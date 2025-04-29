  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Al Marmoom

Off Plan Property in Al Marmoom

5
Villa Alana the Valley by Emaar
Villa Alana the Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,050
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Alana" is the name of the new villas designed by Emaar. These TwinVillas have 3 to 5 bedrooms and are available for sale. The Valley is a serene and beautiful community, surrounded by nature and waterways that harmonize with the town centre. This fabulous complex offers various recreational …
Townhouse Elora The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Elora The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Discover 3-4 bedroom townhouses for sale in "Elora", a project by the renowned developer Emaar. Elora is part of The Valley, a scenic new town that features modern residential complexes surrounded by lush greenery and vast sparkling sands. The Valley is a self-sufficient community that offer…
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Townhouse Nima The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$571,759
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Emaar, the renowned builder, presents "Nima", a project of 4 to 5 bedroom townhouses surrounded by verdant landscapes. The Valley is a scenic new city with modern residential developments that draw inspiration from the vast sparkling sands and lush green open spaces. It is a self-reliant com…
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Villa Rivana The Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$762,440
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Rivana is a collection of exclusive 3-4 bedroom Twin Villas by the renowned developer Emaar. These townhouses are nestled in lush green spaces within The Valley, a new town that blends modern living with the beauty of the desert. The Valley is a self-sustaining community that offers a variet…
Villa Farm Gardens the Valley by Emaar
Villa Farm Gardens the Valley by Emaar
Al Marmoom, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Farm Gardens is a collection of 4 to 5 bedroom villas by the renowned developer Emaar. It is a secluded and tranquil oasis in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious desert, where you can enjoy the benefits of urban farming. Connect with nature and your neighbors as you grow and harvest your o…
