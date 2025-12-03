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Residential complex Dawn by Binghatti

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$249,874
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8
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ID: 22295
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/10/2024

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Address
    5 Street, 22

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

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Apartments in the new project Dawn by Binghatti in the popular area of ​​Jumeirah Village Circle! A sought-after area for both living and investment! Fully furnished kitchen! High rental income! Convenient location! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE!

Amenities: BBQ areas, bike paths, fitness center, gardens, parks, jogging paths, sports court, outdoor gym, restaurant and cafe, running track and much more.

Location:
Proximity to Dubai Marina, DMCC Free Zone, major shopping centers such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall, as well as developed infrastructure and transport system determine high demand for properties.

6 minutes - Dubai Hills Mall;
10 minutes - Mall of the Emirates;
12 minutes - Dubai Marina;
12 minutes - DMCC Free Zone;
12 minutes - Sufouh Beach;
16 minutes - Burj Khalifa;
24 min - Dubai International Airport (DXB);
30 min - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Availability of free apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
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Developer news

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Residential complex Dawn by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$249,874
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