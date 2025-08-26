  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,757
BTC
1.1865891
ETH
62.1942058
USDT
98 628.1508139
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 28853
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title!

The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea.

There is potential here that is hard to ignore:

  • Entry is 1.5 million baht lower than in Modeva and Legendary
  • This means that in a year and a half, according to the same trend, the increase will be at least +1.5 million baht (30–60%)
  • Or from 15% of passive income in rent (long-term contracts from 1,200 USD/month)


Uniqueness:

  • Entry is lower than competitors at the start - guaranteed increase
  • Boutique format - comfort and liquidity
  • Management from the developer - stable rent and service

The complex consists of one 8-story building, a total of 186 apartments - one-bedroom apartments with an area from 28 m2 to 52 m2.

Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf Club.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.

The Title Vivi is attractive for both personal residence and investment.
All apartments have a separate bedroom. There are no studios, and there are no large 2-3-bedroom units either.

Layouts and prices:

  • 1BR S (27 sq.m. - 28 sq.m.) - 66 units, price from 3.16 - 4.15 million THB
  • 1BR M (29 sq.m. - 30 sq.m.) - 83 units, price from 3.47 - 4.46 million THB
  • 1BR+ (46 sq.m. - 52 sq.m.) - 32 units, price from 5.6 - 7.84 million THB

Down payment 25%
No interest installments until the end of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

  • Infrastructure:
  • Rooftop pool
  • Lobby
  • Coworking
  • Fitness
  • Cafe
  • SPA area
  • Parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex UTOPIA THALANG
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$154,179
Residential complex EverPrime Residences
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$199,610
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$536,410
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$462,247
Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
You are viewing
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$99,757
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Show all Residential complex Cube Amaze
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$67,947
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
THE CUBE AMAZE PHUKET - SRISOONTHON Low-rise resort style condo, 7-storey, comprehensive functions, magnificent common area, located in the central of connection, worthwhile of investment, and perfect for all functions. PROJECT INFORMATION Project Name THE CUBE AMAZE PHUKET – …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Show all Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Residential complex The Beach Condotel
Karon, Thailand
from
$137,045
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2014
Number of floors 8
Area 30 m²
2 real estate properties 2
400 m to the sea, Guaranteed incomeAbout the complex:The resort-style condominium with a hotel structure offers high-class amenities, including hotel management, reception, restaurant, spa, pool, fitness center, and more. The complex consists of 4 buildings of 8 floors each. Units from studi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0
152,673 – 153,397
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic views of the river and the city, next to the metro station, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$111,013
Project in Klong San, one of the oldest districtss in Bangkok, close to the metro station. Red brick building with 1-2 bedroom loft and standard apartments. It offers views of the city. Some apartments have river views. The project's landscaping concept is based on orchards. Facilities and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications