  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Hamriyah

Off Plan Property in Al Hamriyah

apartments
1
houses
1
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investment! Surrounded by lush greenery! For lovers of walks and nature! Developed infrastructure! Near the beach! Installment plan without %! The villa has parking spaces and a comfortable recreation area …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Residential complex Blue Bay Phase C
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
from
$107,945
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ideal for family life and investment! Installment without interest! Yield - 4.9% in $! Infrastructure: 24-hour security, parking, swimming pool, children's pool, children's playground, gym, jogging trac…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
