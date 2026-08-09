The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered a center of international business and tourism, with Dubai standing out as a global hub. In 2025, the emirate continues to attract investors looking to buy property in Dubai from developers.

Features of Purchasing New Housing in Dubai

Buying property in Dubai is regulated by strict legislation ensuring the transparency of transactions. The Dubai Land Department (DLD) oversees all transactions, requiring developers to register projects and use escrow accounts to protect buyers' funds.

Benefits of new buildings in Dubai from the developer:

Investment benefit. Prices for housing under construction are 15–30% lower than for completed properties. For example, in 2024, prices for new buildings increased by 8.8%.

Prices for housing under construction are 15–30% lower than for completed properties. For example, in 2024, prices for new buildings increased by 8.8%. Flexible payment plans. Developers offer installment plans of 2–7 years with a down payment of 10–20%.

Developers offer installment plans of 2–7 years with a down payment of 10–20%. High rental yield. The average profitability is 6–10% per annum, which is higher than in London (2–4%) or New York (3–5%).

The average profitability is 6–10% per annum, which is higher than in London (2–4%) or New York (3–5%). Legal transparency. Freehold ownership is available to foreigners in over 45 zones, including Dubai Marina and Downtown.

Freehold ownership is available to foreigners in over 45 zones, including Dubai Marina and Downtown. Modern infrastructure. Residential complexes in Dubai are equipped with smart systems, energy-efficient technologies, and premium amenities (swimming pools, fitness centers, concierge services).

New Build Property Prices in Dubai

In 2025, the new-build market in Dubai offers a wide selection, from studios to villas and penthouses. The average price per square meter for apartments in new buildings in Dubai is AED 11,840 ($3,225), with annual growth of 5-6%. Buying off-plan property in Dubai can be 20-25% cheaper than completed properties.

Prices by key areas:

District Average price per m² (AED/$) Characteristics Downtown Dubai (Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall) 25,000–30,000 \ 6807–8168 Apartments with views of the Burj Khalifa, near the Dubai Mall Dubai Marina (DMCC Metro) 18,000–22,000 \ 4900–5990 Coastal residential complexes with a marina Business Bay (Business Bay Metro) 15,000–20,000 \ 4084–5445 A business district for young professionals and shopping houses under construction in Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle (no metro, access via Sheikh Zayed Road) 8000–12,000 \ 2178–3267 A family-friendly neighborhood with townhouses and apartments Dubai Hills Estate (Dubai Hills Metro) 12,000–18,000 \ 3267–4901 Eco-district with a golf course and park

Popular Areas for Buying Properties in Residential Complexes in Dubai

Downtown Dubai is the most popular area of ​​Dubai for foreign investors. It's the heart of the city, home to the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall. Rental yields here average up to 8%.

Other popular areas of Dubai:

Dubai Marina. A waterfront district with over 200 skyscrapers, a yacht marina, and sea-view apartments. Average yields are 7–9%.

A waterfront district with over 200 skyscrapers, a yacht marina, and sea-view apartments. Average yields are 7–9%. Business Bay. A business hub with a canal and projects such as Peninsula by Select Group. Major developers in the UAE are mainly building commercial real estate here.

A business hub with a canal and projects such as Peninsula by Select Group. Major developers in the UAE are mainly building commercial real estate here. Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). A family-friendly neighborhood with affordable residential complexes.

A family-friendly neighborhood with affordable residential complexes. Dubai Hills Estate. A green suburb with a golf course and Emaar projects such as Park Heights.