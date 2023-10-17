Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Safor
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Safor, Spain

Gandia
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
€165,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
€875,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
€270,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€294,700
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
€535,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€390,000

Properties features in Safor, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir