Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a traditional style with swimming pools surrounded by forest, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand

The residential complex includes 16 houses of 4 different types. From the entrance to the villa, you immediately find yourself in a lounge area with a swimming pool, the design of which is inspired by Thai temple complexes. Palm trees, which are traditionally present in the design of the island architecture of Phuket, are also used in the decor. The lounge area is designed with a lower level in relation to the level of the pool. The design of this area will differ depending on the type of villa design. Pool design features:
Sinking fund is 100,000 THB (one-time payment).
Monthly common area fee is 20THB per square meter (based on land plot), for services including 24-hr security, garbage collection, common electricity, common area landscaping.Features of the flats
Functional design of premises with living space integrated into the environment while respecting the comfort of privacy through a multi-level landscape design.
The foyer of each type of villa will be designed in the same corporate style - a flowering tree will grow in the center, which will create a special atmosphere of outdoor living.
Most of the space, especially the living and dining areas, are designed to withstand the climate and provide ventilation.
The highest part of the ceiling is 8 meters.Facilities and equipment in the house
All villas are completed with lightings, air-conditioning, bathrooms, kitchen, built-in wardrobe, landscaping.Advantages
2 years defect warranty and 8 years structural warranty.
Villa customization design services, including interior design packages and extra room extension, are available at extra cost.
Payment terms (off-lan villas)