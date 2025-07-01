Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar

The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar.
Exclusive Seaside Living in Abu Dhabi.
Project Overview:
Welcome to The Beach House at Fahid Island, a landmark seaside development by Aldar Properties.
Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, this project blends contemporary design, luxury beachfront living, and sustainability to create a new standard of lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.
Fahid Island is the world’s first island to achieve:
Fitwel 3-Star Certification (healthy living environment).
Estidama 3 Pearls (sustainable building standards).
LEED Platinum (Pre-Certified) (highest international green rating).
Unit Types, Sizes & Prices:
Unit TypeSize (approx.) Starting Price (€)
1 Bedroom ~ 74 m² from 820.000€
2 Bedrooms ~ 113 m² from 960.000€
3 Bedrooms ~ 183 m² from 1.430.000€
All units offer sea views or direct beach access.
Payment Plan & Completion
10% on booking
65% during construction
25% upon handover
Handover: 2029 (Q2–Q4)
Key Features & Amenities:
Direct private beach access & promenades.
2 infinity swimming pools with panoramic sea views.
State-of-the-art fitness centers.
Spa & wellness retreats.
Co-working lounges & business facilities.
Boutique retail & dining on Coral Drive.
Children’s club & play zones.
Cycling & jogging tracks.
Smart-home technology & eco-friendly design.
Prime Location:
5 min → Yas Island (Ferrari World, Yas Mall, Etihad Arena)
15 min → Abu Dhabi International Airport
15 min → Saadiyat Island (Louvre Abu Dhabi, white-sand beaches)
20 min → Abu Dhabi Downtown
50 min → Dubai
Investment Highlights:
Limited beachfront residences in Abu Dhabi.
Golden Visa eligibility (from AED 2M investment).
Strong rental demand due to Yas & Saadiyat proximity.
Premium lifestyle combined with sustainable design.
High capital appreciation potential.