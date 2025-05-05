  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$232,363
14/04/2025
$230,928
13/04/2025
$231,064
12/04/2025
$231,927
11/04/2025
$237,167
10/04/2025
$238,133
09/04/2025
$239,331
08/04/2025
$239,182
06/04/2025
$239,322
05/04/2025
$237,141
04/04/2025
$240,312
03/04/2025
$242,977
02/04/2025
$242,465
01/04/2025
$241,917
30/03/2025
$236,848
29/03/2025
$238,619
28/03/2025
$239,490
27/03/2025
$238,651
26/03/2025
$238,502
25/03/2025
$237,687
24/03/2025
$236,883
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23638
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418160
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Vega by Acube Developments is the elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City, inspired by the brightest star of Lyra. The project is the ideal combination of modern architectural solutions and the theme of space, offering stylish apartments with designer finishing. Each accommodation is designes with a focus on comfort and aesthetics, creating cozy and sophisticated atmosphere. Spacious apartments with large windows ensure a breathtaking view of the city and create the feeling of space.

The complex includes the unique amenities, spread on three floors. There is an outdoor cinema, where residents can enjoy films outdoors, and a sky pool, a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the urban landscapes. For those, who like active lifestyle, there are modern fitness area with top-class equipment. All the infrastructure elements of the project are aimed at the harmonious space creation, which combines comfort, functionality, and luxury.

Amenities:

  • sky pool and outdoor cinema
  • fitness areas and CrossFit
  • kids' areas and landscaped terraces
  • lounge area for gamers and electric vehicle charging stations

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

65/35 (3 years after completion)

Features of the flats

Fully Equipped & Furnished Apartments

Advantages

Vega project promises high yield forn 9.5%. making it an attractive choice for investors, who want to gain stable profit from real estate. This residential complex is not only an opportunity to enjoy luxury life in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai, but also an advantageous investment in future. Vega offers the unique combination of high life quality and financial attractiveness for those, who are looking for modern and beneficial variants at the real estate market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within:

0-5 minutes from:

  • Autodrome Dubai
  • Arjan
  • Motor City

10-15 minutes from:

  • Burj Al Arab
  • Palm Jumeirah
  • Expo 2020

15-25 minutes from:

  • Downtown Dubai/Burj Khalifa
  • Business Bay
  • Dubai Marina
  • Jebel Ali
  • Al Maktoum International Airport

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Golf Point Residence with a golf course, a park and a swimming pool, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$937,690
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$230,137
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,744
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$288,445
Residential complex Hartland II Villas — gated complex of villas by Sobha with an international school and green areas in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$16,50M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$232,363
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Jewel Azizi
Apartment building Jewel Azizi
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
As the Al Furjan community continues to grow, Azizi Developments unveils Azizi Jewel, an urban lifestyle-inspired development. Re-emphasizing the ease of living in a vibrant community, including Azizi's many residential projects in the area, Jewel exemplifies modern living with the best amen…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Armani residences Arada
Apartment building Armani residences Arada
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$11,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Developer 'Arada', 'The Armani Group' and Japanese designer Tadao Ando, bring Dubai to a new level of design-led ultra-luxury living, with the launch of 'Armani Beach Residences' in Palm Jumeirah. Fabulous 3-bedroom apartment in a complex of 53 individually designed residences, including tw…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Lum1nar Object1
Apartment building Lum1nar Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$241,441
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) epitomizes the epitome of a gated and sustainable green community. Nestled in the tranquil northern region of Dubai, this serene suburb is renowned as one of the city's most family-friendly neighborhoods. Crafted to cater to the lifestyle preferences of its re…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications