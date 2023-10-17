  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, UAE
from
€110,853
Completion date: 2024
New Launch Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel Total units: 191 B+G+5P+17+R ✅Studios  ✅1BED+laundry or study ✅2BED+laundry+Study ✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden  ✅3BED Duplex+laundry+Study+Maid ✅4BED Duplex+Laundy+Study+Maid+ Plung pool+private garden —————— All units are semi Furnished  Kitchen Italian Appliances  —————— There’s the option of 3years and 5years payment plan: -20% down payment  -1% monthly  Completion 2024 —————— *ROOFTOP AMENITIES & SERVICES​* Indoor fitness area🏋🏻‍♀️ Infinity rooftop pool and kids pool 🏊🏽‍♀️ Indoor kids’ play area Outdoor bbq and dining🍖 Cinema room🎥 Gaming room🏓
Apartment building Seahaven Tower A
Apartment building Seahaven Tower A
Dubai, UAE
from
€822,818
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
Seahaven Tower A | Beach | Spacious | Luxurious Dubai Harbor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Starting price: 3,189,289 AED Payment Plan: 80% during construction 20% upon completion
Apartment building The Edge Apartments
Apartment building The Edge Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
THE EDGE — a new complex that will be a worthy complement to the collection of luxury real estate in Business Bay. The developer is Select Group. Among the development of the developer are many commercial and multifunctional projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain and other European countries. It is planned that the announced residential complex will replenish the company's portfolio in 2026. The THE EDGE project includes two towers and a spacious podium with premium amenities and entertainment with an area of more than 5,600 square meters. m. The buildings are distinguished by a special modern architecture and a vibrant design. The strategic location of the complex will allow residents to enjoy views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal and Business Bay. The real estate collection in THE EDGE is represented by apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging in size from 53 square meters. m to 102 sq. m. The property of various configurations is complemented by a private balcony, fitted wardrobes and private bathrooms. The concept of the complex is to create space for « smart relax » future residents. Upscale interior design will be made in a modern eclectic style using bold contrasting colors and brand details. According to the developer, for the first quarter of 2023, you can purchase one-bedroom apartments in the THE EDGE complex at a price from AED 1,108,000 ( USD 302,000 ). The cost of a double residence starts from AED 1,860,000 ( USD 506,000 ). Residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of premium amenities, including an infinity pool, their own gym in each tower, a yoga area, a relaxation area, a pool terrace, barbecue facilities, a jacuzzi, sports grounds, open air simulators, treadmills, coworking space, etc. Also, residents of the complex will have access to: a spacious lounge, recessed chairs for relaxing on the pool terrace, a padel tennis court and other amenities for a luxurious vacation. In the immediate vicinity of the project there are many places for recreation and entertainment: restaurants, shopping centers, popular attractions and boutiques.
Realting.com
Go
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
The new-generation Samana Mykonos project at Dubai Studio City was created by Samana Developers and offers luxurious studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool. This private complex with landscape pools and jacuzzi areas, released in a limited edition, is an example of the highest level of luxury and relaxation that Dubai can offer. A luxurious lifestyle in lively Dubai is available for premium residents thanks to this fantastic initiative that will result in Greece appearing in Dubai. Wonderful location with first-class networks and amenities in the city center. Residents and people around you can enjoy a truly beautiful lifestyle at Dubai Studio City. You have everything you need to enjoy life thanks to the exceptional convenience in the neighborhood.
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€309,685
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha One has been built on the philosophy of a luxury lifestyle & peaceful environment at the best place in Dubai. The community presents a lifetime opportunity to buy a luxury home from a globally reputed real estate developer Sobha Realty. Every aspect of this community has been designed keeping in mind the modern requirements of the home buyers. Every feature in the project has been focused on contemporary and future needs in mind. Sobha One Dubai consists of 1250 units With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments & 2 to 4 bedroom Duplex with a prime location on Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai.   Payment Plan: 60% under construction & 40% on completion Completion Date: December 2026 This listing is direct from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Apartment building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Apartment building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Binghatti Onyx in JVC, Dubai — is a new high-end project with magnificent 1 and 2-bedroom apartments built by Binghatti Developers. This is a miracle of design and aesthetics. Offering a one-of-a-kind lifestyle with unique access to the most popular shops and culinary attractions. These elegantly built apartments guarantee the pinnacle of perfection in a lifestyle where your loved ones will experience the highest standard of living. Protect your property in one of the most famous areas of the city, where you will have access to hundreds of amenities and services. While Jumeirah Village Circle — is the pinnacle of a luxurious life that you have not even dreamed of. Thus, you can find life blessings and pleasures in his environment.
Residential complex ALTAI
Residential complex ALTAI
Dubai, UAE
from
€208,442
Completion date: 2026
ALTAI TOWER Location - JVT ( Jumeirah Village Triangle ) End of construction - April 2026   Altai Tower is an exciting high-rise residential complex with a number of studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the vibrant Dubai area. The high facade is evidence of avant-garde architectural splendor. The combination of glass, steel and concrete radiates elegance and sophistication, turning it into a real architectural masterpiece. The apartments are characterized by a spacious layout, high-quality decoration and floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer breathtaking views of the city and surrounding landscapes.   Project amenities: Running and footpath Gym and Health Club Pilates and Yoga Hall Playground Pool BBQ area 24 hour security and video surveillance Availability: JBR- 13 min Palm Jumeirah - 19 min Global Village - 20 min Burj Khalifa - 23 min Dubai Mall - 23 min Emirates Mall - 17 min   Available apartments:   Studios from 31 m2 from ( 520 000 AED ) 142 460 $ 1 Bed from 53.8 m2 from ( 768 000 AED ) 210 400 $ 2 Bed from 95 m2 from ( 1 000 000 AED ) 273 970 $   Payment plan for 5 years 80/20: 10% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 70% - during construction: 1.7% - monthly 10% after 4 months after booking 20% - installment for 24 months after delivery ( 0.8% monthly )  
Cottage village Paradise Hills
Cottage village Paradise Hills
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
The Master Paradise Hills, developed by Dubai Golf City ( Dubai Holding ), is a vibrant community with 170 elegant villas and townhouses with unique characteristics, who put them first among competitors in terms of quality, area, additional functions and value. 2 million square feet competitiveness, just a few minutes from key areas of Dubai. Paradise Hills is located on Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, close to the vital areas of Dubai, and has an excellent highway network that connects the city from end to end in a matter of minutes. Convenience and location of the project: Retail stores and services are available at the community center. Closed village with security in touch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Playgrounds Water objects and large green spaces Running routes A multi-purpose building hall designed for numerous events and functions, such as weddings. Features of villas and townhouses: Bathroom in the maid’s room utility room and laundry Comfortable bathroom bedrooms End-to-end dressers Kitchens with lots of space Driver bathroom ( for villas ) In all apartments ( with the exception of townhouses [ G + 1 ] with 3 and 4 bedrooms ) modern smart elevators are installed. All townhouses and villas have private pools. Pent-Suites Villa with private rooftop terraces is very spacious. High-quality floor tiles, marble countertops and tastefully decorated interiors. Kitchen appliances with a German brand Plumbing with German label Double glazed windows Extra rooms for family meetings
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha One from Sobha Realty — is a new residential complex in which the city and nature merge together, and the work finds a balance with the game to become « One ». A unique project is located in Sobha-Hartland, one of the most attractive places in Dubai, and is in close proximity to the center of Dubai and the Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Refuge. Sobha One will consist of five interconnected towers from 30 to 66 floors high. Among the 2700 apartments offered, there are apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 and 4 bedrooms. The laundry / utility room will be included in the standard set of all facilities, and the maid's room will be present in 3 + units. Sobha One's 1.5-bedroom apartments also have an office. From panoramic windows and balconies, residents can enjoy views of the crystal lagoons, the Ras Al-Khor Nature Reserve, as well as the 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the towers and attract as newcomers, so are the newcomers. and professional players.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€440,265
Agency: TRANIO
The project of 3 residential buildings next to the sea, among white sandy beaches. More than 60% of the territory of the complex are green areas, and bicycle and jogging paths are 8.4 km. The project offers a wide range of properties: elegant apartments and penthouses with 1-4 bedrooms, villas, mansions. Facilities and equipment in the house More about the amenities: spacious green areas, rooftop seating with terrace, fitness centre, cycling and jogging paths, infinity pool, children's pool, shallow pool with sun loungers and cabanas, lounge areas, children's playgrounds, sports fields, secure and gated community. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is in the centre of the developed area of MBR City, District One. It will take no more than 30 minutes to reach important areas of the emirate. It takes 5 minutes to reach Meydan Hotel, 12-20 minutes to reach Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre, Safa Park, and Dubai International Airport.
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€283,662
Agency: TRANIO
The large-scale resort project in Dubai - a huge number of apartments and houses, as well as the city's new opera house. The complex is named Venice because of the concept of residential buildings next to lagoons. The project also features a large plaza with amenities and commercial space, lagoons with beaches and an 18km promenade. Facilities and equipment in the house Other project amenities include cinema halls, shopping malls, boutiques, cafes, restaurants, a cable car, a cultural centre and a new opera house, hospitals, international schools. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the south of Dubai, in close proximity to the metro station and Etihad Rail network. It is also a 5-7 minute drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and the new Emirates Road motorway. A 15-minute drive will take you to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest amusement park complex in the Middle East. Dubai Marina, Palm Jebel Ali Islands and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 25-30 minutes.
Villa Thoe developer COTE D AZUR
Villa Thoe developer COTE D AZUR
Dubai, UAE
from
€399,883
Completion date: 2023
DEVELOPER OF THOE - COTE D'AZUR «Heart of Europe» — is a place consisting of 6 islands located against the background of the World Islands in Dubai. *Heart of Europe offers :-* For investors: ✅*Guaranteed net return on investment of 8.33% (written on SPA) for 12 years* ✅Without maintenance fees and hidden charges. ✅14 days of free stay per year   Below are the details of our project: *1. AZURE AZURE HOTEL* - Monaco (date of completion: December 2022.) - Nice (completion date: 3 quarter 2023) - Cannes (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023) Saint-Tropez (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023) Price — from 1.55 million to 12 million. Payment plan: Initial contribution: 40% After 4 months: 20% 8 Months: 20% After 12 months: 20%
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€150,297
Agency: TRANIO
The project has a wide range of flats with different layouts: furnished studios and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Various amenities are also available for residents: shops, lounge areas, table tennis, basketball court, jogging tracks, co-working centre, etc. The complex is located on the main highway Sheikh Zayed Road. This provides easy transport links to all the best neighbourhoods in Dubai. Location and nearby infrastructure Downtown Jabel Ali is a developing neighbourhood in Dubai. It has residential areas as well as walkable recreational areas with many green parks and lakes. The area has modern infrastructure including skyscrapers, hotels and shopping centres. The neighbourhood is conveniently located along the modern Sheikh Zayed Road. The best attractions and resort areas of Dubai can be reached within minutes.
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€328,227
Agency: TRANIO
Luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the lagoons and city centre. Some apartments have an office. Resort lifestyle with direct access to the beach. A remarkable residential development located in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai. The elegant flats and skilfully crafted architecture are a testament to innovative design and exquisite architecture. The residence is located just 2 kilometres from Dubai Creek and 3 kilometres from the Design District. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: sensory garden; zen garden; wave pool; water sports; open-air theatre; lawn with seating; beach-edge pond. Location and nearby infrastructure Sobha Hartland II is one of Sobha's most anticipated projects, a self-contained community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay neighbourhoods. Less than 12 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport.
Residential complex Greenfield
Residential complex Greenfield
Dubai, UAE
from
€699,047
Area 122 m²
1 property 1
Apartment in the comfortable Greenfield complex in the Meydan City area! Facilities that will be available to residents of the complex include: beautiful landscaped gardens, retail stores, swimming pools, treadmills, restaurants, landscaped, landscaped courtyard, car park, children's playground, sauna, spa, gym. Location: Reserve Ras Al Khor - 10 minutes; Dubai Center - 15 minutes; Dubai Airport - 15 minutes; Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes; Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes. Payment Plan: 100% payment
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Lagoons Malta in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Lagoons Malta in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€758,565
Agency: TRANIO
The Mediterranean-style residence is situated on the shore of an artificial lagoon and features a beach, gazeboes and cafes, swimming pools, a fitness center and sports grounds, a cinema and a library, a fishing lake. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Polo club - 10 minutes Autodrome - 12 minutes Shopping mall - 11 minutes Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes Dubai Marina - 30 minutes Deira — 40 minutes
Apartment building EMAAR BEACHFRONT
Apartment building EMAAR BEACHFRONT
Dubai, UAE
from
€851,248
Completion date: 2028
Beach Isle at Emaar Beachfront Tower 1, Palm Jumeirah Broadwalk, Palma Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Deadline: July 2028. Starting price: 3,300,000 AED Payment Plan: 90% during construction 10 at the end
Residential complex New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€221,925
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features green areas with jogging and bike paths, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, shops, a swimming pool, a gym, restaurants and cafes, a barbecue area, a mosque. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes Dubai Mall - 29 minutes Burj Al Arab - 24 minutes Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€575,202
Agency: TRANIO
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds. Completion - 3 quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes Business Bay - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Golf Club - 10 minutes
Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Fashionz with a business center, swimming pools and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€334,354
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a meditation area, lounge areas, sports grounds, a spa area, a business center, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between two main highways of UAE. Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 19 minutes
Residential complex Tenora
Residential complex Tenora
Dubai, UAE
from
€174,697
Area 79–114 m²
2 properties 2
Apartment in southern Dubai with beautiful views of the landscaped gardens. Tenora – 10-story residential complex in the Dubai South area. Dubai South – is an area formerly known as Dubai World Central district. Al-Maktum International Airport is located here, and the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition is also held. The community has supermarkets, shops and cafes, hospitals and public transport stops. Real estate in this area is attractive for investment. The apartments include: a fully equipped kitchen, washing machine, dryer, oven, refrigerator and microwave. A spacious balcony allows tenants to enjoy stunning views. Amenities in the project include: a temperature-controlled pool, a well-equipped gym, a steam bath and a sauna, as well as a children's playground. The building also has a multifunctional event room and landscaped gardens. In addition, residents can use high-speed elevators, spacious parking and 24-hour security. On the territory of the complex there are landscaped gardens and spacious parking. Residents can use high-speed elevators. On the ground floor there are several shops, as well as catering facilities.
Apartment building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
from
€620,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar. Key Highlights; 1.5Km of pristine beach destination World-class leisure & entertainment options available Steps away from the Marina & Yacht club Attractive & feasible payment plan options Well-connected paradise with waterfront amenities Direct-access to the promenade with a wide array at retails & dining Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 763 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Cycling, Running & Jogging track Sports court Private Beach access Fitness centre Water Activity Beach Volleyball Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington
Apartment building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€340,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties Key Highlights; Luxury class interiors finishes & fittings at service Attractive payment plan options available Burj Khalifa & Downtown Views Direct access to the Dubai Water Canal Boardwalk Modern lifestyle in a gated community Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 542 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Nobles Tower | Business Bay
Apartment building 1BR | Nobles Tower | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€416,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Nobles Tower by Tiger Group Key Highlights; Top-notch facilities & amenities Round the clock security State of the at infrastructure Easy accessibility & mobility Family-oriented community premises Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished BUA; 829 Sqft Powder room Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Parks & Leisure Running, Cycling & Jogging track Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Hospital Sports court Yoga & Meditation Schools & Institute For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Holland Gardens | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Holland Gardens | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€254,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to off its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as Holland Gardens by Nshama Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 40% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,006 Sqft Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Tennis court Cycling, Running & Joggin track School Fitness centre Sports court Garden Yoga & Meditation Supermarket & Shopping area Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building DOLCE VITA
Apartment building DOLCE VITA
Dubai, UAE
from
€156,332
Area 35–86 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
Location - Arjan End of construction - II 2026 Dolce Vita is made in the style of enchanting architecture in Europe, is a high-rise hotel + a residence with many amenities from the award-winning boutique developer Vincitore Group. The project is characterized by Victorian architecture and is located in the prestigious Arjan area. The building has a height of 16 floors with exclusive studios, classic and award-winning apartments with 1 bedroom and luxurious 2-bedroom apartments.   Residences are characterized by a spacious layout, high ceilings, premium materials and luxurious finishes, which creates a harmonious combination of grandeur and functionality. Availability: Miracle Garden - 5 min Mall of the Emirates - 5 min Global Village - 10 min Burj Khalifa - 10 min   The complex has a whole range of luxurious amenities available for residents: Pool Crossroads Boutiques and shops Playground Children's pool Sauna and Jacuzzi Green plantings BBQ area Game room Infinity pool Yoga Studio Cafes and restaurants Cinema Concierge service Security and video surveillance Parking space Park Golf course Garden Hookah   The complex includes: Studios - from 35.3 m2 - from 603 000 AED ( 165 000 $ ) 1 Bed - from 63.6 m2 - from 995 000 AED ( 271 000 $ ) 1 Bed Premium - from 71.5 m2 - from 1 225 000 AED ( 334 000 $ ) 2 Bed - from - 86.2 m2 - from 1 425 000 AED ( 339 000 $ )   The project has several payment plans to choose from when buying apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages: Payment 100% + 4% DLD ( tax ) Bonus: annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!    Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment!      II.    Installment until the end of the project 30% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 30% - after 5 months 30% - after 10 months 10% - at the time of completion of the project Bonus: guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the + project, the client is exempted from paying service charge ( payment for servicing the complex ) for 3 years.   Installment for 5 years ( 2 years after delivery ) 20% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 1% - monthly for 36 months 5% - after 5 months 5% - after 10 months 5% - after 15 months 5% - at the time of completion of the project 1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction   Standard ( Loyal ) payment plan 20% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 10% - after 6 months 10% - after 12 months 10% - after 18 months 50% at the time of project completion
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,25M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a 5-level parking, an infinity pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, a children's playground, a health club, a sauna and a steam bath, shops and cafes. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai, close to the places of interest, all necessary infrastructure, and highways. Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 6 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes Hospital - 10 minutes Dubai Mall - 4 minutes
Residential complex Muraba Residences
Residential complex Muraba Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,36M
Area 181 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments for the coastal residential complex of the premium class Muraba Residences on the island of Palm Jumeirah. The apartments include spacious equipped kitchens and bathrooms, as well as panoramic windows overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. Facilities of the residential complex: landscaped beach 20 meters, a landscape pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, an indoor gym with modern equipment; Vitality pool, steam bath, covered parking, concierge service. The Muraba Residences project is close to attractions and major infrastructure: - Dubai Mall 30 minutes by car; - The Walk JBR – in 25 minutes; - Burj Al Arab – in 25 minutes; - Ibn Battuta Mall – in 25 minutes; - Mall of Emirates – in 25 minutes. The average payback is 5.55% per annum. Payment Plan: 10% - booking 90% - within 30 days after booking We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Apartment building 3BR | Cloud Tower | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Cloud Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€581,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Furnished BUA; 1,689 Sqft Store area Powder room Built-in-wardrobe Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Leisure & Park Basketball & Tennis court Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Beach Access Location Nearby; JBR – 10 mins Mall of Emirates – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins Global Village – 20 mins The Dubai Mall – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 30 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential quarter Ellington
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€129,803
Area 39 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to present a new project from one of Dubai's top developers! The British company Ellington is already building the 12th facility in the area. Here is a high profit from the areda ( 10-12% ) due to high demand and a successful location. The high level of quality of their buildings leaves no one indifferent!
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,05M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,739 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Location Nearby; Dubai Mall – 05 mins Jumeirah beach – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Dubai Marina – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,82M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa. The residence features a hotel, a swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playroom, conference rooms. Completion - June, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes Dubai Opera - 5 minutes Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya v isklyuchitelnom dizayne
Residential complex Roskoshnaya rezidenciya v isklyuchitelnom dizayne
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,09M
Area 212–262 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mar Casa — is a magnificent 52-story residence in Dubai Maritime City, embodying the smoothness of ocean waves in its exceptional design. Infrastructure: - Reception; - Recreation area; - Fitness room; - Covered parking; - Well-maintained embankment; - Own gym; - Hall for Pilates and Yoga; - Pool. Location: Dubai Maritime City ( DMC ) is located on the artificial peninsula between Port Rashid and Dubai Drydocks World and is a multifunctional business district that includes shopping, residential and office towers. - Central Mall - 6.5 km. - School - 4.4 km. - ATM - 2.8 km. - Burj Khalifa - 12.6 km. - Pharmacy - 3.5 km. - Airport - 13.1 km. - Museum of the History of Cinema - 10.4 km. - Sea - 150 m. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex ORLA
Residential complex ORLA
Dubai, UAE
from
€7,36M
Area 397–586 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! The unique project of Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat is designed for those who are used to enjoying luxury and a modern lifestyle. This stunning residential complex is located on the outskirts of the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, which is the most desirable and sought-after location for life. Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat is rightfully considered one of the most anticipated projects. First of all, this is due to the luxurious location of – in this area are the best hotels in the world, entertainment and shopping facilities. In addition, residents can enjoy magnificent views of the azure sea daily. This project offers customers a wide selection of designer apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. The main feature of Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat – is an unsurpassed high level of service. Infrastructure: - pool; - treadmills; - children's playground; - children's pool; - barbecue area; - game room; - infinity pool; - cinema; - coworking; - concierge service; - park; - garden; - sauna and steam room; - sports grounds; - tennis court; - fitness center and gym; - private beach. Location: - Close to the beach; - Close to bus stops; - Close to nature; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Prestigious area; - Great location of the house; - Direct access to the beach; - By the sea; - Sea view; - View of the city; - Panoramic view. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€483,500
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal. Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall. The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€774,774
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new luxury townhouses with a view of the golf course. The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes Autodrome - 12 minutes Nearest shopping mall - 11 minutes International airport - 28 minutes Nearest school - 5 minutes
Apartment building Studio | Arbor View | Ellington
Apartment building Studio | Arbor View | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€198,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Arjan, known as Arbor View by Ellington Properties Key Highlights; Featuring 171 curated limited edition apartments Stunning architecture design that seamlessly integrates with natire Attractive & flexible payment plan options are available at ease Thoughtfully designed interiors with high-quality finishes & premium materilas Expansive windows with breathtaking views of the lush greens landscapes Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 574 Sqft Laundry area Work Station Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Equiti Apartments
Residential complex Equiti Apartments
Dubai, UAE
from
€135,879
Area 49–95 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Equiti Apartments — is a brand new residential project in Warsan, Dubai. Most of the real estate of Warsan is offered only to citizens of the UAE and the Gulf countries. It offers residents of the studio, 1- and 2-room apartments with a modern architectural design. The complex offers many amenities such as a pool, gym, retail stores and a playground for children. Equiti Apartments also has spacious parking. Each apartment in the building is provided with parking according to its size. Infrastructure: - Covered parking; - Children's room; - Polo club and club; - Supermarkets; - Pool; - Shops; - Protection and video surveillance; - Gym. Location: Al Warsan First – a multifunctional residential area located in one of Dubai's most popular locations. The location next to Dubai International City greatly expands the capabilities of residents by providing the full infrastructure needed for every modern person. A distinctive feature of the – area is the developed infrastructure, which includes social and recreational facilities. The community has beaches, shopping centers, gyms and fitness centers, restaurants and cafes. The area is ideal for families: there are hospitals, clinics, schools and kindergartens in the district. If residents want to get acquainted with the most popular attractions and areas of Dubai, a closely located transport interchange will help. Nearby are Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road, thanks to which each resident is provided with unhindered access to the central locations of the emirate. Transport interchange also includes public transport stops: residents who do not have personal transport can also easily reach the right facilities or attractions.
Residential complex Amber
Residential complex Amber
Dubai, UAE
from
€202,700
Area 33 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Apartments in the new Amber residential complex in one of the most developed areas of Jumeirah Village Circle! The apartment is fully furnished! Residents are offered a wide range of amenities: pools for children and adults, a gym with modern equipment, children's playgrounds, recreation areas, equipped lounge areas in the podium, landscaped gardens, concierge service. Jumeirah Village Circle – an area with rich infrastructure, making it an ideal choice for permanent residence. Within a radius of 1-1.5 kilometers from the residential complex there are many schools and kindergartens, cafes and restaurants, medical centers and entertainment facilities. Amber LCD Apartments are a profitable investment! Payment Plan: 20% - down payment 60% - during construction: 1.7% - monthly 10% after 4 months after booking 20% - installment for 24 months after delivery ( 0.8% monthly )
Apartment building 1BR | Park Views | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Park Views | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Park Views by Samana Developers Payment Plan; Down Payment – 15 mins Till Handover – 47% Post-Handover – 38% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 657 Sqft Powder room Balcony & Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Health care centre Kid’s play area Park & Leisure Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Mosque School & Institutes Cycling, Jogging & Running track Green surroundings Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports Yoga & Meditation Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Science Park – 1.1Km Villa Lantana – 1.4Km Motor City – 2.7Km Studio City – 2.8Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments Altai Tower with a swimming pool and a gym, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments Altai Tower with a swimming pool and a gym, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€395,194
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a four-level parking, a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, a barbecue area. Completion - April, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes Mall of Emirates - 17 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes Dubai Mall - 23 minutes
Apartment building 1BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dar Al Arkan
Apartment building 1BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dar Al Arkan
Dubai, UAE
from
€642,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as DG1 Living Tower by Dar Al Arkan Key Highlights; Prime location at Business Bay in Dubai Famous landmarks & location in proximity Close to Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai Surrounded by Dubai Canal & Pristine nearby attractions Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 947 Sqft Powder room Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Amber | Azizi
Apartment building 2BR | Amber | Azizi
Dubai, UAE
from
€299,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development Nearby Neighbourhood; Al Furjan – 2.5Km Green Community – 4.7Km Jumeirah Park – 4.7Km Jumeirah Islands – 5.5Km Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 974 Sqft Laundry area Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet CCTV Security 24/7 Mosque Sports court Lush green area Schools & Institute Leisure & Park area Basketball & Tennis court Multipurpose hall Games area Kid’s play area Shopping & Supermarket area Cycling, Jogging & Running track For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Creek Vista Heights - SOBHA
Apartment building Creek Vista Heights - SOBHA
Dubai, UAE
from
€309,685
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
Contemporary twin-tower apartment development in Creek Vista district with panoramic views of Dubai Creek and the Dubai Skyline. Consisting of 63 and 57 stories of world-class craftsmanship indulge in a higher level of luxury in an exceptional address. 7 mins away from Burj Khalifa Sobha projects rent out at above market rates due to the exceptional quality. We expect ROI to be at least 8%. If rented out as a furnished holiday home returns could be even higher.   Floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Branded built-in appliances. Generously-sized, wellness-infused tech apartments. Dual towers with panoramic Dubai skyline views Sleek architecture and immaculately refined interiors.   The much-anticipated project is scheduled to be completed on June 2026. This listing is straight from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Dubai, UAE
from
€330,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Elvira, Dubai Hills Estate. Elvira is a development of Emaar. Key Highlights; Extraordinary lifestyle in a natural green setting The finest amenities & facilities at the service Awe-inspiring views of Dubai Marina & Skyline Experience the parkland paradise immersed in nature Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 721 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-closet Open Kitchen Dining & Retail outlets Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Leisure & Park Supermarket & Shopping area Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284 
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,000
Area 70–131 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2027
Greenside Residence from Emaar Properties — is an amazing chic-style complex with a collection of premium apartments located in the Dubai Hills Estate complex. In a popular area, this residential complex offers flowering amenities and services, holiday homes and natural open landscapes. The breathtaking surroundings of the project include an impressive golf course, several lagoons and open gardens. Many other famous attractions and attractions are also located in the vicinity of the residential region. Some entertainment and entertainment venues contribute to the ideal, active and fascinating life of residents. Nearby is also the main motorway. The complex provides easy and convenient transport links to the remote area of Dubai, including its attractions and many luxurious areas. KEY MOMENTS Elegantly decorated spacious apartments First-class amenities and amenities Bright surroundings of lush open landscapes Convenient road transport accessibility Convenient payment plan   EASY Life at Greenside Residence is indescribable among residential complexes in the area. This extensive oasis, comfortably located next to the golf course, invites guests to plunge into its amenities, including a luxurious hall decorated with an eternal modern design, a stylish living room for residents and a modern raised podium. In this shelter you can relax in an endless pool surrounded by arbors and green landscapes, or take advantage of a wealth of amenities, including a multifunctional room, a children's play area and a fully equipped fitness center, with breathtaking views of a carefully designed pedestal.
Residential complex EXPO GOLF VILLAS 6
Residential complex EXPO GOLF VILLAS 6
Dubai, UAE
from
€400,000
BE PART OF DUBAI’S FUTURE Say hello to your future at Emaar South. Live in a new community that supports your visions, where you can be an innovator and achieve your ambitions. AN IDEAL LOCATION 7 MINUTES’ drive to Al Maktoum International Airport 10 MINUTES’ drive to District 2020: the future vision of Expo 2020 Dubai 20 MINUTES’ drive to Dubai Marina 30 MINUTES’ drive to Downtown Dubai 50 MINUTES’ drive to Abu Dhabi   A FUTURE OF ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES Following five sold-out phases comes the sixth phase of Dubai’s most    in-demand villas. Expo Golf Villas 6 comprises elegant three and four-bedroom luxury villas, with District 2020, the future vision of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, on your doorstep, along with an 18-hole championship golf course, lush green parks, and world-class amenities.   A LIFESTYLE IN PERFECT BALANCE Nestled among beautifully landscaped greens and situated alongside an expansive district park and driving range, with the UAE’s first 15-minute city, District 2020, just moments away – Expo Golf Villas are the ideal home for those who seek a balanced lifestyle.   IMMERSED IN NATURE Each elegant villa has floor-to-ceiling windows that amplifies the beautiful views of the inviting shared spaces, lush parks and pristine green lawns. Generous private balconies bring you even closer to nature.   MODERN DESIGN Come home to your exquisitely modern villa. Defined by the simplicity of form and clean architectural lines – each three and four-bedroom villa offers the perfect blend of elegance and sophistication.   GOLF  COURSE Perfect your game at the 18-hole championship golf course. Pristine Fairways Immaculately Manicured Greens Clubhouse World-class Facilities Dining Experiences
Apartment building 3BR | Holland Gardens | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Holland Gardens | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€508,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as Holland Gardens by Nshama Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,516 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Tennis court Cycling, Running & Joggin track School Fitness centre Sports court Garden Yoga & Meditation Supermarket & Shopping area Spa & Sauna room Location Nearby; Burj Al Arab – 25 mins DWC Airport – 25 mins Dubai Marina – 27 mins Dubai International Airport – 28 mins Dubai Mall – 30 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Equiti Arcade
Residential complex Equiti Arcade
Dubai, UAE
from
€246,544
Area 85–204 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Equiti Arcade in Al Furjan offers modern apartments in Dubai for urban life. The apartments are located in a progressive area where everything you need is at your doorstep. These include metro stations, shopping centers, entertainment venues and much more. The project has amenities such as a gym, steam bath, a pool with a connected children's pool, 3 elevators and covered parking for your convenience. Location: Equiti Arcade is located in the Al-Furjan area and is a progressive and popular Dubai area. Al Furjan — is the choice of those who are looking for accessibility and want a calm and comfortable lifestyle. All amenities are within walking distance. Be it a shopping center or vehicles and attractions of Dubai. Located next to Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan is a family community with good transport links. - 1 minute to the metro Discovery Garden. - 7 minutes to Sheikh Zayed Road. - 7 minutes to the Ibn Battut shopping center. - 15 minutes to Expo 2020. - 20 Minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.
Residential complex The Residence
Residential complex The Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€145,831
Area 44–111 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The Residence by Prestige One — is a luxurious six-story residential building planned for JVC District 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. The complex offers a wide selection of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms that meet different lifestyles and preferences. The Residence Apartments' interiors demonstrate a sophisticated design approach combining modern elements with a touch of luxury. Soft neutral tones and an abundance of natural light create a hospitable and serene atmosphere. Infrastructure: - Barbecue zone; - Charging stations for electric vehicles; - Parking; - Fitness club; - An open cinema on the roof; - An open children's playground; - Pool. Location: - 40 minutes to Dubai Airport. - 15 minutes to Dubai Marina. - 25 minutes to the center of Dubai. - 20 minutes to the Emirates Shopping Center.
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 1 Bed
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 1 Bed
Dubai, UAE
from
€367,087
Completion date: 2026
WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER. Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal. Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship. Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view. Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool. Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day. Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community. The main characteristics of the object: -1 bedroom - 2 bathrooms - Size: 748.95 sq. ft - selected parking place - children's and adult pool -Sports room - children's playground  -investment opportunities Location: - 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - near the reserve Ras al-Khor  - two schools in Sobha Hartland
Residential complex New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,466
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, a swimming pool, shops, around-the-clock security, a gym. Completion - 1st quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (built-in hob, dishwasher, built-in microwave, built-in fridge, washing machine) Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 30 minutes Expo 2020 - 20 minutes
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Dubai, UAE
from
€369,900
Area 84–90 m²
2 properties 2
DAMAC Majestine is located next to shops, entertainment and leisure facilities. Inside you will find the comfort of already furnished furniture in the collection of residential premises designed with exceptional attention to detail. PRODUCTS AND ADVANTAGES: - luxurious spa; - parking; - landscaped gardens; - specialized stores; - a pool with an adjustable temperature; - gym; - steam room and sauna. LOCATION: Near DAMAC Majestine is: - airport; - hospitals; - school - the beach; -Dubai shopping center.
