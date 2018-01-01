Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €1,20M

142–159 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Chic Tower – a new luxury residential tower with unique architecture from DAMAC Properties, which will be built on the Dubai Canal promenade in Business Bay. A key feature of this project, in addition to the unique wave-shaped contours of the building and design from the jewelry brand de GRISOGONO, will be a wellness concept: future residents will find exclusive conditions here to maintain health, youth and beauty. Chic Tower – 42-story skyscraper with a 5-level podium and ground floor. It will include luxurious studios and apartments with 1 – 2 bedrooms and terraces with a total area of 38 square meters. m to 156 square meters. m. In addition, on the upper 34 – 41 floors there will be a limited collection of ultraluxury apartments with 3 and 4 bedrooms. These award residences offer future residents exclusive conditions, including an infinity pool, a personal gym and a projection screen where you can watch your favorite films and sports competitions. The refined interiors of apartments and public spaces are inspired by the radiance of water and the noble beauty of turquoise: the design will be dominated by gentle shades of blue and green, diluted with golden and transparent details. The Dubai Canal waves, which flows at the base of the tower, will be reflected on the terraces of a unique curved shape. Residents of the complex will enjoy breathtaking views of this picturesque waterway and the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. The stupefied roof of the building, where water flows from one pool to another, will resemble a snow-white rock with a cascade of waterfalls. Infrastructure: Chic Tower residents will be able to take advantage of the following premium wellness facilities: - the first beauty bar in Dubai, where cosmetologists will create an individual cream for each client based on the characteristics of his skin; - several pools, including a spacious infinity pool measuring 50 × 8 m; - spa salons; - gyms; - a bar with freshly squeezed juices; - arbors; - playgrounds; - open-air party areas; - football arena. Location: The Chic Tower Tower will be located in one of Dubai's most prestigious and developed areas of Dubai Business Bay, a few steps from the picturesque channel. The complex will be surrounded by first-class restaurants, beauty salons and five-star hotels such as JW Marriott Marquis and The Oberoi. The project has excellent transport accessibility: a few bus stops are within walking distance, and Chic Tower residents can reach Business Bay Metro Station in just 15 minutes. Thanks to the location of the Chic Tower in the central part of Dubai, residents of the complex will quickly access places of excellence, popular entertainment and airports of the emirate: - 5 minutes – Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and other attractions of Downtown Dubai, La Perle by Dragon; - 10 minutes – Museum of The Future, Jumeirah Beach; - 15 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach; - 40 minutes – Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!