Alana" is the name of the new villas designed by Emaar. These TwinVillas have 3 to 5 bedrooms and are available for sale. The Valley is a serene and beautiful community, surrounded by nature and waterways that harmonize with the town centre. This fabulous complex offers various recreational …
Discover 3-4 bedroom townhouses for sale in "Elora", a project by the renowned developer Emaar. Elora is part of The Valley, a scenic new town that features modern residential complexes surrounded by lush greenery and vast sparkling sands. The Valley is a self-sufficient community that offer…
Emaar, the renowned builder, presents "Nima", a project of 4 to 5 bedroom townhouses surrounded by verdant landscapes. The Valley is a scenic new city with modern residential developments that draw inspiration from the vast sparkling sands and lush green open spaces. It is a self-reliant com…
Rivana is a collection of exclusive 3-4 bedroom Twin Villas by the renowned developer Emaar. These townhouses are nestled in lush green spaces within The Valley, a new town that blends modern living with the beauty of the desert. The Valley is a self-sustaining community that offers a variet…
Farm Gardens is a collection of 4 to 5 bedroom villas by the renowned developer Emaar. It is a secluded and tranquil oasis in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious desert, where you can enjoy the benefits of urban farming. Connect with nature and your neighbors as you grow and harvest your o…