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€395,339
Area 35–82 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Riviera Beachfront is a three-poster coastal complex in Meydan, MBR CITY. At the doorstep there is a crystal lagoon ( 2.7 km ), with white sandy beaches exclusively for residents of the complex. Panoramic windows offer breathtaking views of the lagoon and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. The complex includes comfortable studios and apartments with 1 to 2 bedrooms. The interiors are made in beige and white gamma using natural materials. Each residence is supplemented by a balcony. For residents there are places for sports and recreation areas, including spacious pools, modern gyms, bicycle and cross-country tracks, a tennis field and a basketball court. Within minutes there are a variety of shops, cafes, restaurants, boutiques. When buying real estate, you become a resident of the UAE. You will have special benefits that you can take advantage of. The unique location of the complex provides high liquidity and guaranteed payback due to high demand. Annual income from 7%
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€696,807
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished villas and townhouses with different layouts. The French-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious and eco-friendly area, near the beach, a school, shopping malls, a golf course. International airport - 28 minutes Mall of Emirates - 24 minutes Autodrome - 12 minutes Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Dubai Mall - 31 km Sea - 23 km
Residence Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v kultovom rayone
Residence Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v kultovom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€462,051
Area 88–131 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Aykon City is a premium residential complex of four skyscrapers from 60 to 80 floors on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal in the central area of Business Bay. The complex is located near the areas of Downtown, Burzh Khalifa and the international center of Dubai. Safa is a 10-minute walk from the evergreen Park, and Jumeirah Beach is just a 7-minute drive away. ADVANTAGES: Favorable location on Sheikh Zayed highway Luxury Interiors Aykon plaza - entertainment center of the complex The complex includes cozy studios and spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each residence with modern decoration and luxury furniture offers breathtaking panoramic views of the busy city center or Persian Gulf. TRANSPORT ACCESSIBILITY: ▪ "Burj Khalifa" - 5-10 minutes ▪ Entertainment "City Walk" and "BoxPark" - 20 minutes ▪ The largest shopping center in the East "The Dubai Mall" - 5-10 minutes ▪ Business Bay Business Center - 5 minutes ▪ DXB International Airport - 15 minutes drive ▪ A walk to the sea and the beach area on Jumeirah will take 15-20 minutes ( 2.5 km. )
Residential complex Golf Greens
Residential complex Golf Greens
Dubai, UAE
from
€241,000
Area 61–113 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2027
Golf Greens – a new premium residential complex from the famous developer Damac Properties. Located in the prestigious and landscaped area of Damac Hills, the complex guarantees every resident the maximum level of comfort. The residential complex is three high-rise residential buildings with landscaped territory. Future customers are offered a wide selection of real estate: apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as luxurious 3-bedroom townhouses. The total living area of residences varies from 60 to 153 square meters. Golf Greens has a classic architecture for Damac Properties, which is organically complemented by asymmetric facade lines and high-rise landscaped gardens. Each residence in the complex is distinguished by a well-thought-out author's design, and the – layout is spacious and comfortable. Residents can count on an impressive range of world-class amenities: Fully equipped gym. Playgrounds for children. Sports fields. Pools for adults and children. 24-hour concierge service. Balconies with landscaping. Fitness center. Damac Hills is known not only for its prestigious location, but also for its excellent infrastructure. It is here that families with children prefer to live, since kindergartens and schools are located near the community. Also in the district there are grocery stores, pharmacies, medical centers. And most importantly, – is one of the most luxurious golf courses of international class. The residential complex has a very convenient trip to the main motorways, which makes the trip to other areas and attractions of Dubai convenient and fast. Golf Greens by Damac Properties – is ideal for the most demanding buyers who are looking for luxury real estate for personal residence or want to invest in a profitable facility.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€154,621
Agency: TRANIO
1WOOD is a 17-storey residential project including studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with European appliances. Residents will be able to use a spacious co-working space, multifunctional public space, 4-level car park, swimming pool for children and adults. The project is a new endeavour to be as close to nature as possible. Wood textures and accents are above all areas of interior and exterior design. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: spacious co-working space, well-designed offices, lobby with 24-hour concierge service and soft waiting area, 4-level car park, gym with modern sports equipment, outdoor swimming pool for children and adults with showers, poolside loungers, cabanas and beautiful landscaping, colourful children's room, mini-market on the 1st floor, with smart home system. Advantages Short-term rental maximum profit for the owner stay in the apartment up to 60 calendar days per year cancellation of the contract at any time Long-term rental, annual contract with the tenant optimal profit for the owner fixed lease terms for 12 calendar months no involvement in the process Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children. Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.
Apartment building 2BR | Arbor View | Offplan
Apartment building 2BR | Arbor View | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€446,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Arbor View by Ellington Properties Nearby Neighbourhood; Villa Lantana – 1.4Km Dubai Science Park – 1.7Km Motor City – 2.3Km Sports City – 3.3Km Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,444 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,797
Agency: TRANIO
25-storey residential project with furniture and appliances from leading Italian manufacturers, multifunctional space, developed infrastructure. Close to the main attractions, but away from the noisy tourist routes. The project has studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: children's and adult swimming pools, 3-level parking, gym with modern sports equipment, colourful children's room, sauna, club house (co-working and play areas), children's cinema, smart home system, lounge areas, sports grounds. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children. Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.
Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€842,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilties; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,420 Sqft Powder room Maid room Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Olivz Residence | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Olivz Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€255,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai International City, known as Olivz by Danube Properties Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 935 Sqft Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Amusement Park Green surroundin Kid’s play area Fitness centre Running, Cycling & Jogging track Supermarket & Shopping area Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Meydan Racecourse – 15 mins Downtown Dubai – 20 mins Dubai World Trade Center – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Cavalli Tower
Residential complex Cavalli Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,74M
Area 368 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Exclusive apartment in Cavalli Tower in Dubai Marina with 3 bedrooms Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The 70-story imaginative Cavalli Tower skyscraper in Dubai Marina is one of their most recent developments from the DAMAC developer and the only building under the Roberto Cavalli brand The interior design of all apartments and penthouses at the Cavalli Tower was personally developed by Roberto Cavalli Residents and residents of the complex will have access to numerous world-class amenities, as well as the Dubai-Dubai Harbor Maritime Center, which opened in 2020. In addition, all residences will have panoramic windows overlooking the Persian Gulf and such iconic attractions of Dubai as the largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab sailing hotel, as well as the coastal complex of residences of Emaar Beachfront. ADVANTAGES OF THE PLACE - shops, ATMs, sports ground, park - Jungle Bay Water Park - promenade Dubai Marina - Sky Diving Center Skydive Dubai - shopping and entertainment center Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Marinascape Mall Let's tell you all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will advise on Dubai objects for free! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€603,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar. Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,485 Sqft Linen room Powder room Laundry area Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Car parking space Barbeque area Jogging, Cycling & Running track Sports court School & Institute Community Hall Park & Leisure area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Tennis & Basketball court Fitness centre Dining & Retail outlets Spa & Sauna room Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid’s play area Location Nearby; Burj Khalifa – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins Dubai Mall – 15 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€137,612
Area 65 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Tria – is an elite residential building that will be the embodiment of a luxurious life, functional design and modern technological solutions. Located in one of the most prestigious and futuristic areas of the city, the building will allow residents to enjoy a well-developed infrastructure and first-class amenities. All residences have personal balconies and panoramic windows, from where breathtaking views open. The apartments will create minimalist interiors, supplemented by exquisite decoration. In townhouses and penthouses, in addition to all the listed amenities, there are personal gardens on the roof. IN EACH ANIMAL UNIT: - non-key access system; - smart home system using tablets and smartphones; - air filtration system; - branded built-in appliances. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - a pool at the level of the podium and an infinity pool with rooftop relaxation areas; - fitness room; - a wellness center with a sauna, steam room, meditation room and changing rooms; - a zone for yoga; - playground and pool; - landscaped gardens; - courts for paddle tennis and squash; - a club house with meeting rooms, play areas and lounges; - open cinema; - karaoke room; - barbecue areas; - library and reading area. The Tria project will be located in the developed Dubai Silicon Oasis area, which is one of the most popular places in Dubai for the rental and purchase of real estate. - To the Dubai Business Center – Business Bay, DIFC and Downtown Dubai – 20 – 25 minutes - Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach - 30 min - To Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes - To Al Maktoum International Airport – in 35 minutes. Within a 10-minute drive from the complex there are many places for walking and entertainment centers.
Residential complex Residential complex Muraba Residences with a swimming pool and an access to the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Muraba Residences with a swimming pool and an access to the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,27M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Palm Jumeirah. The residence features an access to the beach, an access with a view of Arabian Gulf, a spa center, concierge service, around-the-clock security, a parking, a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Gaggenau kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall - 30 minutes Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes Mall of Emirates - 25 minutes
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,51M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartment with balconies and a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features around-the-clock security and a concierge, barbecue and dining areas, gardens, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga studios, a spa area with a sauna and a steam room, a conference room, a kids' playground, a mini golf course, a tennis court. Completion - December, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house 3-meter-high ceilings Floor-to-ceiling windows Fully equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai Marina. Sea - 500 meters JBR Beach - 5 minutes Golf clubs - 5 minutes 5-star hotels - 5 minutes Metro station - 5 minutes Tram stop - 5 minutes Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes Burj Khalifa - 21 km
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,88M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious new apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view. The residence features a gym, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a yoga studio, a spa area, an outdoor infinity pool, a private access to the beach, a park and a promenade, a boat jetty, a lounge area, a cafe. Completion - 1 quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure 10 minutes - Dubai Marina 20 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall 25 minutes - International Airport
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse premium-klassa
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse premium-klassa
Dubai, UAE
from
€335,616
Area 44–244 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Elevate by Prescott – a new premium residential complex located in the Arjan area. Prescott Development acts as a developer, offering customers a wide selection of real estate for personal residence and investment. The residential complex includes 223 units of real estate, among which there are functional and cozy studios, spacious apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Elegant design and thoughtful layout are complemented by the « Smart Home » system, which provides simpler and more convenient home management. The premium lifestyle at Elevate by Prescott is emphasized by the wide selection of amenities available to residents: - Pools; - Children's play areas; - Sports fields and equipped fitness center; - Health Center; - Barbecue zones; - Cinema; - Conversations for relaxation; - Indoor playgrounds; - Club lounge. Location: The unique location of the complex in the Arjan area offers a wide selection of facilities necessary for a comfortable life. Greened park spaces for walking, cafes and restaurants, parking, recreation areas, schools and kindergartens – all this is located in close proximity to the residential complex. Due to the close proximity of the community to key transport routes, residents of Elevate by Prescott can use all the amenities of the emirate, visit entertainment facilities and the most famous attractions.
Residential complex The Mayfair
Residential complex The Mayfair
Dubai, UAE
from
€127,000
Area 31–77 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Nshama's Mayfair is a great example of a luxurious residential building with spacious studios, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level apartments in the Town Square area of Dubai. This is an innovative and sophisticated project where residents can experience an elevated standard of living in elegant and comfortable homes. This prosperous place is known for its orientation towards the family environment, natural landscapes and a wide range of amenities. A series of cozy houses is furnished with an outstanding and excellent infrastructure. Residents can feel peace, solitude and a comfortable environment in everything. Inside there are standard quality layouts and themes, as well as sophisticated materials for equipment and accessories in the kitchen, in the bathroom and living room. Wide windows in the living rooms fill them with natural light and also allow you to enjoy natural views of the landscapes. With a huge Town Square park and green leisure areas, this project promotes a suitable and peaceful lifestyle. This exceptional project is proud of the availability of retail stores, restaurants, playgrounds for children and many other high-quality amenities around the picturesque green zone. Each spacious bedroom is equipped with glazed porcelain flooring, a built-in wardrobe and a private bathroom. The kitchen and bathroom create an atmosphere of coziness and elegance thanks to sophisticated layouts, equipment and decor items. This well-known location enriches the environment where people can enjoy the availability of a variety of amenities and services. There are parks and gardens with tracks for running and cycling, retail stores, shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, barbecue areas, as well as business centers with fitness centers, gyms and healthcare. At a short distance, you can find educational institutions such as schools or universities, as well as popular attractions for entertainment. This vibrant and prosperous architectural work offers the perfect choice for living, where families can relax, enjoy and find a heavenly lifestyle. Key Features: - Refined luxury studios, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level apartments - Town Square Park with a 10 km track for running and 13 km bike track - More than 250 retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons and self-care services - Skate park and sports ground with an area of 8000 square meters. m - Quality of embedded materials and furnishings - World class of convenience and convenience - The advantage of easy and convenient road infrastructure
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,13M
Area 86–239 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
The Opus by Omniyat – is a high-rise building with a unique futuristic design located in the Business Bay area, which is rightfully considered a work of art, combines surreal style, functionality, luxury and comfort. The windows of the apartment offer views of the Persian Gulf, the highest skyscraper in the world of Burj Khalifa and « a city in the city » Mohammed Bin Rashid City. AVAILABILABILITY: - gym, heated pool, premium spa; - lounge bars and restaurants; - free underground parking; - 24-hour premium concierge service. The Opus is located in the business part of Dubai. Cultural facilities, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance: ▪ Dubai Opera Theater – 22 minutes on foot; ▪ Burj Khalifa – 22 minutes walk; ▪ Dubai Mall - 22 minutes; ▪ Business Bay metro station – 16 minutes, Burj Khalifa – 21 minutes; ▪ Mediterranean, Italian, Hawaiian, Thai restaurants – 10 – 25 minutes. The Opus offers extensive investment opportunities. It includes not only residential, but also commercial premises available for sale and rent!  
Residential complex New residence ARIA with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence ARIA with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€277,339
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a park, a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, shops and restaurants, a barbecue area, mosques. Completion - July, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport — 28 minutes Dubai Mall — 29 minutes Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes Dubai Marina — 27 minutes
Residential complex Palm Beach Towers 3
Residential complex Palm Beach Towers 3
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,09M
Area 109 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Palm Beach Tower 3, located on Palm Jumeirah, is the third building in the prestigious Palm Beach Towers complex from the developer Nakheel. The new 51-storey complex offers a luxurious collection of gourmet apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and furniture from the Italian company B&B Italia. The area of apartments varies from 102 square meters. m to 201 square meters. m. All residences in Palm Beach Tower 3 will be equipped with balconies, from where a chic view of the coast will open. Residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of many amenities for recreation, including: - a zone for yoga; - gym; - playground and sports facilities; - SPA; - private beach; - marina for boats; - a park on the embankment and a promenade; - open infinity pool; - observation deck; - retail stores; - lounge; - cafe; - multi-purpose room; - covered and open children's play areas. Location: Palm Beach Towers will be located on the exit to the cult island of Palm Jumeirah, which provides its residents with easy access to the mainland of Dubai. Within walking distance of the skyscraper are 2 tram stations – Palm Jumeirah 1 and Palm Jumeirah 2. Thanks to the convenient location of the building from Palm Beach Tower 3, you can quickly reach a number of exclusive hotels, resorts and F&B establishments of the emirate, including One & Only Mirage, The Dining Room, The Samovar Lounge, Traditional Cafe Courtyard and many others. Just a 5-minute walk from the tower are several social infrastructure facilities: - Pine Beach; - spa Oriental Hammam; - Al Sofouh ( supermarket ); - ZOOM ( round-the-clock store ). Palm Beach Tower 3 offers many Palm Jumeirah landmark attractions including the Palm Tower award project, Golden Mile Galleria Shopping Center and The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences.
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€882,431
Agency: TRANIO
The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming. Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level. Facilities and equipment in the house Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub. Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road. Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai. Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport. 16 minutes to Dubai Marina.
Residential complex New residence Skyros with a swimming pool and a lounge in a prestigious area of Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Skyros with a swimming pool and a lounge in a prestigious area of Arjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€221,972
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments, some of which have private swimming pools. The residence features a swimming pool with a deck, a health club, gyms, a steam bath and a sauna, a roof-top basketball court, roof-top lounge and cinema, a kids' playground, a parking, shops, a green area. Completion - June, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road, schools and medical facilities. Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
Residential complex Suburbia
Residential complex Suburbia
Dubai, UAE
from
€221,681
Area 95 m²
2 properties 2
Suburbia is a new high-rise premium complex in the developed Downtown Jebel Ali area of Dubai, next to the metro station, a short drive from the white sandy beaches of the Persian Gulf. The project is easily accessible from anywhere in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi. One of the world's largest thematic shopping centers is nearby. Al Maktoum Airport is 20 km away. Suburbia's location is ideal for those who work in or near Jebel Ali, at Expo 2020, Dubai World Central or in Abu Dhabi. Suburbia consists of three Moroccan-style buildings with bright colors and geometric patterns: two towers and one low-rise building. The complex offers for sale studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as two-level apartments with two, three and four bedrooms. Apartments are sold  
Apartment building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Beach Oasis | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€203,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 30% On Handover – 60% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 589 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Zen Garden Yoga zone & Meditation area Man-made beach Educational facilities CCTV Security 24/7 Dining & Retail outlet Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Cycling, Jogging & Running track Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports facilities Shopping & Supermarket area Nearby Neighbourhood; Motor City – 0.8Km Damac Hills – 2.0Km Sports City – 2.2Km Victory Heights – 2.9Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,22M
Agency: TRANIO
Unique residential complex, consisting of several parts, each is situated on the separate island and reflects different corners of Europe: Saint Petersburg — 102 floating villas. Here you'll find landscaped gardens, a cinema, bars and a restaurant, a swimming pool. Germany — 32 villas with a panoramic sea view. There is a lagoon in the center of the island. Sweden — 10 prestigious Scandinavian-style villas. Each of them features a sauna, a picturesque view, spacious balconies, a gym, a spa, an infinity pool, landscaped gardens. The Cote d'Azur — a luxury Mediterranean-style hotel with 900 rooms. Here you'll find picturesque courtyards, different swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a beautiful sandy beach, kids' clubs, water sport centers, cafes, restaurants and shops. Portofino — a traditional-style hotel with 452 sea view rooms. Here you'll find a private marina, cafes and restaurants, a spa center, boutiques, kids' clubs. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Residential complex Modern apartments with private pools, in a multi-storey residential complex with developed infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern apartments with private pools, in a multi-storey residential complex with developed infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€203,003
Agency: TRANIO
The project is equipped with studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and a swimming pool. This innovative design development by Samana Developers offers 3 amenity podiums and a 16-storey façade. Every aspect of the residence has been carefully considered to create a harmonious and contemporary living environment, making it an iconic landmark in JVC. The project's proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road provides quick connectivity to the vibrant city centres. Facilities and equipment in the house Basketball court; Outdoor cinema; Children playground; BBQ area; Steam room and sauna; Green parking; Concierge services; Infinity pool and jacuzzi. Advantages Installments 80/20: 20% – upon booking; 60% – while construction is underway; 20% – after the project is completed. Location and nearby infrastructure JVC is a comfortable green neighbourhood popular for expats, with a wide range of schools, kindergartens, parks, supermarkets and clinics. JSS International School, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Circle Mall, Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Also, the complex has easy access to the famous skyscraper Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Garden metro station.
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€515,378
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features outdoor lounge area and cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a jogging track, a kids' playground, a business center, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, a tennis court, a fitness center, a multifunctional room. Completion - August, 2025. Advantages High rental income - up to 8%. Location and nearby infrastructure Sheikh Zayed Road - 8 minutes Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Golf Club - 10 minutes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€805,441
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features a health club with a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema, a gym, a games room and a lounge, an infinity pool with a deck and a kids' pool, a yoga and meditation area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - August, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai. Dubai International Airport — 30 minutes Burj Khalifa — 15 minutes Downtown Dubai — 15 minutes
Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,25M
Area 294–1 369 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Jouri Hills – a new residential complex from the developer of Arada, known for its premium real estate properties. Located in the exclusive Jumeirah Golf Estates, the complex provides a calm and measured lifestyle. Each residence is designed taking into account current trends in architecture: the appearance combines hi-tech and minimalism. Spacious layouts will make it possible to implement any design solutions, and the « Smart Home » system will make household processes easier and more convenient. All residences are equipped with their own garage for two cars, and spacious terraces and a personal garden will provide the highest comfort and impeccable views of the landscaped spaces. On the territory of the complex there are additional amenities that residents can use: Game areas for children. Sports fields: including football and basketball venues. Equipped gym with modern equipment. Playgrounds. Bicycle and treadmills. Park spaces. Pools. The developed infrastructure of a closed and protected community eliminates the need to travel outside the area. Within a 10-minute drive there are all facilities necessary for a comfortable life: hospitals and clinics, kindergartens and schools, grocery stores and shopping centers. Jouri Hills is very profitable and convenient in location. Due to the close location of the main transport routes, residents will be able to quickly reach popular attractions and other areas of Dubai. Exclusive and limited real estate – is one of the best options for investment. Comfortable living conditions, an abundance of useful infrastructure, a lot of amenities and attractions make the Jouri Hills project an ideal solution for profitable investments.
Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€18,11M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 5 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Amenities & facilities; 5 Bedroom 6 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 11,700 Sqft Maid room Office Store area Private Swimming pool Powder room Back & Front kitchen Entertainment lounges Laundry area Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments Location Nearby; Dubai Marina – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Fashionz
Residential complex Fashionz
Dubai, UAE
from
€236,866
Completion date: 2026
Fashionz Location - JVT ( Jumeirah Village Triangle ) Planned deadline is III 2026. Fashionz — is the first residential project in Dubai under the FashionTV brand in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ) The complex offers studios and 1 – 3-bedroom apartments with high-quality finishes.  And they all sell with full furniture. FashionTV's signature amenities will include an ideal set of amenities in the open air, indoors and shadows, which will allow future residents to experience only a better premium life.    Availability: Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 min Mall of the Emirates - 15 min Dubai Media City - 5 min International Airport - 25 min   Project amenities: outdoor gym barbecue area spa and therapy children's playground pool terrace open air cinema dance studio table tennis and snooker area 24 hour security and video surveillance children's pool and landscape pool for adults  walking park areas  library and fashion school Fashion plaza   Available apartments:   Studio - from 40 sq.m from ( 850 000 AED ) 232 900 USD  1 Bedrum - from 60 sq.m from ( 1 350 000 AED ) 370 000 USD 2 Bedrum - from 100 sq.m from ( 1 850 000 AED ) 507 000 USD 3 Bedrum - from 150 sq.m - from ( 2 500 000 AED ) 685 000 USD   Payment Plan 65/35:   10% + 4% DLD - down payment 55% - during construction 35% - after delivery ( 1% - every month ) for 35 months   
Apartment building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Marriot Executive | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,25M
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Fully furnished BUA; 2,000 Sqft Maid room Walk-in-closet Powder room Laundry area Dish washer Fridge Balcony / Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Conference room Board room Club Spa & Sauna room Supermarket & Shopping area 24/7 Security Family area Leisure & Park area Sport courts Location Nearby ; Dubai Hills Mall – 05 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Madinat Jumeirah – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Dubai Mall – 15 mins Burj Khalifa – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20-25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Samana Skyros | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | Samana Skyros | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€430,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, locate in Arjan, known as Samana Skyros by Samana Developers Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,538 Sqft Powder room Dressing / Wardrobe Private pool Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Landscaped gardens Outdoor recreational areas Location Nearby; Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins First Avenue Mall – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
Residential complex Unikalnyy kompleks v okruzhenii pyshnoy zeleni
Dubai, UAE
from
€402,727
Area 73–158 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Grove by Iman – premium residential complex located in the middle of lush greenery in Dubai Hills. The developer is Iman Developers, known for its unique and ambitious projects. The residential complex includes a collection of the most popular types of real estate. Here are studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The area of residential facilities varies from 38 to 237 square meters. Residents will find an incredible set of amenities: - Double lobby, recreated on the lekals of luxury interiors; - 25-meter pool and jacuzzi for relaxation: including a rooftop pool; - Children's pools; - Special children's play areas: outdoors and indoor area; - Recreation area in the open space; - A well-maintained terrace for relaxation and relaxation; - Club lounge; - BBQ area; - Parking for electric vehicles; - Sports fields; - A equipped fitness club with modern equipment. Location: Located in Dubai Hills, The Grove residential complex offers residents not only developed infrastructure of the suburban community, but also quick access to important facilities and locations in Dubai: 1 kilometer to Dubai Hills Mall. 7 kilometers to Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center. 16 kilometers to the Burj Khalifa tower and the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah. 26 kilometers to Dubai Expo City. 28 kilometers to Dubai International Airport. The developer offers very profitable payment plans, divided into 6 stages, which makes investments in The Grove residential complex even more profitable. Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable properties of the UAE!
Residential complex LIV Marina
Residential complex LIV Marina
Dubai, UAE
from
€838,324
Area 81 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Chic apartments with views of the Persian Gulf in the Dubai Marina area! The apartments are offered without furniture. The following upscale amenities will be available to apartment owners: swimming pools with sun loungers and views of the marina, fitness room, SPA center with steam and saunas for men and women, indoor and outdoor yoga studios, lounge, barbecue area, landscaped gardens, entertainment areas, virtual golf space, music and games rooms, conference rooms, concierge service and security 24/7. Location: Within a radius of 10 – 20 minutes on foot are: kindergartens, beaches, a shopping center, a parachute center, schools and universities. Payment Plan: 50% - at the construction stage. 50% - upon completion. Return on investment is 8%. Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer!
Residential complex Al HABTOOR TOWER
Residential complex Al HABTOOR TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€519,158
Area 78–118 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Al Habtoor Tower – is the latest project of the major developer Al Habtoor Group, created jointly with the architectural bureau China Railway 18Th Group and MAK Consultancy & Architects. The 81-story tower includes 1701 residences and will become one of the highest skyscrapers in the world. It will be favorably located near the central highway Sheikh Zayed Road. Infrastructure: - pool; - gym with high-class equipment; - spa; - library; - a padel tennis court; - cafe and restaurant; - landscape recreation area; - playground for games; - several stores. Location: Al Habtoor Tower is located in Dubai Marina. There are many attractions near the facility. Among them are – Palm Jumeirah, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, The Walk JBR and the Dubai Marina Shopping Center. Palm Jumeirah artificial island can be reached in just 10 minutes on foot. Residents will get to schools, kindergartens, medical facilities almost instantly. Taxi and public transport services are available around the clock. Near Al Habtoor Tower there is the Mina Al Siyahi bus stop, and a 6-minute walk – Jumeirah, Royal Meridian. Spinneys Dubai Yacht Marina is a 6-minute walk from the building. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,72M
Completion date: 2026
Lakeshore Villas in Area 11, MBR City – is your ideal oasis of luxury and nature in the heart of Dubai. This brand new 4 and 5 bedroom villa collection, developed by Ellington Properties, is something incredible. ⠀ As soon as you cross the threshold of this indoor garden complex, you will find yourself in a world of luxury and harmony. These villas on two floors with a private pool and garden are designed to combine modernity and nature into a single experience. ⠀ Here you will find not just a house, but a unique lifestyle, completely immersed in natural beauties. These villas are not just a visual enjoyment of – this is a real experience for all five senses. They nourish your body, mind and emotions, creating harmony and prosperity. ⠀ If your health is a priority, then this development will become your oasis of an active and healthy lifestyle. Here, integration with nature – is not just a style, it is a way to create a sense of well-being that extends far beyond the walls of your villa. This is a community where well-being comes first, where you can enjoy the ends of nature – be it morning running through picturesque landscapes or a quiet evening with an artificial lagoon. ⠀ In this world where luxury is tantamount to exclusivity, Lakeshore is an invitation to life in which elegance and nature are harmoniously intertwined. Among the lively and dynamic Dubai, these villas provide shelter for tranquility and evidence of the harmony of human genius and the beauty of the natural world. ⠀ And here are the key points: ⠀ Exclusive villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms Privileged location in area 11, MBR City, Dubai. The enclosed garden complex provides privacy and security. Elegant design is combined with the surrounding nature. Access to luxurious amenities in the community. MBR City is known for its modern attractions, holiday destinations and shopping centers.
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€427,324
Agency: TRANIO
The high-rise residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, a gym, an outdoor lounge area, restaurants, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure International airport - 30 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes JBR Beach - 15 minutes
Apart - hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy
Apart - hotel Ready Hotel Apartment | Investment Buy
Dubai, UAE
from
€135,000
Developer: Damac properties
DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel – an Edge by Rotana managed property – is a modern and elegant three-star property located in Dubai's vibrant DAMAC Hills 2 community. Guests at DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana can expect convenience and comfort close to world-class attractions such as the Malibu Beach wave pool, sports fields, outdoor cinema, paintball arcade, butterfly garden and more. Choose from 295 stylish and well-designed rooms and suites featuring the latest in-room technology, balconies and work desks. Enjoy the comforts of an all-day dining restaurant & bar, fully equipped gym and two outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools. And for those on important business trips, DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel features four meeting rooms with flexible set-ups. Rotana is one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, with a portfolio of over 100 properties. Each of its four product brands offers advanced features, well-appointed rooms, and elegant design, artfully combined to deliver comfortable, intelligent guest experiences. Whether it's business or pleasure, consider all your needs fulfilled. The community DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Previously known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 features clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas surrounded by sports fields, paintball arcade, outdoor cinema and among other several attractions, the new wave pool - Malibu Beach. Completely self-contained and ever-growing, DAMAC Hills 2 balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs. In addition to the new and exciting upcoming features, the community plays host to a mall with a supermarket, health clinic, outdoor gymnasium, food trucks and more.
Apartment building 2BR | Azizi Grand | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | Azizi Grand | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€297,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Sports City, known as Azizi Grand by Azizi Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,165 Sqft Powder room Dressing / Wardrobe Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym 24×7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket area Spa & Sauna room Green Surrounding Sports court Location Nearby; Jumeirah – 20 mins Meydan – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 25 mins Burj Al Arab – 25 mins Dubai Creek Harbour – 27 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,50M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with roof-top terraces, parking spaces, landscaped territory. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Creek - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 16 minutes Burj Khalifa - 16 minutes Dubai Mall - 16 minutes Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes Burj Al Arab - 21 minutes Golf course - 10 minutes Business Bay - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Apartment building Westwood By Imtiaz
Apartment building Westwood By Imtiaz
Dubai, UAE
from
€194,685
Completion date: 2023
The spacious fully furnished WESTWOOD Residence studio with an area of 59 sq.m offers a hospitable lobby of the main entrance and an amazing pool, a children's pool on and an ultra-modern gym, parking for residents and guests. Located 4 minutes walk from the metro. 15 minutes from Marina. with a metro line you can reach anywhere. The best place to stay or invest. Payment Dates:  Initial payment: 65342.50 USD to the owner                           June 05, 2023 - 5% - 7329 USD to the developer                    September 05, 2023 - 5% - 7329 USD to the developer                        upon completion - 15% - 21986 USD to the developer                  after completion - 45% - 65959 USD to the developer additional payments: DLD - 4%                                         Commission - 2%                                 Service - 548 USD
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Dubai, UAE
from
€312,014
Area 33–67 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Azizi Farhad — is an elite residential building located in Dubai Healthcare City. Azizi Developments' main residential project has 634 unique luxury apartments that boast of quality amenities. Each house in Azizi Farhad comes with a fresh and modern interior design, which allows residents to live in absolute comfort and style. Enjoy a fantastic view of the Burj Khalifa and the foreseen highest tower in the world — Dubai Creek Tower. Infrastructure: - landscaped gardens; - sauna; - pool; - children's pool; - children's playground; - treadmill; - basketball court; - retail space; - covered parking. Location Benefits: Azizi Farhad is located in the heart of the Dubai Medical District, located in close proximity to the center of Dubai, Dubai Airport, Al-Khor and several elite shopping centers. The area is also best connected to the metro station and has convenient access to major roads such as Al Khail Road and Oud Metha Road. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Three-bedroom new apartment in the premium coastal complex BlueWaters Bay with a unique location, JBR area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Three-bedroom new apartment in the premium coastal complex BlueWaters Bay with a unique location, JBR area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,14M
Agency: TRANIO
The artificial Bluewaters Island is one of the most beautiful and trendy places in Dubai with many stylish places and a picturesque waterfront. The apartments offer views of Bluewaters Island and the world's largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai on one side, and the beach and city on the other. The elite complex offers a developed infrastructure to its residents, including an adult and children's pool, a landscaped green area, walking paths, a sports ground, a tennis court, recreation areas and much more. Advantages The area has the highest demand for apartments with 2-3 bedrooms, as mostly families live here. Due to the high demand, the developer is selling this project on a lottery basis. You have a unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with Tranio without a lottery below the average market price. Location and nearby infrastructure ATM - 750 m Pharmacy - 1 km School - 8 km Burj Khalifa hotels - 24 km Airport - 37 km
Apartment building 1BR | Samana Skyros | Offplan
Apartment building 1BR | Samana Skyros | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€278,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Samana Skyros by Samana Developers Payment Plan; Down Payment – 15% Easy Installment – 60% 1st Installment – 10% 2nd – Installment – 05% 3rd Installment – 10% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,339 Sqft Powder room Dressing / Wardrobe Private pool Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Landscaped gardens Outdoor recreational areas Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Science Park – 1.2Km Motor City – 2.4Km Villa Lantana – 1.5Km Studio City – 2.5Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Volare
Residential complex Volare
Dubai, UAE
from
€379,933
Completion date: 2025
VOLARE Arjan District A project with a guaranteed return of 8% for 3 years!!!  Deadline - I 2025   Volare – a new residential complex, characterized by its grandeur and monumentality.  Located in the residential area of Arjan, located in Dubailand, the project offers sophistication of its architectural solutions.  It organically combines majestic design and elegant layouts for special connoisseurs. Impeccable finishes only complement organic apartments, saturating them with a neutral color palette. For decoration, exceptionally high-quality premium materials were used, which emphasize a luxurious lifestyle. Panoramic glazing provides maximum natural light.   Volare – is a whole range of luxurious amenities available to residents:   Pool Crossroads Boutiques and shops Playground Children's pool Green plantings BBQ area Game room Infinity pool Yoga Studio Cafes and restaurants Cinema Concierge service Security and video surveillance Parking space Park Golf course Garden Sauna and steam room SPA zone Sports grounds Rainforest Fitness center and gym   Residents have access to the developed – infrastructure, everything that is necessary for a comfortable life is located in the immediate vicinity of the residential complex.  Located in the heart of Dubailand, which is the largest residential, entertainment and tourist area, the Volare residential complex is in demand for investment. The community is popular among both tourists and expats, which guarantees stable earnings on real estate.   The complex has apartments: 1 BED Premium - from 68.7 m2 - from 279 000 $ 2 BED - from - 109.1 m2 - from 410 000 $   The project has several payment plans for the choice when purchasing apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages: I. Payment 100% + 4% DLD Annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!    Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment!    II.    Installment until the end of the project 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 20% - after 5 months 20% - after 10 months 20% - after 15 months 10% - in 20 months 10% - at the time of project completion Guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the project   III. Installment for 2 years after the completion of the project  Mandatory checkbook!!! 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 1% - monthly for 27 months 10% - after 5 months 10% - after 10 months 9% - at the time of completion of the project 1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction IV. Standard payment plan 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 10% - after 5 months 10% - after 10 months 10% - after 15 months 50% at the time of project completion              
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€150,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has built-in / walk-in closets, equipped kitchen and bathrooms with high quality ceramic finishes . Deduction of rental income: - Service charges: $38.1 per m2 per year (or 13 AED per sq ft/year) - Air conditioning charges: calculated on a building-wide basis and paid for by a resident - owner or tenant (if rented out). Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: central air conditioning, intercom, 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, 2 indoor squash courts, basketball court, children's pool, roof terrace, and coffee shop. Advantages Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists). Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones — areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate). Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year. Location and nearby infrastructure The building is located in Jumeirah Village. This rapidly growing area in the heart of New Dubai is popular with families due to its central location, transport accessibility and attractive real estate prices. The area is divided into 2 sub-districts - Jumeirah Village Triangle, which is mainly built up with residential townhouses and villas; and the much larger Jumeirah Village Circle with a landscaped area in the center of the development. Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighborhood with 33 landscaped parks, schools, shopping areas, cafes and restaurants. There are cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, several parks and bus stops within walking distance of the building. Distance: Dubai Marina - 15 minutes by car. City Centre, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes Dubai Airport - 25-30 minutes.
