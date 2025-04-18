  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Ghadeer Al Tayr

Off Plan Property in Ghadeer Al Tayr

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,97M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villa in the new luxury project Ohana By The Sea in Abu Dhabi on the Arabian Gulf coast! Fully furnished! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living and investment! Due date: 2nd quarter 2025 Amenities: snow-white private beach, own landscaped gardens on site, sports and playgrounds, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go