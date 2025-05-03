Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Exquisite villa in the new Beach Hills Villas project in Ajman! Panoramic scenic views! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment!
Due date: 4th quarter 2025
Amenities: Pool, children's play areas, underground parking, bike paths, p…
Cozy apartments in the new Sealine Residence project! An excellent option for living and investment! Profitability - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments!
Due date - 4 quarters. 2026
Amenities: Private beach, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, priv…
Unique apartments in the new Seaside Hills Residence complex! The apartments are equipped with built-in furniture and plumbing! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment!
Year of completion: 4th quarter 2025
Infrastructure: walking paths, private beach access, swimming…
The Winning Group is an award-winning Real Estate Boutique Development group that builds luxury designer projects in Dubai.
As an esteemed industry leader, Vincitore was the curator of various global real estate awards reaffirming its commitment
pursue excellence, quality and innovation. …
New residential project in Al Ameera Village with a convenient location! High rental income - about 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Equipped kitchen! Installment plan 0%!
Due date - 2 quarters. 2024
Amenities: Jogging track, central air conditioning, cable TV, 24 hour securi…
Apartments in the first-class residential complex Ajman Creek Towers (T1) in Ajman! High return on investment - 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments!
Due date - 4 quarters. 2026
Amenities: swimming pool, gym, barbecue areas, parking, security, restauran…
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natural mangrove reserve and golf farm! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment!
Amenities: swimming pool, pool terrace, golf course, cafes and restaurants, extensive coastline 12 …
Ascend to Unparalleled Luxury at Skyhills Residences
Skyhills Residences by HRE Development redefines luxury living in Dubai Science Park. This awe-inspiring development boasts twin towers featuring stunning 33 and 40-story glass facades, creating a majestic silhouette against the Dubai sky…
Exclusive villa in the new community Sea Glints Mansions! For life and investment! Guaranteed investment income - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Partially furnished!
Due date - 1st quarter. 2026
The villa layouts include a spacious living and dining area, three entrances to…
New modern residential complex Gulfa Tower! Apartments for life and investment! High yield - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%!
Due date - 1st quarter. 2024
Amenities: covered parking, 24-hour security and video surveillance, gym, swimming pool, centra…
Ready-made apartments with a furnished kitchen in the new Conqueror Tower project! Rental yield up to 5% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! The complex is completed! Amenities: indoor parking for 123 cars, video surveillance system, 24-hour security service, gym, playground for chil…
