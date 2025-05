This exclusive complex has only five 2-storey villas with private swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces. High quality materials and finishes create a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere. Freehold property.

Payment plan:

2% - reservation

28% - signing the contract after 30 days from making the reservation payment

20% - completion of the main structure

25% - roof completion

15% - after installing doors and completion floors

10% - after installing windows

Features of the flats

Each villa has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, large living room with dining area and open kitchen, guest toilet, laundry room, staff room, pool terrace and balconies.

Bangtao Beach - 900 m

Laguna Beach - 1.2 km

Pansea Beach - 3.4 km

Surin Beach - 3.7 km

Laguna Golf Phuket - 1.4 km

Red Mountain Golf Club Phuket - 9.5 km

Loch Palm Golf Club - 9.6 km

Phuket Country Club Golf - 11.8 km

Thalang Hospital - 4.9 km

Patong Hospital - 11.5 km

Bangkok International Hospital - 13.5 km

Bangkok Hospital Siriroj - 13.6 km

Porto DE Phuket - 900 m

Boat Avenue - 700 m

Villa Market - 800 m

Bang tao Night Market - 2 km

Central Phuket Floresta - 20.4 km

Location and nearby infrastructure