Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Vega by Acube Developments is the elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City, inspired by the brightest star of Lyra. The project is the ideal combination of modern architectural solutions and the theme of space, offering stylish apartments with designer finishing. Each accommodation is designes with a focus on comfort and aesthetics, creating cozy and sophisticated atmosphere. Spacious apartments with large windows ensure a breathtaking view of the city and create the feeling of space.

The complex includes the unique amenities, spread on three floors. There is an outdoor cinema, where residents can enjoy films outdoors, and a sky pool, a swimming pool with a panoramic view of the urban landscapes. For those, who like active lifestyle, there are modern fitness area with top-class equipment. All the infrastructure elements of the project are aimed at the harmonious space creation, which combines comfort, functionality, and luxury.

Amenities:

sky pool and outdoor cinema

fitness areas and CrossFit

kids' areas and landscaped terraces

lounge area for gamers and electric vehicle charging stations

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

65/35 (3 years after completion)

Features of the flats

Fully Equipped & Furnished Apartments

Advantages

Vega project promises high yield forn 9.5%. making it an attractive choice for investors, who want to gain stable profit from real estate. This residential complex is not only an opportunity to enjoy luxury life in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai, but also an advantageous investment in future. Vega offers the unique combination of high life quality and financial attractiveness for those, who are looking for modern and beneficial variants at the real estate market.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within:

0-5 minutes from:

Autodrome Dubai

Arjan

Motor City

10-15 minutes from:

Burj Al Arab

Palm Jumeirah

Expo 2020

15-25 minutes from: