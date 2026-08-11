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Villas for sale in lHorta Nord, Spain

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Godella
4
Pucol
3
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10 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Valencia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
Elegant residence of 250 m2, located on a magnificent plot of 820 m2, created for maximum co…
$2,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 021 m²
Located on one of the quietest streets of the prestigious Campolivar district, this impressi…
$1,56M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
New Villas in the Year, ValenciaNew residential complex of 36 villas with 4 and 5 bedrooms, …
$955,891
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Spacious private house of 500 m² for sale with a large garden of 4000 m², 20 minutes from th…
$899,851
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Villa independent in the La Cañada of 500 m2 built today and very functional located on a pl…
$724,880
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Care to the smallest detail to achieve excellence in the exclusive construction of this 445 …
$965,184
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Cosy villa in a prestigious residential complex Los Monasterios, near the suburbs of Valenci…
$529,912
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
luxury villa in an exclusive design, located in a residential area Monasteries, known for it…
$1,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bonrepos i Mirambell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bonrepos i Mirambell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 566 m²
We present this exclusive and impressive house for sale, ideal for those who want to live in…
$1,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
The town is placed in urbanización of the monasteries just on having entered and close to th…
$1,05M
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Properties features in lHorta Nord, Spain

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