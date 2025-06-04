Villas for sale in Silla, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
A wonderful project in the residential area of El Albir, ideally located next to all the nec…
$996,005
Villa 3 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Modern villas combining elegance and functionalityThis exclusive residential complex is the …
$785,421
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 356 m²
A new complex of 14 detached villas in the prestigious area of Altea Hill. Each villa has it…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 243 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of 6 luxurious individual villas, each with a private pool and…
$825,261
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
Luxury, carefully designed villa with an area of 610 sq. m, located on two floors with an ad…
$2,56M
