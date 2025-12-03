Residential complex Dawn by Binghatti

Apartments in the new project Dawn by Binghatti in the popular area of Jumeirah Village Circle! A sought-after area for both living and investment! Fully furnished kitchen! High rental income! Convenient location! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE!
Amenities: BBQ areas, bike paths, fitness center, gardens, parks, jogging paths, sports court, outdoor gym, restaurant and cafe, running track and much more.
Location:
Proximity to Dubai Marina, DMCC Free Zone, major shopping centers such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall, as well as developed infrastructure and transport system determine high demand for properties.
6 minutes - Dubai Hills Mall;
10 minutes - Mall of the Emirates;
12 minutes - Dubai Marina;
12 minutes - DMCC Free Zone;
12 minutes - Sufouh Beach;
16 minutes - Burj Khalifa;
24 min - Dubai International Airport (DXB);
30 min - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Availability of free apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!