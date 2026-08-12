Pool Villas for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Villas with Private Pool in Valencian Community, Spain

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Torrevieja
117
Benidorm
52
Alicante
16
Alacant Alicante
3056
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197 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful Semi-Detached villa offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace with …
$487,139
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Stunning semi-detached villa with private pool, large roof top terrace, basement,  surrounde…
$709,327
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful amazing villa with private roof terrace and pool near the beach in Torre de la Hor…
$695,249
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Villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa
Benissa, Spain
Area 291 m²
The natural beauty of the environment of Airen Collection required an architecture that main…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful exclusive villa on 3 levels with private pool, large roof top terrace and outdoor …
$463,887
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Luxury modern villa with spacious rooms, private pool, wonderful terrace and stunning panora…
$636,570
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orxeta, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orxeta, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Huge key-ready villa located in a beautiful valley boasting a private pool, garden and parki…
$734,949
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We present this New Build in walking distance from Zenia Boulevard. Brand new semi-detache…
$519,394
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Attractive villa with private pool and roof top terrace with summer kitchen Delivery date…
$460,399
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Villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
$637,566
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Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, large garden, big terrace, basement, located in nice residen…
$902,738
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent superior villa with modern design, large terraces, stunning sea views and infinity…
$2,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Beautiful fantastic villa with a generous garden and private swimming pool located in an exc…
$545,867
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Impressive new-built villa with a private pool, large rooftop terrace and panoramic sea view…
$1,55M
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Villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
Area 244 m²
Located in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, this new residential project connects you …
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Huge superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden and awesome sea view l…
$3,13M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with private roof-top terrace, garage, commune swimming pool and sports cou…
$533,543
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Premium Semi-Detached villa with private pool, large roof top terrace and a basement with be…
$526,617
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Spectacular Mediterranean village of a single plant located in Dehesa de Campoamor. In a ver…
$1,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Luxury modern villa with beautiful interior design, private pool  and sun terrace Propert…
$480,530
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Villa in la Marina, Spain
Villa
la Marina, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Luxury villas near the beach on the Costa Blanca Welcome to an exclusive promotion of luxur…
$622,373
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
Large luxury modern villa with private pool, garden and panoramic views in a quite area surr…
$683,516
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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