Villas for sale in la Vall d Albaida, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden in Castello de Rugat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with garden
Castello de Rugat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Stone house with cellar and views of the mountains is located in the Marxillent area of Cast…
€59,000
per month
Villa 7 bedrooms with patio in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with patio
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
The house located in Ontinyent (Valencia) less than 1 km from the town (80 km to Valencia an…
€600,000
per month
Villa with patio in Bocairent, Spain
Villa with patio
Bocairent, Spain
Area 700 m²
Luxury three-storey mansion in the heart of the natural Park of the Sierra de Mariola in the…
€1,50M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ontinyent, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ontinyent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
This is 19th century farmhouse. It´s totally renovated. It is located next to the place of …
€490,000
per month
