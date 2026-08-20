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Villas for sale in lHorta Sud, Spain

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Silla
5
Torrent
3
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9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Modern villas combining elegance and functionalityThis exclusive residential complex is the …
$668,733
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Luxurious large Villa in the outskirts of Valencia in the Torrent area of 900m2 and an adjac…
$1,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
There sells to itself independent detached house in Urbanización Farmhouse of Pavia, Torrent…
$259,957
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paiporta, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paiporta, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Magnificent Villa with swimming pool situated in a privileged area of the suburb of Valencia…
$649,892
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Discover this impressive two-family home in the exclusive Hoyo 1 residential complex next to…
$766,861
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 320 m²
Located on the outskirts of Altea, this luxurious, newly renovated villa offers the perfect …
$1,71M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 610 m²
Luxury, carefully designed villa with an area of 610 sq. m, located on two floors with an ad…
$2,61M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 422 m²
Luxurious detached house in full urbanización SUMMITS OF CALICANTO. Available in rent and in…
$499,917
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Discover this elegant 230 m2 corner apartment house located in the exclusive Hoyo 1 resident…
$807,528
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