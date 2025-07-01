Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar

The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar.

Exclusive Seaside Living in Abu Dhabi.

Project Overview:

Welcome to The Beach House at Fahid Island, a landmark seaside development by Aldar Properties.

Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, this project blends contemporary design, luxury beachfront living, and sustainability to create a new standard of lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.

Fahid Island is the world’s first island to achieve:

Fitwel 3-Star Certification (healthy living environment).

Estidama 3 Pearls (sustainable building standards).

LEED Platinum (Pre-Certified) (highest international green rating).

Unit Types, Sizes & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.) Starting Price (€)

1 Bedroom ~ 74 m² from 820.000€

2 Bedrooms ~ 113 m² from 960.000€

3 Bedrooms ~ 183 m² from 1.430.000€

All units offer sea views or direct beach access.

Payment Plan & Completion

10% on booking

65% during construction

25% upon handover

Handover: 2029 (Q2–Q4)

Key Features & Amenities:

Direct private beach access & promenades.

2 infinity swimming pools with panoramic sea views.

State-of-the-art fitness centers.

Spa & wellness retreats.

Co-working lounges & business facilities.

Boutique retail & dining on Coral Drive.

Children’s club & play zones.

Cycling & jogging tracks.

Smart-home technology & eco-friendly design.

Prime Location:

5 min → Yas Island (Ferrari World, Yas Mall, Etihad Arena)

15 min → Abu Dhabi International Airport

15 min → Saadiyat Island (Louvre Abu Dhabi, white-sand beaches)

20 min → Abu Dhabi Downtown

50 min → Dubai

Investment Highlights: