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Villas for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

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21 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
Villa by the coast of El Pinet Beach!Purpose of a villa in a residential complex located on …
$698,299
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Located in the charming city of Elche, this exclusive collection of five detached homes offe…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
New Semi-Detached Villas by the Sea in La Marina - El Pinet Beach Exclusive Mediterranean L…
$538,554
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
In sale, large villa with pool in LA HOYA, just 4 km. de La Marina, distributed on 2 floors …
$495,898
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
VILLA ON THE SHORES OF THE PINET BEACHES! Villa in a residential that is located on th…
$677,765
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A 200 m2 CHALET STUPENDO, located on the road from Elche to Santa Pola, so it has an excelle…
$543,126
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
New Semi-Detached Villas by the Sea in La Marina - El Pinet Beach Exclusive Mediter…
$532,498
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
New two-family villas by the sea in La Marina - El Pinet beachExclusive Mediterranean life n…
$533,268
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Villa in la Marina, Spain
Villa
la Marina, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Luxury villas near the beach on the Costa Blanca Welcome to an exclusive promotion of luxur…
$622,373
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Luxury Detached Villa with 7.000 sqm Plot located 6 km. from the Beaches and 9 km. from Alic…
$1,62M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 161 m²
Description of object: Introducing the residential complex in Monforte del Cid, which offers…
$308,267
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Just 800 metres from Pine Beach are 12 detached villas built in a modern Mediterranean style…
$703,112
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
$813,825
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Just 800 metres from Pine Beach are 12 detached villas built in a modern Mediterranean style…
$693,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsBuilt area: 211 m2Useful area: 127 m2Plot size: 410 m2Solarium: 28 m2…
$754,284
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The villa is sold in the area of Buenos Aires, Elche pedanias. The property has an area of 1…
$649,390
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
VILLA ON THE SHORES OF THE PINET BEACHES! Villa in a residential that is located on the Pi…
$677,765
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Villa in Elche
$544,936
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Villa 6 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
The villa with a mesonette is designed and built to the highest standards using genuine Span…
$376,454
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
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Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
$689,166
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Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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