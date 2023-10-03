Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Stylish Properties with Spacious Interiors and Exteriors in Dehesa de Campoamor Modern prope…
€1,29M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 568 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious Detached House Close to the Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The luxury house is loca…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxe Villa with 4 Spacious Bedrooms and Panoramic Sea View in Benissa Alicante The villa is …
€2,60M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 692 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Villa with a Private Garden and Pool in Moraira This villa is located 5 minutes fro…
€2,69M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 429 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Close to Beaches and Amenities in Moraira Teulada This villa …
€2,89M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 896 m²
Floor 2/2
Detached Villa with a High Level of Privacy and Incredible Sea View in Moraira Teulada The l…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views Nearby the Beach in Benissa The villa is located in a calm…
€990,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/2
3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in a Tranquil Area in Alicante This villa is located on the co…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury Villa Nearby the Beach and Town Center of Moraira The villa is located in Moraira, a …
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Detached Villa with Private Pool Close to Beach in Javea Alicante This villa is loc…
€4,00M

