has already won several profile awards and offers guests the opportunity to enjoy excellent facilities, including signature restaurants, a coffee shop and bar, a stunning rooft…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$877,560
The residence features parks, a kids' playground, swimming pools, jogging paths, a tennis court and sports grounds, shops and restaurants, gyms. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes B…
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Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
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Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$822,663
The project is a complex with infrastructure and 4-5 bedroom townhouses, in the style of Maltese and Mediterranean culture and architecture. The townhouses are surrounded by azure lagoons, white sandy beaches and tropical plants. Convenient payment plan: 20% - prepayment, 60% - during constr…
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Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Show all Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Residential complex Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,93M
We offer serviced apartments with a panoramic view of the promenade and the yacht club. The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a spa center, a lounge area, kids' playgrounds, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and concierge servi…
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Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Jardin Astral with a swimming pool, a co-working area and lounge areas, Jumeirah Garden city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$701,447
Jardin Astral is a carefully designed 11-storey residential complex. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from spacious apartments with modern interiors made from high quality materials. Apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase, as well as a limited number of apartments with g…
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Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,31M
The residence features a 5-star hotel, around-the-clock security and concierge service, a parking, a private beach, swimming pools, a fitness center, conference rooms, a spa center, a restaurant, gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Dubai Mar…
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Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$373,111
Aark Residences is a modern residential complex in the heart of Dubai. Feel the resort atmosphere in our wellness club and infinity pool with a breathtaking view of the city. The residents have at their disposal a gym and an infinity pool - use the premium aminities which will improve your c…
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Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Show all Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex UPSIDE Living — furnished apartments in a new residence by SRG Holding with a swimming pool and conference rooms in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$488,316
We offer quality apartments with spacious balconies and a panoramic view of the city and the canal. The residence features around-the-clock security, shops, a gym, co-working areas, conference rooms, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a swimming pool, a sports ground, a games room. Completio…
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Residential complex MBR Twins
Residential complex MBR Twins
Residential complex MBR Twins
Residential complex MBR Twins
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$451,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 64
Area 70–181 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Luxury residential complex with 64-storey twin towers designed to provide uninterrupted 360° views of the Burj Khalifa and the center of Dubai. Residences in the complex are customized, with high-end finishes and huge panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the wildlife sanctuary,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0 – 94.9
451,638 – 604,707
Apartment 2 rooms
117.8 – 130.4
639,593 – 802,641
Apartment 3 rooms
174.4 – 180.5
985,530 – 1,02M
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$764,296
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 3 quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appl…
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Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Show all Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Residential complex Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$149,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Azizi Wares – Modern Living & Investment in Downtown Jebel Ali, Dubai. Project Overview: Discover Azizi Wares, a contemporary residential development in the heart of Downtown Jebel Ali. Combining stylish design, smart layouts, and top-class facilities, this project is perfect for end-u…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
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Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$290,231
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The comfortable residence with modern design features tennis and basketball courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, walking and jogging paths, a gym and a health club, a barbecue area. Location and nearby infrast…
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Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Apartment building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$532,965
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
Stylish Apartments with Installments in Dubai Hartland ll Community Hartland II is an expansive 8 million square foot residential community in Dubai, seamlessly integrating luxurious living with natural beauty. It features over 1 million square feet of dedicated green spaces, including lands…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,13M
The residence features a gym, a jogging track, an outdoor swimming pool with sunbathing areas, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of a metro station and public transport stops, close to Sheikh Zayed Road, re…
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Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Show all Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$232,120
Introducing a unique opportunity to become a residential property owner in one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of Dubai. Aspirz is a true embodiment of a modern urban lifestyle concept, combining residential apartments and office spaces, making it an ideal choice for anyone who val…
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Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,07M
