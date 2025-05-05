  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Rome close to Downtown, Meydan District 11, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,614
18/05/2025
$491,614
17/05/2025
$489,799
16/05/2025
$490,127
14/05/2025
$494,073
13/05/2025
$488,804
11/05/2025
$487,751
10/05/2025
$489,381
09/05/2025
$485,406
08/05/2025
$483,641
07/05/2025
$485,307
14/04/2025
$483,128
13/04/2025
$483,412
12/04/2025
$485,217
11/04/2025
$496,180
10/04/2025
$498,202
09/04/2025
$500,708
08/04/2025
$500,396
06/04/2025
$500,688
05/04/2025
$496,127
04/04/2025
$502,760
;
16
ID: 22322
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2396469
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Samana Rome is a residential complex, consisting of two low-rise towers with 80 apartments, ensuring privacy and quiet atmosphere. There are apartments with 1-2 bedrooms in the project - each of them is equipped with a private swimming pool.

The key element of the complex is modern design with large windows and "Smart Home" systems, creating convenient conditions for life. The complex is ideal for both singles and families due to different amenities and infrastructure.

Amenities

  • concierge services
  • green area
  • swimming pool and jacuzzi
  • outdoor cinema
  • kids' playground
  • outdoor gym
  • barbecue area
  • kids' pool
  • steam bath and sauna
  • jogging track

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

50/50 or 60/40

Facilities and equipment in the house

With kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobe.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Meydan District 11 in Dubai and offers a convenient access to the main highways, such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing to get to the city center and other areas quickly.

The residents of the complex can easily get to such interesting places as Downtown Dubai (12 minutes), Dubai Miracle Garden and Jumeirah Village Circle. For families, there are schools, kindergartens and supermarkets nearby, making the project convenient for long-term stay.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
