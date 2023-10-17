Dubai, UAE

from €3,72M

Completion date: 2026

Lakeshore Villas in Area 11, MBR City – is your ideal oasis of luxury and nature in the heart of Dubai. This brand new 4 and 5 bedroom villa collection, developed by Ellington Properties, is something incredible. ⠀ As soon as you cross the threshold of this indoor garden complex, you will find yourself in a world of luxury and harmony. These villas on two floors with a private pool and garden are designed to combine modernity and nature into a single experience. ⠀ Here you will find not just a house, but a unique lifestyle, completely immersed in natural beauties. These villas are not just a visual enjoyment of – this is a real experience for all five senses. They nourish your body, mind and emotions, creating harmony and prosperity. ⠀ If your health is a priority, then this development will become your oasis of an active and healthy lifestyle. Here, integration with nature – is not just a style, it is a way to create a sense of well-being that extends far beyond the walls of your villa. This is a community where well-being comes first, where you can enjoy the ends of nature – be it morning running through picturesque landscapes or a quiet evening with an artificial lagoon. ⠀ In this world where luxury is tantamount to exclusivity, Lakeshore is an invitation to life in which elegance and nature are harmoniously intertwined. Among the lively and dynamic Dubai, these villas provide shelter for tranquility and evidence of the harmony of human genius and the beauty of the natural world. ⠀ And here are the key points: ⠀ Exclusive villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms Privileged location in area 11, MBR City, Dubai. The enclosed garden complex provides privacy and security. Elegant design is combined with the surrounding nature. Access to luxurious amenities in the community. MBR City is known for its modern attractions, holiday destinations and shopping centers.