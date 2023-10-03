Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Almoradi
91
Calp
83
Altea
54
Benissa
40
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
37
el Campello
35
el Baix Vinalopo
25
Teulada
25
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of ​​Alica…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
€799,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
€2,78M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful, cozy Villa is located in a privileged place – elite and secured u…
€1,38M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,50M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,00M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 610 m²
Beautiful villa in Alicante . The area of the house - 610 sq.m., the area of the plot - 200…
€3,09M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 675 m²
Luxury villa in San Juan, Alicante . The area of the house - 675 sq.m., the area of the plo…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Area 650 m²
Stunning villa in Alicante . The area of the house - 650 sq.m., the area of the plot - 1850…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
The charming villa is located in Spain's largest cottage town, Ciudad Quesada, Alicante. The…
€980,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 511 m²
Luxurious villa overlooking the sea in Alicante . The area of the house - 511 sq.m., the ar…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 283 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
€1,45M
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa in Alicante Area - 250 sq.m., the house is equipped with 4 rooms, 2 bathroo…
€890,000

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir