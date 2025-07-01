  1. Realting.com
Residential complex The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
$959,538
19
ID: 27441
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

The Beach House – Fahid Island by Aldar.

Exclusive Seaside Living in Abu Dhabi.

Project Overview:

Welcome to The Beach House at Fahid Island, a landmark seaside development by Aldar Properties.
Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, this project blends contemporary design, luxury beachfront living, and sustainability to create a new standard of lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.

Fahid Island is the world’s first island to achieve:

  •  Fitwel 3-Star Certification (healthy living environment).

  •  Estidama 3 Pearls (sustainable building standards).

  •  LEED Platinum (Pre-Certified) (highest international green rating).

Unit Types, Sizes & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.) Starting Price (€)

1 Bedroom ~ 74 m² from 820.000€

2 Bedrooms ~ 113 m² from 960.000€

3 Bedrooms ~ 183 m² from 1.430.000€

 

All units offer sea views or direct beach access.

Payment Plan & Completion

  • 10% on booking

  • 65% during construction

  • 25% upon handover

  • Handover: 2029 (Q2–Q4)

Key Features & Amenities:

  • Direct private beach access & promenades.

  • 2 infinity swimming pools with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art fitness centers.

  • Spa & wellness retreats.

  • Co-working lounges & business facilities.

  • Boutique retail & dining on Coral Drive.

  • Children’s club & play zones.

  • Cycling & jogging tracks.

  • Smart-home technology & eco-friendly design.

Prime Location:

  • 5 min → Yas Island (Ferrari World, Yas Mall, Etihad Arena)

  • 15 min → Abu Dhabi International Airport

  • 15 min → Saadiyat Island (Louvre Abu Dhabi, white-sand beaches)

  • 20 min → Abu Dhabi Downtown

  • 50 min → Dubai

Investment Highlights:

  • Limited beachfront residences in Abu Dhabi.

  • Golden Visa eligibility (from AED 2M investment).

  • Strong rental demand due to Yas & Saadiyat proximity.

  • Premium lifestyle combined with sustainable design.

  • High capital appreciation potential.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