The residence features gardens, swimming pools for children and adults, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe, a fitness center, a lounge area and a games room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 18 km (13 minutes) Downtown Dub…
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Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,437
Plunge into the world of comfort and elegance with Lume Residence - the 20-storey residential complex in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project combines value-enhancing investment, ideal location and high level of comfort. Studios a…
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Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,06M
The residence features swimming pools, fitness centers, parks, kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Burj Al Arab, shopping malls, schools. Mall of Emirates - 5 minutes drive Dubai Marina - 15 minutes drive Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
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Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,71M
The exclusive residential complex is situated in one of the most prestigious locations of Dubai Island. The project offers you the rare opportunity to become the owner of a beachfront residence, where wonderful design is combined with seclusion and natural harmony. Villa del DIVOS is the emb…
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Residential complex New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New LEGADO Residence with a swimming pool, parks and restaurants, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$207,473
LEGADO is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai. This project offers modern and functional apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, created for those, who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. What makes LEGADO spacial? Modern …
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Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Show all Townhouse Damac Islands
Townhouse Damac Islands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$754,318
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Damac Islands — Dubai Private island living in the heart of Dubai. A limited collection of 4 & 5-bedroom townhouses set among the water, resort-style amenities. Minutes from Dubai’s key destinations, Damac Islands blends contemporary architecture, refined finishes, and wellness-led spaces f…
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Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,74M
The residence features an ornamental pond, sports grounds, a shopping mall, a beach club, sandy beaches, lagoons, a sports park, a meditation garden. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 10-20 minutes away from the port, an internation…
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Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,156
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipm…
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Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$731,257
The residence features a gym, an infinity pool, a spa center, a sports ground, a cafe and a restaurant, a kids' playground, an outdoor lounge area, a library, a parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby inf…
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Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,75M
Shoaq is the unique embodiment of the dream of the perfect coastal life in the heart of Dubai Islands. The refined residential project, inspired by the waves, represents the sophisticated elegance and real luxury of life on the island. The elegant building, consisting of 7 storeys, includes …
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Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$862,456
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments in Business Bay Dubai Business Bay, Dubai's premier business and lifestyle hub, is a vibrant district that seamlessly blends luxury living with a thriving commercial environment. Known for its iconic skyline, Business Bay offers a mix of world-class resid…
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Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Show all Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Discover Mi Casa by London Gate, an exclusive pre-sale project in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. This impressive complex offers modern studios starting at AED 750,000, one-bedroom apartments starting at AED 1.2 million, and spacious two-bedroom options starting at AED 1.9 mi…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Lilium Tower with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,959
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, gazeboes. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area, close to Jumeirah Beach and Palm …
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Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Show all Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Apartment building Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti - Downtown Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,19M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 65
Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti — Downtown Dubai Iconic design, engineered for living. These branded residences translate Mercedes-Benz’s “Sensual Purity” into architecture—clean lines, fluid forms, and calm, light-filled interiors. Choose from spacious 2–4 bedroom homes and signature p…
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Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$148,968
Azizi Milan is an architectural embodiment of the Milanese living, where every element is full of aesthetics, attention to details and high comfort level. The project harmoniously blends modern rhythm of the megapolis with serenity of green gardens. The complex is surrounded by cozy restaura…
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Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$141,864
We offer cozy apartments with parking spaces. The residence features lounge areas, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath and a sauna, a children's play room, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitc…
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Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence The Community Sports Arena with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,456
The Community Sports Arena is the unique residential project in Dubai Sports City. This impressive 21-storey complex offers cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each residence is designed with consideration to maximum comfort and style. Buying apartments with 1-2 bedrooms …
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Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Show all Villa Villa Terra Golf
Villa Villa Terra Golf
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Terra Golf villas offer stunning views of lush golf courses and feature minimalist, elegant design. The use of neutral colors highlights the natural beauty, complemented by luxurious finishes.   Individual living conditions include a cinema, bar, family lounge, personal gym, open-plan …
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Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Vivanti Residences with excellent infrastructure in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,617
Meteora Vivanti Residences is a residential complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, developed by the developer Meteora with an emphasis on minimalism, comfort and modern standards of urban living. The architecture of the building is distinguished by laconic forms, spacious layouts and p…
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Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Show all Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$831,241
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Modern Apartments with Flexible Installments in Jumeirah Village Triangle Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned, family-friendly community in Dubai known for its tranquil environment, landscaped parks, and modern infrastructure. Strategically located between Al Khail Road and Sh…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,88M
Altan is a residential project, embodying harmony of modern style, natural silence and dynamics of a city. It's not just a place for living, but the real philosophy, where luxury is combined with stable technologies, and refined architecture underlines beauty of the surrounding nature. The c…
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Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$512,993
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a jacuzzi, a waterfall, a kids' playground and a play room, tennis and basketball courts, lounge areas and a barbecue area, gyms, a beauty salon, a business center, a spa center, events halls, a garden, an outdoor cinema, a golf …
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Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,770
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Al Haseen Residences 6 - comfortable urban living, functional architecture and developed infrastructure from Dugasta Properties.Al Haseen Residences 6 is a new modern residential complex from Dugasta Properties, located in the strategically important area of Dubai Industrial City, next to th…
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Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,27M
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. Some penthouses have private gyms and games rooms. The residence features a private beach, a gym, a garage, security, a swimming pool, concierge service, a spa area. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai …
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Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Moonsa 2 with a swimming pool in the prestigious area of Dubai International City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$171,139
Dive into the world of the refined comfort and modern style with Moonsa 2 - a new residential project, located in the dynamically developing area of International City in Dubai. Inspired by success of the first phase, this project redefines the urban lifestyle, offers the ideal balance betwe…
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Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise complex Ananda Residences with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$860,492
Ananda Residences is a residential project, created for those, who appreciate harmony of style, comfort and active lifestyle. Located in the dynamically developing area of Motor City, this project will be ideal for both life and investment. Tranquility of a cozy residential complex and conve…
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Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$223,393
Welcome to Empire Lake Views Liwan - a place, where comfort, style and nature blend harmoniously and create the ideal space for life, work and relaxation. Cozy studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as spacious duplexes with 3 bedrooms are available. Most of apartments have a private…
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Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Show all Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$61,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 20
Samana Boulevard Heights is a residential complex with private pools and modern comfort in Dubai Land Residence Complex.Samana Boulevard Heights is a new residential complex from Samana Developers, located in the prestigious Dubai Land Residence Complex.The complex features studios, one- and…
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Mercer House with swimming pools and spa areas, JLT Uptown, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,73M
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features swimming pools, gyms and spa centers, clubs and games rooms, tennis courts, a parking, a restaurant. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Kitchen cabinetry Location and …
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Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Show all Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,910
Skyvue Solair is the unique embodiment of elegance and luxury in one of the most prestigious area of Dubai - Sobha Hartland II. The architectural masterpiece, combining modern style and thought-out planning, offers its residents not only the highest comfort level, but also breathtaking views…
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Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Show all Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Residential complex North 43 — new residence by Naseeb with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,809
We offer serviced apartments. The residence features a swimming pool, a concierge, a parking, a music room, a games room, a gym, a conference room, a landscaped garden, restaurants and cafes, kids' playgrounds. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Autodrome - 10 m…
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Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$723,182
We offer furnished apartments with private swimming pools. The residence features a communal swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, sports grounds, shops, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Beach - 10…
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Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Dale complex with a golf course, pools, and a clubhouse, close to the international airport, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
Golf Dale by Emaar is a new premium project in the dynamic area of Emaar South. Th complex embodies the ideal combination of modern architectural style and natural harmony. Spacious apartments and townhouses with views of well-maintained golf courses create the unique cozy and quiet atmosphe…
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Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,07M
The Ritz-Carlton Residences is the epitome of luxury and unrivaled service, combining legendary service and exceptional comfort. Located in the prestigious Business Bay area, the residences rise 18 storeys above the calm waters of the Dubai Canal and offer their owners a unique opportunity t…
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Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$579,305
We offer apartments with balconies, terraces and views of the coast. The residence features a parking, a swimming pool, lounge areas, a kids' playground and a play room, a kids' pool, gardens, concierge service, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath. Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 5 …
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Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Meydan Horizon Residence with lagoons and beaches, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$645,922
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features lagoons with a promenade, baches and lounge areas, a swimming pool, a park, a gym, shops and restaurants. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Siemens kitchen appliances Location and near…
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Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Safa Gate Residence with spa areas and green gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Safa Park, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$835,036
Safa Gate by Damac is an embodiment of luxury and modern comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai. The project is located near wonderful Safa Park and picturesque Dubai Canal/. offering its residents the unique combination of nature and dynamic urban life. The complex architectu…
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Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Show all Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Residential complex The Crest Grande — spacious apartments by Sobha in a modern residence with a pool in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
Apartments in a new residential complex with panoramic views of Dubai. Facilities of the complex: swimming pool BBQ children's play area Payment plan: 60% during construction 40% 2 year post completion Advantages The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real e…
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Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Show all Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$488,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 60
Sobha Central – The New Landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road🌟 Sobha Realty is creating an iconic mixed-use community on a prime 405,000 sq.ft. land parcel, blending luxury residences, retail, offices, and world-class amenities. The community that has integrated shopping center inside the complex…
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Sobha Realty
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English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,023
Coventry Gardens is the embodiment of elegance and harmony, where the art of architecture meets natural beauty, creating a space where luxury meets comfort. Spacious interiors, designed in a contemporary style, complemented by panoramic views of green gardens, fill the house with an atmosphe…
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Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Show all Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Apartment building SAAS HILLS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,018
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 33
🏢 Эксклюзивный жилой комплекс в Dubai Science Park (сдача IV кв. 2027) Локация: Dubai Science Park — престижный район для науки и технологий. Жильё такого уровня здесь редкость, что гарантирует высокий спрос на аренду. Сдача проекта: IV квартал 2027 года. Ключевые преимущества: · В…
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Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Residential complex Portofino Hotel — luxury beachfront residence by Kleindienst in the area of The World Islands, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,06M
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features an access to the beach, shops, swimming pools, a games room, a yoga area, landscaped gardens. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Solar water heating Location and nearby infrastructure …
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Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$634,887
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 1st quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household ap…
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Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Show all Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$337,455
Townhouses in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai. Facilities of the complex: swimming pool park parking Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows tile floors high ceilings built-in kitchen equipped bathrooms Advantages The buyer can obtain a residenc…
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Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,24M
Golf Acres by Emaar is a new unique project, combining natural harmony and modern luxury, in the dynamic community of Emaar South. Spacious apartments and townhouses with a view of well-maintained golf courses create cozy and quiet atmosphere. Each house is designes with account taken of the…
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Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Residential complex Cozy residential complex Trafford Residences with a wide range of amenities in Dubai South area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$392,735
Welcome to Trafford Residences, a place where modernity and comfort merge into one harmony. This prestigious residential project is located in the heart of Dubai South. The building of the complex impresses with its architecture and offers residents a luxurious and comfortable living space. …
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Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Binghatti Twilight in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$402,936
Binghatti Twilight is a new residential complex that embodies not only modernity, but also a deep philosophy of tranquility and inspiration. The project includes 228 exclusive residences, each of which offers spacious layouts and panoramic windows opening up breathtaking views of the famous …
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Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,49M
Passo is a project, inspired by the sea and nature, which is located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Here, lines between architecture, nature and emotional comfort are blured, creating the unique environment for life, full of beauty, sense and feeling of sweetness and light. Residentia…
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Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Show all Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Apartment building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$469,235
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 26
Fully Furnished Apartments with Post Handover Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a vibrant and family-friendly community in Dubai, offering a perfect blend of urban living and tranquil surroundings. Known for its modern architecture, lush green space…
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Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Electra Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$393,060
We offer apartments with panoramic views. The residence features parking spaces, lounge areas, business lounges, a co-working area, a library, swimming pools and a mini aquapark, landscaped green area, a kids' playground and a play room, a mini golf course, a barbecue area, a gym, a sauna, a…
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Residential complex New project Lilian Residences with a swimming pool and gardens close to the international airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Lilian Residences with a swimming pool and gardens close to the international airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$223,453
Lilian Residences is a new project, located in the heart of the dynamically developing area of Dubai South. The low-rise complex combines refined simplicity, sophisticated design and carefully thought-out architecture, creating the space, where every detail is full of sense and is intended f…
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Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Show all Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Apartment building Chelsea Football Club Signature Apartments in Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$787,309
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 30
Chelsea Club-Branded Luxury Residences with Installment Plan in Dubai Maritime City Maritime City is a premier waterfront development in Dubai that seamlessly blends commercial, residential, and maritime industries into a dynamic coastal hub. Strategically located between Port Rashid and Dub…
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Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Luxury penthouses with exceptional facilities at Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,58M
Résidences Du Port is the first residential project under the Autograph Collection brand by Marriott International in the prestigious Dubai Marina. More than just residences, these are a completely new standard of waterfront living, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, combining ele…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Valo with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
We offer apartments with a view of the park, the canal and the city. The residence features a swimming pool, gyms, a lawn, kids' playgrounds, a multifunctional room, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a garden. Completion - September, 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower C with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,27M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the ocean and the city. The residence features a health club with a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema, a gym, a games room and a lounge, an infinity pool with a deck and a kids' pool, a yoga and meditation area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.…
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Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Beach Oasis 2 with a swimming pool and a manmade beach, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,226
The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool with a manmade beach, a gym, landscaped gardens, kids' playgrounds, barbecue areas, cafes, around-the-clock security, an underground parking. Completion - September, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in…
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Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$986,384
Auresta is an elegant 63-storey complex, which embodies modern luxury, engineering perfection and jealousy for its residents' well-being. The project offers fully furnished studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as spacious duplexes with 3 bedrooms, decorated in the calm palette, usi…
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Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$227,491
The residence features a park, a swimming pool, a gym, sports grounds, jogging and bike paths, a kids' playground, shops, restaurants and cafes, a barbecue area. Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes Dubai Mall - 29 minutes …
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Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront complex The Pier Residences with swimming pools close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$726,775
The Pier Residence is a project, which not just offers accommodation, but creates the atmosphere of exceptional lifestyle and combines modern comfort and advanced architecture. The complex will become one of the few new waterfront projects in Dubai on the shore of Arabic Gulf. This place is …
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Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$557,243
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
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Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$281,451
The premium residential complex in the heart of Dubai, in Motor City. The project consists of four high-rise buildings, connected by the common podium, offering the residents a wide variety of amenities and services. Advantages: Spacious and luminous apartments: wide choice of layouts from …
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Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$184,066
Auresta is an elegant 63-storey complex, which embodies modern luxury, engineering perfection and jealousy for its residents' well-being. The project offers fully furnished studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as spacious duplexes with 3 bedrooms, decorated in the calm palette, usi…
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Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$993,476
This project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand, which is responsible for the design of the premises. The flats are furnished with green terraces, and hanging gardens are planned on the sides of the building. The complex has a beach pool, four swimming pools…
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Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$621,985
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan DWTN Residences are the top 10 tallest residential projects in Dubai, reaching a height of 445 meters and strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, an…
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Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Sunset Bay Three Complex with beaches, swimming pools and golf courses, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$546,448
We would like to bring to your attention the third phase of Sunset Bay complex at Dubai Islands - the unique place, where the perfect coastline combines with refined elegance. This beachfront oasis is ideally integrated into the dynamic rhythm of the megapolis, creating the harmonious space …
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Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$965,012
We offer apartments with parking spaces. Some penthouses have private swimming pools. The residence features an infinity pool, another swimming pool, changing colors every hour, a gym and a jogging path, a spa center, gardens and a co-working area. Completion - 2028. Facilities and equipmen…
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Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$296,661
The large-scale resort project in Dubai - a huge number of apartments and houses, as well as the city's new opera house. The complex is named Venice because of the concept of residential buildings next to lagoons. The project also features a large plaza with amenities and commercial space, l…
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Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Armani Beach Residences with a private beach and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$11,94M
Ultra-luxury complex with private beach club and designer residences by Armani/Casa and architect Tadao Ando. Luxury 2-4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and five-bedroom presidential suites on the Eastern Crescent of the Palm with finished finishes in marble, natural stone and fine woods. The…
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Residential complex The Best Location
Residential complex The Best Location
Residential complex The Best Location
Residential complex The Best Location
Residential complex The Best Location
Show all Residential complex The Best Location
Residential complex The Best Location
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$603,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 111 m²
1 real estate property 1
Wynwood by Imtiaz is an ultra-modern residential project on the islands of Dubai, creating a resort-style atmosphere within the metropolis. The project features 1-4 bedroom apartments and duplexes ranging from 55 to 330 m². All residences are designed with an emphasis on comfort, views, and …
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Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$577,620
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a swimming pool for children and adults, a yoga studio, lounge and barbecue areas, a club abd a cinema, a kids' playground and a sports ground, around-the-clock concierge service, a sauna, a gym, a 4-level parking. Completion - 3rd quarte…
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Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Show all Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Residential complex Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$209,067
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Pearl House 4 – Sophisticated Urban Living in Jumeirah Village Circle. Effortless elegance meets smart design in the heart of JVC. Project Overview: Pearl House 4 is a boutique residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) by Imtiaz Developments, known for on-time delivery and …
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Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New gated residence Nad al Sheba Gardens with a lagoon and a swimming pool close to highways, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,22M
We offer luxury villas and townhouses with parking spaces. Some houses have private swimming pools. The residence features a yoga lawn and jogging paths, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a lagoon and a swimming pool, an event area. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Location and nearby …
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Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Show all Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,327
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Dubai Islands!Floarea Breeze is an exquisite residential complex from Mashriq Elite Developments, created as the embodiment of the modern island lifestyle on Dubai Islands. The project harmoniously comb…
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Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$276,269
We offer apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a large swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a modern fitness center, sports grounds, barbecue areas. Completion - 4th quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a metro station and two high…
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Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$276,464
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a barbecue area, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a kids' playground, concierge service, a landscaped garden. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house …
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Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Weybridge Gardens 5 with a swimming pool and gardens close to the polo resort, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,509
Weybridge Gardens 5 is a modern residential complex by Leos International, located in Dubailand Residence Complex. The location is notable for its convenient transport accessibility: public transport stops, large shopping malls, world-class schools and higher educational establishments area …
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Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,669
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 3 quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appl…
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered a center of international business and tourism, with Dubai standing out as a global hub. In 2025, the emirate continues to attract investors looking to buy property in Dubai from developers.

Features of Purchasing New Housing in Dubai

Buying property in Dubai is regulated by strict legislation ensuring the transparency of transactions. The Dubai Land Department (DLD) oversees all transactions, requiring developers to register projects and use escrow accounts to protect buyers' funds.

Benefits of new buildings in Dubai from the developer:

  • Investment benefit. Prices for housing under construction are 15–30% lower than for completed properties. For example, in 2024, prices for new buildings increased by 8.8%.
  • Flexible payment plans. Developers offer installment plans of 2–7 years with a down payment of 10–20%.
  • High rental yield. The average profitability is 6–10% per annum, which is higher than in London (2–4%) or New York (3–5%).
  • Legal transparency. Freehold ownership is available to foreigners in over 45 zones, including Dubai Marina and Downtown.
  • Modern infrastructure. Residential complexes in Dubai are equipped with smart systems, energy-efficient technologies, and premium amenities (swimming pools, fitness centers, concierge services).

New Build Property Prices in Dubai

In 2025, the new-build market in Dubai offers a wide selection, from studios to villas and penthouses. The average price per square meter for apartments in new buildings in Dubai is AED 11,840 ($3,225), with annual growth of 5-6%. Buying off-plan property in Dubai can be 20-25% cheaper than completed properties.

Prices by key areas:

District Average price per m² (AED/$) Characteristics

Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall)

 25,000–30,000 \ 6807–8168 Apartments with views of the Burj Khalifa, near the Dubai Mall
Dubai Marina (DMCC Metro) 18,000–22,000 \ 4900–5990 Coastal residential complexes with a marina
Business Bay (Business Bay Metro) 15,000–20,000 \ 4084–5445

A business district for young professionals and shopping houses under construction in Dubai
Jumeirah Village Circle (no metro, access via Sheikh Zayed Road) 8000–12,000 \ 2178–3267

A family-friendly neighborhood with townhouses and apartments
Dubai Hills Estate (Dubai Hills Metro) 12,000–18,000 \ 3267–4901 Eco-district with a golf course and park

Popular Areas for Buying Properties in Residential Complexes in Dubai

Downtown Dubai is the most popular area of ​​Dubai for foreign investors. It's the heart of the city, home to the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall. Rental yields here average up to 8%.

Other popular areas of Dubai:

  • Dubai Marina. A waterfront district with over 200 skyscrapers, a yacht marina, and sea-view apartments. Average yields are 7–9%.
  • Business Bay. A business hub with a canal and projects such as Peninsula by Select Group. Major developers in the UAE are mainly building commercial real estate here.
  • Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). A family-friendly neighborhood with affordable residential complexes.
  • Dubai Hills Estate. A green suburb with a golf course and Emaar projects such as Park Heights.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Dubai

How to Buy Property in Dubai and Other Emirates
How to Buy Property in Dubai and Other Emirates
Is It Expensive to Live in Dubai? Cost Overview
Is It Expensive to Live in Dubai? Cost Overview
Buying Real Estate in Dubai: Demand, Real Prospects and Traps for Investors
Buying Real Estate in Dubai: Demand, Real Prospects and Traps for Investors
Dubai's Top Residential Real Estate Investment Areas
Dubai's Top Residential Real Estate Investment Areas
How to Get a Home Loan in Dubai
How to Get a Home Loan in Dubai

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Property from a Developer in Dubai

Is it possible to buy new houses under construction in Dubai and own it forever?

Foreigners can purchase new housing in Dubai in freehold zones (e.g. Dubai Marina, Downtown) with full ownership rights without any time limit.

Who are the major developers in UAE?

The leaders of the Dubai real estate market are: Emaar Properties, Damac Properties, Sobha Realty and Nakheel.

What is the average price of new property in Dubai?

Average price for apartments in new buildings in Dubai per m² — 11,840 AED ($3,225). Studios start from 600,000 AED, two-bedroom apartments from 1.2 million AED, villas from 2 million AED.

Is it possible to buy property in Dubai remotely?

The local property purchasing process is completely digital. Documents are signed through DLD's Dubai REST app, and new development catalogs in Dubai include virtual tours and video consultations with developers.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in a new building in Dubai in installments?

Off-plan properties in Dubai are often available with interest-free installments over 2–7 years.

What are the most popular new developments in Dubai?

In 2025, the leading projects are Emaar Beachfront (private beaches), Sobha Seahaven (view of Palm Jumeirah) and Damac Lagoons (themed villas with lagoons).

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