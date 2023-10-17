Abu Dhabi, UAE

from €446,906

116–794 m² 6

Completion date: 2026

Sea La Vie — a coastal premium residential complex to be built on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, in Yas Bay. This is the first project of the Nine Yards — boutique developer of the company created as a result of the collaboration of Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding. Luxurious complex, which will be located on a stretch of coast with an area of almost 30,000 square meters. m, will include four towers with a height of 15 – 18 floors with a common podium. They will house 660 elite residences, in particular apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms, 30 townhouses along the promenade, two exclusive four-bedroom penthouses, duplexes and lofts, as well as 500 square meters. m of retail space. The area of residential units varies from 74 square meters. m to 635 square meters. m, all of them will be equipped with balconies. The towers will have an original triangular shape. The stylish interiors of the residences are inspired by the surrounding nature: the design will use white color, shades of sea water and sand tones. Sea La Vie residents will have access to first-class amenities for relaxation and relaxation, including: - artificial lagoon with an area of 2.071 square meters. m and a depth of 0.30 – 1.4 m with a shallow area and an infinity pool; - gym; - sauna; - multifunctional hall; - barbecue area; - terrace for the spa; - terrace by the pool; - observation deck; - a lawn for yoga; - game zone; - a court for a tandelier padel; - treadmill; - private terrace; - fresh bar. Location: The project will be located in southern Yas Island along the promenade in Yas Bay, surrounded by green areas and F&B establishments. Thanks to easy access to the Yas Dr highway connecting the island with the mainland, residents of the complex will be able to quickly get to the most popular locations in the capital of the UAE. Yas Drive / Yas Hotels and Yas Drive / Marina Circuit Grandstand, as well as the elite residential complex The Bay Residence, are within a 20-minute walk. In about 10 minutes, you can walk from Sea La Vie to the largest indoor entertainment complex in the Middle East, Etihad Arena and the Yas Bay Waterfront leisure center with restaurants and world-class nightclubs. At the same distance is Yas Creative Hub — a free economic zone focused on representatives of the media sphere and the gaming industry. In just 15 minutes, residents of the elite complex will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport, and it will take 25 minutes to travel to the cultural center of the capital of the UAE, Saadiyat Island.