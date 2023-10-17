  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Abu Dhabi

New buildings for sale in Abu Dhabi

apartments
21
houses
2
Residential complex Apartamenty s shirokim spektrom udobstv
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€197,465
Area 28–148 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Diva — new residential project Reportage Properties, located on the island of Yas in Abu Dhabi. Some of the apartments on the ground floor have large terraces and private pools, while many others have large balconies, where residents can enjoy a meal in the fresh air and stunning landscape views of the Persian Gulf, as well as the island of Yas and Abu Dhabi. Residents can enjoy a wide range of amenities: - Kindergarten; - Playground; - Public gym; - Pool; - 24-hour security, video surveillance; - Cable and satellite TV. Location: 05 minutes - Mir Ferrari in Abu Dhabi; 05 minutes - Yas Plaza; 10 minutes - Yas Waterworld; 12 minutes - Abu Dhabi International Airport; 20 minutes - The Great Mosque of Sheikh Zayed; 24 minutes - Saadiyat Island. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants.  
Residential complex Source II
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€732,014
Area 89–504 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
The Source — is a fresh addition to the portfolio of the famous developer Aldar Properties, one of the leading developers in the Abu Dhabi real estate market. Like all company projects, the complex will be characterized by impeccable design, high quality construction, thoughtful layouts. The Source will consist of two separate towers: North and South, located in the Saadiyat Grove community, in the Cultural District. In the immediate vicinity of the project are the Abrahamic Family Home and Zayed National Museum. The Source residential complex will include a collection of 200 residences made in two design styles — dark and light. All residences include a balcony, a dressing room in the main bedroom, a laundry room, a restroom, a spacious room for the living / dining room, fitted wardrobes in the rooms. Infrastructure: Residents of The Source will gain access to premium amenities inside the complex: several indoor gyms, yoga and meditation rooms, aerobics, indoor and open play areas for children, multifunctional facilities for recreation and entertainment, infinity pool, sauna and steam room. Residents will have a good time in the zen gardens or on the terrace with panoramic views of the Zayed National Museum and the fountains in front of it. For lovers of cycling, special parking is provided. F&B plants and restaurants will operate on the ground floor of the complex, and Saadiyat Golf Club is within walking distance. Location: 5 – 15 minutes Abrahamic Family Home, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, The Collection Saadiyat 20 – 30 minutes Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Eastern Mangrove National Park, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center The Source will become part of the multifunctional community of Saadiyat Grove. The community is located in the Cultural District, among the world-famous cultural sites — Abrahamic Family Home, Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street is a short drive away, thanks to access to this highway, residents of the complex are free to get to anywhere in the capital of the UAE. Abu Dhabi International Airport is half an hour away. Yas Island Recreation and Entertainment Parks are a 20-minute drive away. The Eastern Mangrove National Park Nature Reserve will take no more than 25 minutes.
Residential complex Kvartira v roskoshnom zhilom komplekse Gate
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€243,938
Area 46 m²
1 property 1
Gate Residence — is a project that offers 463 units of luxury housing. This luxurious residential complex offers you the opportunity to choose apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. The Gate offers everything you need for a comfortable stay, thanks to its unique location. Abu Dhabi International Airport, Masdar Institute, Gems Education, Ryan International School and Masdar City Community Shopping Center are just 5 minutes from Masdar The Gate. Infrastructure: - Cycling lanes; - Fitness club; - Gardens and parks; - Crossroads; - Children's park; - Open gym; - Outdoor recreation area; - Restaurants and cafes; - Crossroads; - Supermarkets; - Sports ground; - Hall for yoga and meditation. Location: - 5 minutes – Abu Dhabi International Airport; - 5 minutes – GEMS Educational & Ryan International School; - 5 minutes – Masdar Institute; - 15 minutes – Irena Building; - 15 minutes – entertainment on the island of Yas; - 15 minutes – World of Ferrari; - 20 minutes – Al Raha Beach. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
Residential complex Oceanscape
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€217,787
Area 87–234 m²
2 properties 2
Oceanscape – multifunctional complex on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Consists of two 35-story twin towers. Oceancape includes not only 1-3 bedroom apartments, but also townhouses and retail space. The developer of the project is DAMAC Properties. Infrastructure: - parking; - CCTV cameras; - security; - concierge services; - children's playground; - gym; - pool; - steam baths; - a jacuzzi; - SPA salons; - saunas. Location: Oceanscape is located near the main highways of Abu Dhabi. Thanks to this, the city center can be reached in just 15 minutes. In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are several restaurants – La Brioche, Urban Portion and Natural Kitchen. Boutik Shopping Center is a 7-minute walk from the apartments. Near Oceanskape there are supermarkets such as Dikkan Saifan, Almaya Mart, Lulu Express Fresh Market and Waitrose. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants.  
Residential complex Yas Golf Collection
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€472,902
Area 150 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Yas Golf Collection – the latest spa community of over 127 thousand square meters. m from Aldar Properties. It will be built in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, next to the famous Yas Links Golf Course. The project worth AED 1.7 billion ( USD 463 million ) will include 1,062 luxurious residences with breathtaking views of green fields, the sea and mangroves: furnished studios, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and duplexes with 2 – 3 bedrooms. In addition, the first phase of the project will include the collection of Souq Furnished Apartments, consisting of 140 furnished studios and 1-bedroom apartments ranging from 42 to 82 square meters. m. Potential buyers and investors will be able to choose real estate with views of the Ferrari World theme park, partial sea views, as well as Souq or community in general. Souq Furnished Apartments also offers three color options for residences. Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling will be installed in the rooms, providing maximum sunlight. For the convenience of residents in apartments and public areas of the community, « smart » technologies will be used. At the entrance to residential buildings, water bodies and areas for disembarking passengers will be placed. In the lobby with designer decor there are recreation areas and art installations. Infrastructure: One of the features of the new community – a wide selection of first-class amenities for different lifestyles, from a variety of physical activities to shopping and entertainment for children and adults: - Wellness center with a fitness pavilion and gym with sea views and a golf course; - fitness zone; - multifunctional spaces for yoga and Pilates; - direct access to « green loop » – treadmill landscape space; - multifunctional court; - cinema; - pools on the podium overlooking the mangroves; - children's pools and playgrounds; - children's play area; - a public center that includes a room for games, a coffee house, tables for table tennis and billiards; gardens on a hill overlooking the sea horizon; - library; - lounges for residents. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal.
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v shikarnom rayone
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€586,573
Area 119–154 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Perla – is a new project of a 13-story residential complex to be built on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The project is being developed by the large development company Reportage Properties. Numerous amenities will be available on the territory of the new residential building: - pools for adults and children; - gym on the roof with beautiful panoramic views; - barbecue sites; - an exquisitely decorated lobby with a rack of concierge; - a bocce playground; - covered parking. The apartment building will be located in a prestigious coastal area, next to parks, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of the LCD is the Yas Bay Waterfront Sports and Entertainment Center with numerous restaurants, a boutique cinema, a central courtyard with a botanical garden and an art gallery. Advantages: The key advantage of the new residential complex will be the opportunity to plunge into the atmosphere of life at the seaside resort, while being in a large metropolis with a wide range of opportunities for business and work. The building will be located next to the promenade, park, school, sports club and children's open area. From the complex you can quickly get to the Abu Dhabi Yas Island hotel with a beach club on the water and the Etihad Arena stadium, where mixed martial arts competitions ( UFC ) are held. Location: Yas Mall - 5.8 km. School - 2.6 km. Bank - 4.5 km. Al-Maktaa Police Museum - 20.6 km. Pharmacy - 7 km. Airport - 9.9 km. Museum of Classical Cars and Antiques - 14.8 km. Sea - 100 m.
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€627,923
Area 4–1 156 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2025
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi will create the world's first residence under the brand of a museum. Exquisite studios and apartments from one to three bedrooms, with panoramic views of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences has been designed in accordance with the Pearl Building Rating System, where natural materials will be used. Walking zones, jogging paths and recreational areas are planned on the territory of the complex. Apartments in Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are available in two color schemes:  - Dark Premium with a rich palette of neutral cool colors; - Light Premium with taupe and cream accents. To create a stylish look, interiors will be enhanced with marble finishes and metallic accents, as well as exclusive artwork featured throughout the living and dining areas. 5-star amenities available to Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences residents: - infinity pool; - wellness area with gym and sauna; - yoga and pilates studio; - Meditation areas; - Cinema Privé - 5-star movie theater in the residence; - Creativité Room - indoor children's play area; - Lounge area with juice bar and swimming pool; - Lobby overlooking the museum with game room, coffee station, table tennis and billiards; - Le Salon Détente Lounge with collaboration rooms, library, lounge, private meeting rooms and a social area. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will also provide its residents with a range of exclusive services: - smart home system; - laundry and dry cleaning; - housekeeping; - spa and grooming for pets; - free delivery of groceries; - courier services; - pre-check-in service for deliveries, refrigerator and grocery refills; - assistance with travel reservations, car rentals and fine dining; - catering and event planning; - personal fitness trainer; - art consultant; - 24-hour concierge service; - valet, doorman and messenger services.
Residential complex Sea La Vie
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€446,906
Area 116–794 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2026
Sea La Vie — a coastal premium residential complex to be built on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, in Yas Bay. This is the first project of the Nine Yards — boutique developer of the company created as a result of the collaboration of Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding. Luxurious complex, which will be located on a stretch of coast with an area of almost 30,000 square meters. m, will include four towers with a height of 15 – 18 floors with a common podium. They will house 660 elite residences, in particular apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms, 30 townhouses along the promenade, two exclusive four-bedroom penthouses, duplexes and lofts, as well as 500 square meters. m of retail space. The area of residential units varies from 74 square meters. m to 635 square meters. m, all of them will be equipped with balconies. The towers will have an original triangular shape. The stylish interiors of the residences are inspired by the surrounding nature: the design will use white color, shades of sea water and sand tones. Sea La Vie residents will have access to first-class amenities for relaxation and relaxation, including: - artificial lagoon with an area of 2.071 square meters. m and a depth of 0.30 – 1.4 m with a shallow area and an infinity pool; - gym; - sauna; - multifunctional hall; - barbecue area; - terrace for the spa; - terrace by the pool; - observation deck; - a lawn for yoga; - game zone; - a court for a tandelier padel; - treadmill; - private terrace; - fresh bar. Location: The project will be located in southern Yas Island along the promenade in Yas Bay, surrounded by green areas and F&B establishments. Thanks to easy access to the Yas Dr highway connecting the island with the mainland, residents of the complex will be able to quickly get to the most popular locations in the capital of the UAE. Yas Drive / Yas Hotels and Yas Drive / Marina Circuit Grandstand, as well as the elite residential complex The Bay Residence, are within a 20-minute walk. In about 10 minutes, you can walk from Sea La Vie to the largest indoor entertainment complex in the Middle East, Etihad Arena and the Yas Bay Waterfront leisure center with restaurants and world-class nightclubs. At the same distance is Yas Creative Hub — a free economic zone focused on representatives of the media sphere and the gaming industry. In just 15 minutes, residents of the elite complex will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport, and it will take 25 minutes to travel to the cultural center of the capital of the UAE, Saadiyat Island.
Residential complex Reem Nine
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€337,453
Area 72 m²
1 property 1
Gourmet apartments in the new Reem Nine complex in Abu Dhabi! The main privileges presented in the project: exclusive design of apartments, world-class beaches, living room and business center, location near many famous shopping centers, shops and retail segments. Location: 04 minutes - Central Park Rome; 05 Minutes - Boutique Mall; 10 minutes - Repton School; 15 minutes - Shopping Center Rome; 20 minutes - Cleveland Clinic; 20 minutes - TRC Gallery. Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 10% - under construction 80% - upon completion
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€902,687
Completion date: 2025
Fay Al Reeman II — the new phase of the large-scale community Fay Al Reeman from Aldar Properties, located in Abu Dhabi. The project, which was announced in February 2023, was the latest addition to the freehold zone Alreeman and will include 557 villas with 3 – 6 bedrooms ranging in size from 304 square meters. m to 495 sq. m. All houses will consist of two floors. They include balconies, terraces, an indoor and outdoor mejlis and a maid's bedroom. The villas are unintegrated — you can furnish them to your liking. For maximum comfort for residents, they will be equipped with a DX split air conditioning system. On the territory of the community, residents will be able to take advantage of first-class amenities, including: - covered and open children's play areas; - game room; - gym; - swimming pool; - an outdoor yoga site; - multi-purpose sports courts; - tread and bike paths; - outlets; - school; - open green areas; - a mosque. Location: Fay Al Reeman II is located in the quiet area of Al Shamkha, which is now under construction. In the future, there will be a developed infrastructure, in particular first-class educational institutions, a golf course, etc. Within a 10-minute drive from the community are: - kindergartens: Small Stars Nursery, Happy Jump Nursery Al Shamkha, Al Jeel Kindergarten, Teddy bear Nursery — Al Shamkah, etc.; - Schools: Al Reyada School, Al Qimma School, Mohammad Bin Al Qasim School; - medical facilities: Sama Al Shamkha Medical Center, Shamkha Medical Center, Dental Design Clinic, Healthline Medical Center; - shopping centers: AL SHAMKHA MALL, Makani Mall Al Shamkhah. Villa owners will have easy access to the main motorway of the Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road emirate, which makes it easy to reach different parts of Abu Dhabi. So, Fay
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v Abu-Dabi
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€290,635
Area 59 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Al Raha lofts is an elite multi-unit residential complex from Reportage Properties. Al Raha Lofts includes exclusive leisure facilities with a well-maintained common relaxation area, swimming pool, private jacuzzi, gym, sports fields, playground and barbecue facilities. Infrastructure: - Landscaping gardens; - Gymnasium; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Shopping grounds; - Covered parking. Location: - 5 minutes – Abu Dhabi International Airport; - 5 minutes – Masdar City; - 5 minutes – entertainment on the island of Yas; - 5 minutes – World of Ferrari; - 5 minutes - Al Raha Beach. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s sovremennymi udobstvami
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€179,158
Area 47–97 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Oasis Residences Two is a new residential complex from Reportage Properties in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The apartments are fully equipped with modern amenities such as designer kitchens, fitted wardrobes and dressing rooms. They also have high ceilings, elegant marble floors and cutting-edge elevators. Infrastructure: - Security; - Access to the beach; - Fitness center; - Sports hall; - Gymnasium; - Pool; - Crossroads; - Children's playground; - Parks and recreation areas; - Restaurants; - SPA and sauna. Location: Abu Dhabi International Airport - 2-3 minutes; Yas Islands and Abu Dhabi Center — 10 minutes; Dubai Marina Shopping Center — 40 minutes. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Apart - hotel Makany and Maskan
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€311,495
Completion date: 2027
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartment in the multifunctional residential project Makany and Maskan, located in the sought-after area of Al Reem Island. The complex is located next to Al Reema St and Al Shaheed Ali Khalifa al Mesmar St, which provides excellent transport accessibility. Surrounded by luxurious greenery, Reem Hills will be designed with an emphasis on a healthy lifestyle thanks to its wide hiking and cycling paths. Residents of the community will also have access to the following amenities: parks and playgrounds, private school, public center, mosques, medical facilities, direct access to the beach. Convenient location and advanced infrastructure makes Makany and Maskan a highly profitable investment. The developer offers several payment plan options: 1 option: 10% - down payment 30% - 6 payments of 5% 60% - upon completion 2 options: 50% - down payment 50% - upon completion 3 option: 100% payment Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Reem Five
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€523,111
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Comfortable apartment in the new residential complex Reem Five on the peninsula of Al Reem Island! The amenities and services of the Reem Five Residence include: an infinity pool on the roof, a fitness center, a concierge service, « smart house » technology, a barbecue area, a sauna and a steam room, children's playgrounds, covered car parking, quick access to the beach, parks and shops. Nearest places: 05 minutes - Sorbonne University, Abu Dhabi; 05 minutes - Cleveland Clinic of Abu Dhabi; 05 Minutes - Mall Gallery; 30 minutes - Abu Dhabi International Airport; 30 minutes — Yas Marina highway. Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 10% - under construction 80% - upon completion It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€238,725
Area 47–82 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Vista 3 — long-awaited residential complex in Abu Dhabi, located in the popular area of the island of Rome. The complex will feature apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. The apartments are designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, with modern decoration and plumbing. One of the outstanding features of Vista 3 is its strategic location, thanks to which it is in close proximity to the best institutions of the emirates, including the Abu Dhabi shopping center, Gallery, Repton School and the University of Sorbonne. But that's not all — Vista 3 also boasts an impressive set of first-class amenities for its residents: - Mini theater; - Zones of meditation; - Pool; - Children's playground; - Garden; - Cafeteria. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€208,961
Area 39–74 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2027
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. All rental or sale income is yours! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Green Community Apartment Gardenia Bay in Abu Dhabi! Gardenia Bay will have many amenities available, including: a beach club, a cinema, a coworking, a spa, a public and entertainment space Bay View. The Gardenia Bay community is favorably located on Yas Island, in the main entertainment center of Abu Dhabi. The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St highway passes near the community, along which you can quickly get to other areas of the emirate. Travel time to Abu Dhabi International Airport will take 15 minutes by car. Real estate in the Gardenia Bay community is suitable for a profitable investment. The average return on investment is 6.4 %. Payment Plan: 5% initial installment 45% - under construction 50% - upon completion Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v okruzhenii prirody
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€287,579
Area 61–87 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Perla 3 from Reportage Properties is a new residential complex on the island of Yas in Abu Dhabi, which offers studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and townhouses with 4 bedrooms. This is one of the most impressive projects, offering many first-class services and amenities that combine create an amazing infrastructure. Due to its location, the residents of the complex will have better access to places of recreation and entertainment. Features and amenities: - The gym; - Landscaping garden; - Children's playground; - Swimming pool; - Covered parking; - BBQ area; - Playground; - Recreation areas; - Parking. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Reem Hills Villas
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€2,86M
Area 1 022 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Gourmet villa in the multifunctional residential project Reem Hills Villas, located in the sought-after area of Al Reem Island. Residents of the community will have access to the following amenities: parks and playgrounds, private school, public center, early learning center, mosques, medical facilities, a shaded recreation area, shops, club houses, cafes and restaurants, private pools, direct access to the beach. As for the layout, you can take advantage of the following key features: rooftop terrace, pool, 3 or more balconies, 4-6 car garage, exhibition and preparatory kitchens, garden, mejlis ( reception ), office, multi-purpose room. According to the plans of the developer Q Properties, this complex is very attractive from an economic point of view, since it offers the lowest service tariffs among most real estate projects. It is worth considering the possibility of purchasing real estate in Reem Hills not only for personal use, but also as a commercial investment for subsequent rental. Al Reem Island boasts a return on investment of 6% on average%. Payment Plan: 1 option: 10% - down payment 30% - under construction 60% - upon completion 2 options: 50% - down payment 50% - upon completion 3 option: 100% payment Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects of the UAE! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex The Society House
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€497,567
Area 64–114 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Society House — is a new exceptional residential project in the center of Dubai from Invest Group Overseas, including luxurious studios and apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. It is a high-rise complex located in a bustling city with many amenities, areas and tourist attractions. These residences are built on modern infrastructure and lifestyle ideas. Society House Apartments include spacious living rooms and bedrooms so you can continue to enjoy privacy in a serene atmosphere. A palette of rooms, furniture and subtle details create a soothing and luxurious atmosphere for residents using a light design. Infrastructure: - 25 meter swimming pool; - Indoor and open gym; - Golf simulator; - Outdoor recreation areas; - BBQ area; - Games for children; - Private cinema; - Business center; - Conference rooms; - Security; - Parking. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s udobnym mestopolozheniem
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€186,425
Area 34–71 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Plaza — is a new residential project that will be built in Masdar City, a developing area located near many of the iconic attractions of Abu Dhabi. Residents of new buildings will have access to a wide range of premium amenities, such as: - Children's pool and several adult pools; - Zen garden and yoga garden; - Shaded outdoor recreation areas; - The gym; - Barbecue zones; - Open table tennis; - Giant chessboard; - A place to play bocce; - Three spacious vestibules with high ceilings with a comfortable seating area and a rack of concierge; - Veloparkovka. This new residential complex boasts a convenient location next to large parks, schools, roads, mosques, banks and shops. Location: - Near the bus stop; - Near shopping centers; - Near the airport; - Near the kindergarten. - Near the airport. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Cottage village Reem Hills
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€3,01M
Area 1 068–1 163 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Reem Hills is a Q Properties development under the umbrella of Q Holding. It is a gated community in a truly unique location on Abu Dhabi's Reem Island, designed to allow residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today's fast-paced life. Community facilities and amenities: - Public parks and green areas - A promenade along the canal - Play areas for children - Retail areas  - A private school  - Clubhouses  - Mosques - Fitness zones - Continuous jogging and cycling tracks that weave through the project The best of all worlds awaits you in the gated community of Reem Hills, where a luxurious life of leisure, serenity, healthy living, and an unmatched diverse community is built in spinning ribbons overlooking splendorous surroundings such as man-made hills, beaches and a canal  
Residential complex One Reem Island
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€2,48M
Area 377 m²
1 property 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Apartment in the One Reem Island premium complex in the heart of Al-Rim Island in Abu Dhabi. The following amenities are available for residents of the premium complex: private parking on the ground floor, charging stations for electric vehicles, a relaxation area and a barbecue area, a landscape pool and a children's pool, a gym, a sauna, retail stores, round-the-clock concierge service. Location: - Sorbonne University of Abu Dhabi - 2 minutes; - Cleveland Clinic of Abu Dhabi - 5 minutes; - Mall Gallery - 5 minutes; - Louvre Abu Dhabi - 15 minutes; - Abu Dhabi International Airport - 25 minutes: Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 10% - under construction 5% - under construction 75% - upon completion It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira v samom serdce ostrova
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€270,959
Area 69 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Julphar Residence is the new Rak Properties project in a very prestigious location in the heart of Al-Rim, Abu Dhabi. It offers ultra-modern world-class apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, as well as studio apartments. Rak Properties offers interior design for world-class apartments, fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and a huge balcony. Residents can enjoy lively activities while relaxing in a secluded place on luxurious terraces with family and children. Infrastructure: Julphar Residence offers many world-class functions and amenities, including: a gym, pools for adults and children, a children's playground, a barbecue area, places for relaxation, beautiful green gardens and more. Location: The complex is surrounded by world-famous places, from where it is easy to reach tourist attractions such as Al-Rim Beach, Rome Central Park, Al-Kana Marina, Mangrov Place, Al-Fey Park, Sky Garden Tower, park-view in Abu Dhabi. Residents of the complex can reach any place in a few minutes, for example, in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimu. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
