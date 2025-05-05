Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Rome close to Downtown, Meydan District 11, Dubai, UAE

Samana Rome is a residential complex, consisting of two low-rise towers with 80 apartments, ensuring privacy and quiet atmosphere. There are apartments with 1-2 bedrooms in the project - each of them is equipped with a private swimming pool.

The key element of the complex is modern design with large windows and "Smart Home" systems, creating convenient conditions for life. The complex is ideal for both singles and families due to different amenities and infrastructure.

Amenities

concierge services

green area

swimming pool and jacuzzi

outdoor cinema

kids' playground

outdoor gym

barbecue area

kids' pool

steam bath and sauna

jogging track

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

50/50 or 60/40

Facilities and equipment in the house

With kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobe.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Meydan District 11 in Dubai and offers a convenient access to the main highways, such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing to get to the city center and other areas quickly.

The residents of the complex can easily get to such interesting places as Downtown Dubai (12 minutes), Dubai Miracle Garden and Jumeirah Village Circle. For families, there are schools, kindergartens and supermarkets nearby, making the project convenient for long-term stay.