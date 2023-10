Canggu, Indonesia

from €289,952

129–253 m² 2

Baba al Bahr – is a residential complex from Al Hamra Real Estate Development, consisting of more than 500 houses. The apartments are designed to create a cohesive, closed community with world-class amenities. The studio area starts from 40 sq.m, one-bedroom apartments occupy from 52 sq.m. The residential complex is located on Al Marjan Island, surrounded by the white sandy beaches of the Arabian Gulf. The apartments are oriented, first of all, for a comfortable stay for families with children. Each of the houses is equipped with a centralized air conditioning system, a complete set of kitchen furniture and wardrobes. The residence consists of three pyramidal buildings assembled into a single housing estate. The buildings are surrounded by gardens, green spaces and walkways, and a large outdoor pool is built in the center of the complex. This resort residential project includes studio apartments, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses. All apartments are equipped with balconies, terraces or outdoor areas with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Island and Ras al-Khaimah Beach. Infrastructure: - a communal pool and a children's playground; - a gate access control system with round-the-clock security; - pool bar and diner; - fitness center and gym; - thematic pools; - children's playground and game center; - private beach; - closed parking for 800 cars with round-the-clock security. Location: The complex is located on Al Marjan Island. In addition to residential apartments, there are 3 five-star hotels — Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Hilton by Double Tree and Marjan Island Resort and Spa. Bab Al Bahr is a 20-minute drive from Ras al-Khaimah International Airport and in close proximity to two other Dubai and Sharjah international airports.