Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Joan dAlacant
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
High standing villas located in the most exclusive area of San Juan, just 800 metres from Mu…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
The development has a private urbanization with restricted access, equipped with an interior…
$795,664
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$748,386
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$582,302
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$560,493
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Privilage area of Alicante, San Juan. Villas to choose close to the beach.  Two floors with …
$681,051
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Villa for sale in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion of 29 chalets pa…
$567,036
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$724,061
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$538,684
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$714,247
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go