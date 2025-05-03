Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
73
Benidorm
25
Alicante
17
Alacant Alicante
2330
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
142 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$504,192
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$572,488
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Plot size: 214 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, solarium: 28 m2.Energy …
$309,154
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$480,537
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Detached villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca 30 fabulous villas, with private 6x3…
$489,613
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$502,766
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 404 m2.Private pool: 25 m2.New Build.There is…
$356,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 432 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
$367,730
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 516 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
$389,135
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 567 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
$403,381
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Luxury villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante, Costa Blanca La villo has 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca, Alicante Modern homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2/3…
$467,804
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jacarilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsPlot size: 239 m2.Terrace: 31 m2, built area: 141 m2, useful area: 10…
$314,469
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$504,316
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca, Alicante 12 magnificent plots from 530m2 to 810m2 re…
$795,922
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Luxury villa in La Sella, Pedreguer, Costa Blanca Fantastic home located in a privileged env…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
$452,538
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Townhouses in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The townhouses have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroo…
$405,649
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Individual villas in vistabella golf, Costa Blanca with 3 bedrooms and three bathrooms sprea…
$343,384
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Magnificent country houses with 3 bedrooms The residence Oceanic is a complex with 46 countr…
$866,948
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 396 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$533,307
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These properties are located in one of…
$539,774
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$237,791
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$490,704
Leave a request

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go