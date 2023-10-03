Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
173
Rojales
165
San Miguel de Salinas
117
Pilar de la Horadada
97
Almoradi
91
Calp
83
Benidorm
59
Altea
54
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with private pool, with close to the hospital
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
€429,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€336,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€369,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
€339,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
€524,000

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir