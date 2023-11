Umm Al Quwain, UAE

from €252,911

148–310 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

Blue Bay Walk – a prestigious residential complex located along the Gulf of Arab. The complex is part of Sharjah Waterfront City in the Al Hamriya area. Project Developer – Ajmal Makan Properties. The complex consists of six objects. Each pair of buildings is united by a common podium, on the roof of which are located: a recreation area with a swimming pool, a playground and a SPA center. Blue Bay Walk has 600 residential units — studios and apartments with bedrooms from 1 to 2 for sale. All residential facilities are built according to modern standards and are equipped with smart technologies. Studios and apartments include a spacious living room, equipped kitchens and bedrooms with bathrooms. Infrastructure: - round-the-clock security; - parking; - intercom; - pool; - children's pool; - children's playground; - gym; - treadmills; - sports grounds; - a relaxation area with barbecue; - beach area; - landscaped gardens; - boutiques; - restaurants and cafes; - entertainment areas. Location: Stopping public transport is far from Blue Bay Walk, so tenants prefer their own transport or taxi services. Near the complex there are many schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other infrastructure facilities, such as: - shopping centers Ajman China Mall and Mega Mall Sharjah; - Supermarkets Safco Supermarket and Al Sharq Al Aqsa Supermarket; - cafe KFC, McDonald's and Starbucks; - Al Rahma Mosque Mosque; - Church of Our Lady of Arabia Church. Dubai International Airport is a 45-minute drive away. Sharjah International Airport is half an hour away. In turn, the following interesting places are located 15-20 minutes from Blue Bay Walk: - Quest for Adventure – a sports complex where you can go kayaking, rafting and ride mountain bicycles. - Al Zorah Golf Club – one of Sharjah's popular golf clubs. - Heritage Village Hamriyah – a historic landmark that explores Sharjah's culture and heritage.