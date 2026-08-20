Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Almoradi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Almoradi, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Located in the quiet town of Heredades, this detached villa offers an ideal setting for thos…
$415,014
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Key ready premium villa with a private pool, parking space and yard located in a quite area …
$415,506
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New Build Villas for Sale in Las Heredades, Costa Blanca Modern Villas in a Peaceful and We…
$418,810
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 4 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
New Villas in Rohales NeighborhoodsA new project for the construction of 4 modern villas in …
$542,060
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New Build Villas for Sale in Las Heredades, Costa Blanca Modern Villas in a Peacefu…
$417,530
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Located in the tranquil locality of Heredades, this exclusive collection of four detached ho…
$506,227
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
New villas for sale in Las Eredades, Costa BlancaModern villas in a quiet area with convenie…
$418,133
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go