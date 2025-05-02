Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investment! Surrounded by lush greenery! For lovers of walks and nature! Developed infrastructure! Near the beach! Installment plan without %! The villa has parking spaces and a comfortable recreation area …
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ideal for family life and investment! Installment without interest! Yield - 4.9% in $!
Infrastructure: 24-hour security, parking, swimming pool, children's pool, children's playground, gym, jogging trac…
