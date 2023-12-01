Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Eliana
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in l Eliana, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE VERY NEAR THE PEOPLE AND ALL SERVICES. PLOT OF 1600 M2 WITH CONSOLIDATED GAR…
€540,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 780 m²
Luxurious chalet in Eliana of 780 m2, near to Valencia Airport and underground stop. Villa i…
€1,85M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 2-storey private house 320 m² on a plot of 830 m². On the ground floor there is a g…
€323,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization. Year built: 2010. The best quality materials. New furni…
€995,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir