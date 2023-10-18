Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Camp de Turia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool in Casinos, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool
Casinos, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Luxurious modern house in the city of Casinos, which is forty minutes from Valencia. This is…
€440,000
Villa 6 room villa in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 780 m²
Luxurious chalet in Eliana of 780 m2, near to Valencia Airport and underground stop. Villa i…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization. Year built: 2010. The best quality materials. New furni…
€995,000

Properties features in el Camp de Turia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir