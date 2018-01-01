Skytech is a new residential complex in Asia's best-integrated resort and within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The developer offers a wide range of finishes and furnishing options, including basic finishes, fitted furniture and appliances, and full fit-out options. Residents of the complex will have exclusive access to the roof with Jacuzzi, swimming pools, jogging track, sunbathing and yoga area, and barbecue area.



Skytech is located in the elite area of Asia's largest resort among five-star hotels, luxury leisure centers Boat Avenue and Central Porto de Phuket, clubs Catch, Dream Beach, Xana, luxury spas, and fashionable centers, near the golf course.

The complex is of interest to buyers who want to buy apartments as primary or secondary residences, as well as to investors. Homeowners can be assured that the professional and experienced staff of the complex is always ready to take care of their apartments, including the provision of a specialized rental service during their absence.

Thanks to the availability of transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service, a 24-hour medical clinic, a store, and multilingual staff, residents of the complex receive all the support they need for a full and comfortable lifestyle.

The complex consists of 6 blocks, and they are being built in stages:

Blocks A and B - 2nd quarter 2022

Block C - 2nd quarter 2023

Block D - 4th quarter 2025

Block E - 2nd quarter 2026

Block F - 2nd quarter 2026

Projected income - from 9% p.a.

Form of ownership - Freehold / Leasehold