Villas for sale in Almoradi, Spain

90 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for Sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Our new villas will form a complex c…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
New build villas on La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3 Bedroom Detached Houses Next to Golf Course in Algorfa, Costa Blanca Algorfa is a…
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar, Costa Blanca Stylish villas are located i…
€489,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Few Steps Away From the Golf Course in Algor…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€515,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar Modern bungalow-style detac…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, land in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, land
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
About the project: the residential complex is located in Daya-Nueva, Alicante. It consists o…
€289,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 435 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
€885,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with jacuzzi in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with jacuzzi
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
€415,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 273 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, land in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, land
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
An exclusive new-built residential complex, which consists of independent villas with 3 bedr…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
An independent villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located in Daya Nueva, south of Costa …
€342,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
These cozy separate villas are located on the La Finca Golf in Algorf. Villas with a modern…
€479,000
Villa 4 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Dinant is a modern residential complex of separate villas located on the La Finca golf cours…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 118 m²
Alameda Golf is a residential complex consisting of independent and adjacent villas located …
€515,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
A residential area consisting of independent, adjacent villas and bungalow apartments locate…
€547,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
NEW VILLAS IN THE NUEVA YES New villas in the new part of Daya Nueva. Just a short walk fro…
€287,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, with utility room
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Villas for sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These homes will form a complex made…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with fenced plot in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with fenced plot
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The villas located in La Finca Resort, are part of the Residencial. These modern villas are …
€539,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Villa for sale in Daya Nueva, Costa Blanca Homes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
€289,000
Villa 4 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 197 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build complex of 14 townhouses, 2 semi-detac…
€515,000
Villa 2 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
VILLA, GOLF AND COAST~ ~ House composed of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with private pool and…
€227,000
Villa 4 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
~ ~ MODERN DESIGN VILLA WITH GOLF VIEWS~ ~ Designer villa in one of the most exclusive locat…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
€539,000
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY FIRST LINE VILLA IN ALGORFA GOLF COURSE~ ~ New Build first line golf villa …
€1,25M
