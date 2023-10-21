UAE
Villas for sale in el Campello, Spain
35 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
4
3
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
2
2
189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
2
211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
485 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
2
130 m²
Just 600 meters from L'Amerador Bay in El Campelo, on the Costa Blanca, is the L'Amerador re…
€859,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
265 m²
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
€899,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7
7
450 m²
€1,31M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
108 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€364,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€849,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€849,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
108 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€364,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€849,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
108 m²
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
€364,900
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
el Campello, Spain
9
6
668 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area is 668.00 m2, plot of 2214 m2, villa b…
€1,28M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
el Campello, Spain
9
6
668 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area is 668.00 m2, plot of 2214 m2, villa b…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4
3
242 m²
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo español area. The total area of 242.00 m2, built …
€735,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
€819,900
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
5
4
237 m²
1
€340,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3
3
269 m²
House for sale in Alicante in La Font. The total area of 269.00 m2, the plot of 570 m2, the …
€685,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
€949,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4
1
98 m²
House for sale in El Campelo in the Centro area. The total area of 98.00 m2, the 200 m2 plot…
€260,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
5
6
572 m²
€682,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
5
4
520 m²
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
PRIVATE VILLA OF THE WALK FOR THE FAT! Located in Campelo, 600 meters from L & # 8217; Amera…
€859,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4
5
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with private pool
el Campello, Spain
3
3
225 m²
€799,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
4
4
380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
€2,25M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
