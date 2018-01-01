  1. Realting.com
  Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€6,29M
About the complex

Limited-edition spacious flats in the Seahaven project. From the 49th to the 59th floor.

The main difference is the panoramic views of Dubai Harbour, skyscrapers, marina, sea and skyline of Dubai, islands, Ferris wheel.

Residents have access to a private infinity pool and rooftop lounges.

The complex consists of three towers inspired by luxury ultra-modern yachts. The architecture of the project features flowing lines and curved facades in the shape of a sail.

The project is ideal for investment as well as for home ownership.

Features of the flats

The flats are finished with quality materials: parquet floors, marble countertops, tall walnut fronted doors. The flats are equipped with Mille kitchen appliances, modern household appliances and a smart home system. Ceiling height is 3 metres.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More on amenities: shops and restaurants, rooftop infinity pool with city views, wellness area with sauna and steam room, yoga, aerobics and meditation areas, walking and running area, multipurpose room, cinema, barbecue area, play area, children's playground, Club Lounge, pet-friendly area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is close to Dubai Marina.

  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Residential complex Ellington Beach House
Dubai, UAE
from
€873,134
Residential complex Canal Crown
Dubai, UAE
from
€523,855
Apartment building Studio | Cloud Tower | Furnished
Dubai, UAE
from
€186,000
Apartment building 1BR | Holland Gardens | Features
Dubai, UAE
from
€178,000
Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€371,022
Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Residential complex Elbrus
Residential complex Elbrus
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,068
Area 35 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. We offer a cozy apartment in the new Elbrus Tower complex with exclusive amenities. Residents are offered a wide selection of additional amenities aimed at achieving maximum comfort: pools for children and adults, 24-hour concierge service, barbecue area, playgrounds, equipped gym with modern equipment, lounge areas. In a short time you can reach key places: - 15 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. - 17 minutes - Global Village. - 20 minutes - Dubai Mall. - 10 minutes - JBR. - 21 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. - 15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates. A novelty from the developer Tiger Properties – is a profitable investment for profitable investments and an excellent solution for those who want to have their own housing for permanent or temporary residence. Payment Plan: 80% - during construction 20% - upon completion Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€801,039
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features a health club with a sauna and a steam bath, a cinema, a gym, a games room and a lounge, an infinity pool with a deck and a kids' pool, a yoga and meditation area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - August, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai. Dubai International Airport — 30 minutes Burj Khalifa — 15 minutes Downtown Dubai — 15 minutes
Residential complex Chic Tower
Residential complex Chic Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,20M
Area 142–159 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Chic Tower – a new luxury residential tower with unique architecture from DAMAC Properties, which will be built on the Dubai Canal promenade in Business Bay. A key feature of this project, in addition to the unique wave-shaped contours of the building and design from the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO, will be a wellness concept: future residents will find exclusive conditions here to maintain health, youth and beauty. Chic Tower – 42-story skyscraper with a 5-level podium and ground floor. It will include luxurious studios and apartments with 1 – 2 bedrooms and terraces with a total area of 38 square meters. m to 156 square meters. m. In addition, on the upper 34 – 41 floors there will be a limited collection of ultraluxury apartments with 3 and 4 bedrooms. These award residences offer future residents exclusive conditions, including an infinity pool, a personal gym and a projection screen where you can watch your favorite films and sports competitions. The refined interiors of apartments and public spaces are inspired by the radiance of water and the noble beauty of turquoise: the design will be dominated by gentle shades of blue and green, diluted with golden and transparent details. The Dubai Canal waves, which flows at the base of the tower, will be reflected on the terraces of a unique curved shape. Residents of the complex will enjoy breathtaking views of this picturesque waterway and the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. The stupefied roof of the building, where water flows from one pool to another, will resemble a snow-white rock with a cascade of waterfalls. Infrastructure: Chic Tower residents will be able to take advantage of the following premium wellness facilities: - the first beauty bar in Dubai, where cosmetologists will create an individual cream for each client based on the characteristics of his skin; - several pools, including a spacious infinity pool measuring 50 × 8 m; - spa salons; - gyms; - a bar with freshly squeezed juices; - arbors; - playgrounds; - open-air party areas; - football arena. Location: The Chic Tower Tower will be located in one of Dubai's most prestigious and developed areas of Dubai Business Bay, a few steps from the picturesque channel. The complex will be surrounded by first-class restaurants, beauty salons and five-star hotels such as JW Marriott Marquis and The Oberoi. The project has excellent transport accessibility: a few bus stops are within walking distance, and Chic Tower residents can reach Business Bay Metro Station in just 15 minutes. Thanks to the location of the Chic Tower in the central part of Dubai, residents of the complex will quickly access places of excellence, popular entertainment and airports of the emirate: - 5 minutes – Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and other attractions of Downtown Dubai, La Perle by Dragon; - 10 minutes – Museum of The Future, Jumeirah Beach; - 15 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach; - 40 minutes – Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!  
