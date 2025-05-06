  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Mina Al arab

Off Plan Property in Mina Al arab

apartments
7
houses
1
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential! Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,219
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Yield from 10%! Possibly a residence permit! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2026 Amenities: bike path, fitness center, barbecue areas, shopping …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Hayat Residence
Residential complex Hayat Residence
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 44–110 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront,…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Rising Star
Residential complex Rising Star
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 39–117 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, w…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Gatsby
Residential complex Gatsby
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Area 84–131 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature. Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resor…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Modern apartment in the EDGE project in Ras Al Khaimah! For life and investment! High rental income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments after handing over the keys! Completion date - Q2 2027 Amenities: ice skating rink, bar, swimming pool, g…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,46M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa Marbella on the shores of the Arabian Sea! Excellent option for living, resale and rental (ROI - 6% in $)! We will provide an investor catalog! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! The complex is completed! Infrastructure: private beach, golf courses, spa, modern gym…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,967
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen! The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah. Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
