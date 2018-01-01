  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
€138,424
About the complex

Skytech is a new residential complex in Asia's best-integrated resort and within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The developer offers a wide range of finishes and furnishing options, including basic finishes, fitted furniture and appliances, and full fit-out options. Residents of the complex will have exclusive access to the roof with Jacuzzi, swimming pools, jogging track, sunbathing and yoga area, and barbecue area. 
 
Skytech is located in the elite area of Asia's largest resort among five-star hotels, luxury leisure centers Boat Avenue and Central Porto de Phuket, clubs Catch, Dream Beach, Xana, luxury spas, and fashionable centers, near the golf course.

The complex is of interest to buyers who want to buy apartments as primary or secondary residences, as well as to investors. Homeowners can be assured that the professional and experienced staff of the complex is always ready to take care of their apartments, including the provision of a specialized rental service during their absence. 

Thanks to the availability of transportation within the resort, a bank with currency exchange service, a 24-hour medical clinic, a store, and multilingual staff, residents of the complex receive all the support they need for a full and comfortable lifestyle. 

The complex consists of 6 blocks, and they are being built in stages:

  • Blocks A and B - 2nd quarter 2022
  • Block C - 2nd quarter 2023
  • Block D - 4th quarter 2025
  • Block E - 2nd quarter 2026
  • Block F - 2nd quarter 2026

Projected income - from 9% p.a.
Form of ownership - Freehold / Leasehold

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 36.0
Price per m², EUR 4,711
Apartment price, EUR 169,592
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 46.0 – 60.0
Price per m², EUR 4,258 – 4,584
Apartment price, EUR 210,845 – 255,489
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 29.0
Price per m², EUR 4,773
Apartment price, EUR 138,424
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 11 000 m
Kindergarten 150 m
Shop 400 m
Sea 800 m
Transport stop 300 m
Shopping center 400 m
School 200 m

