Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Limited-edition spacious flats in the Seahaven project. From the 49th to the 59th floor.
The main difference is the panoramic views of Dubai Harbour, skyscrapers, marina, sea and skyline of Dubai, islands, Ferris wheel.
Residents have access to a private infinity pool and rooftop lounges.
The complex consists of three towers inspired by luxury ultra-modern yachts. The architecture of the project features flowing lines and curved facades in the shape of a sail.
The project is ideal for investment as well as for home ownership.Features of the flats
The flats are finished with quality materials: parquet floors, marble countertops, tall walnut fronted doors. The flats are equipped with Mille kitchen appliances, modern household appliances and a smart home system. Ceiling height is 3 metres.Facilities and equipment in the house
More on amenities: shops and restaurants, rooftop infinity pool with city views, wellness area with sauna and steam room, yoga, aerobics and meditation areas, walking and running area, multipurpose room, cinema, barbecue area, play area, children's playground, Club Lounge, pet-friendly area.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is close to Dubai Marina.