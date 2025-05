We offer unique luxury villas with large landscaped gardens, 10-meter-long salt-water swimming pools with a jacuzzi, parking spaces.

Features of the flats

Each house includes a spacious open-plan living and dining area, a well-equipped kitchen with an island, elegant bedrooms all with private bathrooms, a study and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

High ceilings

Large windows

Equipped kitchen

"Smart Home" system

Solar panels

Air conditioning

Video surveillance system

Shopping malls - 2.8 km

Bang Tao Beach - 4.6 km

Golf course - 5.6 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure