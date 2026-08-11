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Villas for sale in el Campello, Spain

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13 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The property has more than 350 m2 of built-up area and 1400 m2 of fenced territory. The hous…
$2,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
$1,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 265 m2Useful area: 241 m2Plot size: 800 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 299 m²
This exclusive gated complex offers five unique villas with stunning sea views, located betw…
$884,032
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new build res…
$665,528
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new b…
$669,036
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
New country houses by the sea. Maran Villas-это housing estate from 9 elegant country houses…
$629,156
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms 23 detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spacious …
$361,542
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 23 separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spaci…
$832,542
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Villa 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 313 m²
Luxury 5 bedroom villa in one of the most exclusive residential areas of Playa San Juan, Ali…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 466 m²
LUXURY VILLAS ON A FRONT LINE OF THE BEACH. SAN JUAN. 527 sq/m houses (GEA) with 400 sq/m to…
$1,95M
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