Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

The residential complex includes 16 houses of 4 different types. From the entrance to the villa, you immediately find yourself in a lounge area with a swimming pool, the design of which is inspired by Thai temple complexes. Palm trees, which are traditionally present in the design of the island architecture of Phuket, are also used in the decor. The lounge area is designed with a lower level in relation to the level of the pool. The design of this area will differ depending on the type of villa design. Pool design features:

Size from 10 meters in length

Fountain area for children

Bar seats immersed in water (wet and dry zones)

For villa types C and D, the pool bar area will be located in the center so that guests in the pool and on the sun loungers can face each other - this feature has not yet been taken into account in any villa designs in Phuket.

Sinking fund is 100,000 THB (one-time payment).

Monthly common area fee is 20THB per square meter (based on land plot), for services including 24-hr security, garbage collection, common electricity, common area landscaping.

Features of the flats

Functional design of premises with living space integrated into the environment while respecting the comfort of privacy through a multi-level landscape design.

The foyer of each type of villa will be designed in the same corporate style - a flowering tree will grow in the center, which will create a special atmosphere of outdoor living.

Most of the space, especially the living and dining areas, are designed to withstand the climate and provide ventilation.

The highest part of the ceiling is 8 meters.

Facilities and equipment in the house

All villas are completed with lightings, air-conditioning, bathrooms, kitchen, built-in wardrobe, landscaping.

Advantages

2 years defect warranty and 8 years structural warranty.

Villa customization design services, including interior design packages and extra room extension, are available at extra cost.

Payment terms (off-lan villas)

Reservation deposit - 2%

Sales and Purchase agreement signed within 30 days - 28%

Foundation posts finished - 15%

Concrete structure finished - 15%

Wall and roof structure finished - 15%

Floor tiles, built-in interiors, paints, windows and doors finished - 15%

Villa construction completed and handover - 10%

5 minutes to Bang Tao beach

7 minutes to Layan Beach

5 minutes to Port de Phuket / Boat avenue and Villa market

10 minutes to Robinson Shopping Center

20 minutes to the airport

20 minutes to Bangkok Hospital

Surrounded by the best international schools

Just 800 meters to Blue Tree Water Park

Convenient access to Pasak Soi 8 and Cherngtalay Soi 2

Location and nearby infrastructure