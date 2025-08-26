Residential complex One-bedroom apartment 350 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

The long-awaited start of sales in Bang Tao by the legendary developer Title!

The Title Vivi Condominium is a new boutique project in the Bang Tao area, just 350 meters from the sea.

There is potential here that is hard to ignore:

Entry is 1.5 million baht lower than in Modeva and Legendary

This means that in a year and a half, according to the same trend, the increase will be at least +1.5 million baht (30–60%)

Or from 15% of passive income in rent (long-term contracts from 1,200 USD/month)



Uniqueness:

Entry is lower than competitors at the start - guaranteed increase

Boutique format - comfort and liquidity

Management from the developer - stable rent and service

The complex consists of one 8-story building, a total of 186 apartments - one-bedroom apartments with an area from 28 m2 to 52 m2.

Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf Club.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen and large windows create a comfortable space with views of greenery and landscapes.

The Title Vivi is attractive for both personal residence and investment.

All apartments have a separate bedroom. There are no studios, and there are no large 2-3-bedroom units either.

Layouts and prices:

1BR S (27 sq.m. - 28 sq.m.) - 66 units, price from 3.16 - 4.15 million THB

1BR M (29 sq.m. - 30 sq.m.) - 83 units, price from 3.47 - 4.46 million THB

1BR+ (46 sq.m. - 52 sq.m.) - 32 units, price from 5.6 - 7.84 million THB

Down payment 25%

No interest installments until the end of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

Rooftop pool

Lobby

Coworking

Fitness

Cafe

SPA area

Parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.