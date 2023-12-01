Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Horta Nord
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in l Horta Nord, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
The town is placed in urbanización of the monasteries just on having entered and close to th…
€970,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Cosy villa in a prestigious residential complex Los Monasterios, near the suburbs of Valenci…
€530,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with sauna in Pucol, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with sauna
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
luxury villa in an exclusive design, located in a residential area Monasteries, known for it…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in l Horta Nord, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir