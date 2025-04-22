Residential complex New apartments just a stone's throw from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The second phase of luxury apartments, located 50 meters from the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan, Phuket. The concept of the entire project is to create a residential space located among picturesque parks, gardens and lakes, so only 30% of the total land area is built up, and 70% remains for parks, pools, gardens and lakes.

This is the first project in Phuket, which has its own park - the area of ​​the walking area is 3.5 km, gardens and parks occupy about 5 hectares, all road infrastructure is underground along the perimeter of the site, freeing up all the internal space for improvement.

The complex consists of 6 seven-storey buildings with only 455 residences. There are apartments with different layouts from 1 bedroom to exclusive penthouses with panoramic sea views. The beach and the territory will be connected by a pedestrian bridge and a tunnel, accessible only to residents. Depending on the location of the buildings, the distance to the sea will be from 250 m to 600 m.

Advantages
  • Large green area with its own park, gardens and lakes.
  • Security and privacy — the complex territory is closed to outsiders. Each entry and exit will be equipped with a checkpoint system and will be guarded.
  • The complex has one of the largest Wellness Centers in Asia with a 1000 m² gym.
  • The first coastline of Bang Tao Beach.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao and Layan beaches are some of the most popular holiday areas in Phuket, located in the northwest of the island and are being built up with prestigious residences.

The property is located just 50 meters from the prestigious Bang Tao Beach and a 5 minutes walk from Laguna Phuket.

  • International airport — 30 minutes
  • Shopping mall — 5 minutes drive
  • British International School — 20 minutes drive
  • Hospital — 5 minutes

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

